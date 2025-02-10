Op-Ed by Carmine Lombardi

Foreword:



China, the world's leading silver consumer, and Mexico, the top silver producer, are poised for a significant geopolitical alignment. Mexico's Morena party is shifting dramatically leftward, advocating for shared wealth, power, and prestige while pursuing energy independence.

This ideological shift aligns with China's strategy of seeking partnerships with leftist and socialist countries in the Western Hemisphere. The potential collaboration goes beyond mere economic transactions, delving into shared values and ideologies. This alignment could reshape global silver markets and geopolitical dynamics, as China may secure preferential access to Mexican silver, potentially disrupting traditional supply chains and challenging Western influence in the region.

Resource Nationalization in Mexico DRIVES UP SILVER PRICES BIG TIME

As Mexico's Morena party continues to reshape the nation's economic landscape, a seismic shift in the silver industry appears imminent. Jon Forrest Little's astute analysis of the party's trajectory towards nationalizing silver resources aligns perfectly with Morena's core values and recent actions. This move, while potentially disruptive to foreign investors, could herald a new era of economic sovereignty for Mexico.

Morena's cabinet, with its roots in social development, brings a unique perspective to resource management. Their intimate understanding of poverty and inequality drives a commitment to leveraging Mexico's natural wealth for the benefit of its people. This approach resonates deeply with the party's diverse grassroots coalition, comprising factory workers, agricultural laborers, women, campesinos, activists, intellectuals, and indigenous communities – the very fabric of Mexico's marginalized populations.

The party's rallying cry of a "Fourth Transformation" is not mere rhetoric. It harks back to three pivotal moments in Mexican history where the interests of the many triumphed over the privileged few. This historical context imbues Morena's actions with a sense of destiny and national purpose.

The use of terms like "comrades" within party ranks is more than linguistic flair; it's a coded rejection of perceived U.S. imperialism and a declaration of Mexico's intent to chart its own course. This sentiment is further reinforced by campaign slogans such as "defend the territory" and "guardians of the territory," which resonate with a populace eager to reclaim control over national resources.

Morena's track record speaks volumes. The nationalization of lithium in 2022, followed by the electricity sector in 2023, and the seizure of a rock quarry in 2024, demonstrates a clear pattern of resource nationalism. These actions are not isolated incidents but part of a cohesive strategy to secure Mexico's energy future and economic independence.

The potential nationalization of silver is the logical next step in this progression. As one of the world's largest silver producers, Mexico stands to gain immense economic leverage by bringing this critical resource under state control. This move would not only secure a valuable revenue stream for social programs but also position Mexico as a key player in the global precious metals market.

Critics may argue that such nationalization could deter foreign investment and technological expertise. However, Morena's approach suggests a more nuanced strategy. By prioritizing domestic interests and potentially partnering with nations aligned with its vision, Mexico could create a new model for resource management that balances national sovereignty with global market participation.

The implications for the global silver market are profound. A Mexican move to nationalize silver could lead to supply constraints, potentially driving up prices and reshaping international trade dynamics. For investors and industries reliant on silver, this shift necessitates a reevaluation of supply chains and investment strategies.

As Morena continues to consolidate power and implement its vision, the world watches with bated breath. The nationalization of silver in Mexico is not just a possibility; it's an increasingly probable outcome of a party committed to transforming the nation's economic paradigm. This bold move, while challenging conventional norms, could very well be the silver lining in Mexico's quest for true economic sovereignty and social justice.

Within the complexity of global economics, Mexico's looming silver nationalization stands as a testament to the changing tides of resource management and national self-determination. As we witness this unfolding drama, one thing is clear: the silver industry, and indeed the world, must prepare for a new reality where nations like Mexico take center stage in controlling their mineral destinies.