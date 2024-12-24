Investigative News by Carmine Lombardi of Silver Nation

1938 - Nationalization of oil industry

2022 - Nationalization of lithium reserves

2023 - Nationalization of electricity sector

2024 - Unannounced seizure of Vulcan Materials rock quarry

2024 - Campaign rhetoric: "Secure Mexico's energy future" and "The resources of Mexico belong to the people of Mexico"

2025 - Mexico nationalizes silver?

The 3 Key Players

AMLO forms Morena party, a grassroots coalition of campesinos, farm workers, factory workers, activists, intellectuals, and environmentalists. Unlike traditional parties such as PRI or PAN, which favored elitism, corruption, and foreign investment, Morena represents a diverse group of Mexicans seeking change from the bottom up. María Luisa Albores González, with her peasant roots, maintains a strong allegiance to her humble origins. She advocates for Mexico's development through sovereignty rather than foreign dependency, aiming to break the cycle of colonial exploitation that has historically affected rural and indigenous communities. Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, an environmentalist and intellectual, is committed to continuing the progressive pro-environment agenda. She prioritizes the needs of the people over those of a privileged few, endorsing bottom-to-top reform. Sheinbaum supports the nationalization of lithium, an energy metal, and the electricity sector, recognizing their strategic importance for Mexico's future

Mexico's previous 3 transformations involved overthrowing oppressive regimes (Each respectively in favor of the masses over the perceived establishment)

the War of Independence (1810-1821) ended Spanish colonial rule The Reform War (1858-1861) separated Church and State and broke up some large land holdings under Spanish land grants and instituted land reform favorable to rural poor. This was seen as progressive and revolutionary. The Mexican Revolution (1910-1917) overthrew the Porfirio Díaz dictatorship and set the stage for Nationalizing Oil.

The Fourth Transformation, led by AMLO, aims to benefit the Mexican people over the privileged few, focusing on a bottom-up approach.

Key phrases associated with this movement include "guardians of the territory" and "defenders of the territory," emphasizing national sovereignty and just this month “The resources of Mexico belong to the People of Mexico”

Secure Mexico’s Energy Future is the Single Most Campaign Theme from past 4 years

The transformation seeks to secure Mexico's energy future by nationalizing resources and promoting self-sufficiency.

Silver is highlighted as a critical mineral for future energy, including solar energy and silver batteries.

AMLO's policies have involved reducing foreign investment and asserting state control over key industries. For example, in his final week in office, AMLO seized control of Vulcan Materials, a U.S.-owned company, citing environmental concerns.

This action aligns with the Fourth Transformation's goal of prioritizing national interests over foreign corporations.

President-elect Trump has made controversial statements suggesting potential military actions against Panama and Mexico. He threatened to reclaim the Panama Canal if fees aren't lowered and proposed designating Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations, potentially justifying military intervention in both countries.





Recently, Jon Forrest Little faced absurd accusations from Reddit moderators who call themselves “Degenerates” and go by shadowy names such as “the illuminated ape” and “The King of Money” (hiding behind cartoon avatars), claiming that Jon Little fabricated the Mexico 4th Transformation and "Secure Mexico's Energy Future" stories.

In response to these baseless accusations, Little provided a comprehensive video rebuttal (below). This rebuttal offers substantive and indisputable proof of his scholarly work on the Mexico Nationalizing Silver Story, leaving no room for doubt.

Little's research was thorough and meticulous, making him the first in the world to break this story. To this day, he remains the only reporter who has connected all the dots through over 2 years of research.

It's important to note that Little's wife, with the last name Martinez, is fluent in Spanish. Both of them have studied US-Mexico relations at the University of New Mexico. Even Jon Little’s mother has a background in InterAmerican affairs from the University of New Mexico, further reinforcing their expertise in the field.

Lastly, Jon’s brother is also a scholar studying US-Latin American relations. His unique perspective, combined with Jon's and their family's extensive experience and knowledge, provides a comprehensive understanding of the issues at hand. He recently retired from the San Ysidro School district after 38 years of service, retiring as a superintendent on the US-Mexico border, which further underscores the family's deep connection to and understanding of the region. Jon’s brother is also fluent in Spanish.

Jon Forrest Little’s expert analysis thoroughly substantiated the reality of this story, demonstrating its validity through a detailed play-by-play breakdown.

Little's presentation effectively countered the uneducated Reddit disturbances, showcasing his deep understanding of the subject matter and reinforcing the legitimacy of his research on Mexico's energy policies and resource nationalism.





