Silver Academy Racks Up Another Prediction. MEXICO GOES BRICS
Silver Academy News. I broke the story in over 50 articles. Proof provided below.
It was just 24 hours ago when I published this:
and so it begins (as I told you it would)
How did I know?
Many of you already received a briefing that I was one of only four US journalists to cover the inside workings of Mexico’s Morena party
Meanwhile I was the only precious metals reporter embedded on the tour
With an insider look as to the Morena parties strategies for growth along with their domestic and foreign policy
The Silver Academy (The Silver Industry) Substack newsletter has published over 45 stories on Mexico moving to nationalize silver, referencing the Morena party and their platform and coalition of campesinos, factory workers, farm workers, indigenous, women, students, activists, environmentalists and other grassroots groups
—here is a short list 14 articles below just because I live by the axiom “trust but verify”
It’s funny, because I heard objections from people like “but but but, why are you covering Mexico so much” to which I had to roll my eyes wondering why a Silver reporter wouldn’t focus on Mexico the World’s #1 silver producing country - Sigh.
President of Mexico Affirms, "NO NEW MINING CONCESSIONS"
https://thesilverindustry.substack.com/p/president-of-mexico-affirms-no-new
Discusses the Morena party’s trajectory toward nationalizing silver, referencing the party’s coalition of campesinos, factory workers, farm workers, environmentalists, students, activists, women, and marginalized groups.
Resource Nationalization in Mexico Sends Silver Prices Skyrocketing
https://thesilverindustry.substack.com/p/resource-nationalization-in-mexico
Analyzes Morena’s shift toward nationalizing silver, referencing the party’s grassroots coalition and platform of economic sovereignty.
SilverSqueeze 2.0 and Mexico's Nationalism: Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
https://thesilverindustry.substack.com/p/silversqueeze-20-and-mexicos-nationalism
Details Morena’s plans to nationalize silver to fund social programs, referencing the party’s left-wing platform and coalition.
Mexico: One Sandal Away from Nationalizing Silver
https://thesilverindustry.substack.com/p/mexico-one-sandal-away-from-nationalizing
References the Morena party platform and their mission to ensure that Mexico’s mineral wealth benefits its people, with mentions of campaign rallies in silver-rich regions.
Sheinbaum Launches Bold Crusade to Reclaim Energy Sovereignty
https://thesilverindustry.substack.com/p/mexico-rises-sheinbaum-launches-bold
Calls for nationalization of silver, gold, and copper, referencing the Morena party’s platform and the interests of the poor and marginalized.
SELL SELL SELL, if you own Silver Mining Stocks Operating in Mexico
https://thesilverindustry.substack.com/p/sell-sell-sell-if-you-own-silver
Discusses Morena’s call to “Secure Mexico's Energy Future” and what that means for investors, referencing the party’s coalition and resource nationalism.
Liquidate Your Mexican Mining Stocks Now. Resource Revolution Underway
https://thesilverindustry.substack.com/p/liquidate-your-mexican-mining-stocks
Discusses Morena as a grassroots coalition of campesinos, farm workers, factory workers, activists, intellectuals, and environmentalists, and its push for resource nationalism including silver.
