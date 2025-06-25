It was just 24 hours ago when I published this:



and so it begins (as I told you it would)

How did I know?

Many of you already received a briefing that I was one of only four US journalists to cover the inside workings of Mexico’s Morena party

Meanwhile I was the only precious metals reporter embedded on the tour

With an insider look as to the Morena parties strategies for growth along with their domestic and foreign policy





The Silver Academy (The Silver Industry) Substack newsletter has published over 45 stories on Mexico moving to nationalize silver, referencing the Morena party and their platform and coalition of campesinos, factory workers, farm workers, indigenous, women, students, activists, environmentalists and other grassroots groups

—here is a short list 14 articles below just because I live by the axiom “trust but verify”

It’s funny, because I heard objections from people like “but but but, why are you covering Mexico so much” to which I had to roll my eyes wondering why a Silver reporter wouldn’t focus on Mexico the World’s #1 silver producing country - Sigh.