In the sun baked borderlands of El Paso and Albuquerque, I once sold clay-fired bricks to a remarkable contractor named Ken Sanchez.

Ken Sanchez (RIP), was our distributor in Colorado's San Luis Valley and he taught me a lot about his world steeped in history.

Ken lived in Alamosa Colorado and sold many brick and stone projects to developers, school districts, municipalities and contractors throughout Alamosa, Del Norte, Monte Vista surrounding Southern Colorado and Northern New Mexico.

The San Luis valley, cradled by towering 14,000-foot peaks and home to some of America's coldest winters, stretches from the Arkansas River's fierce rapids to the formidable Wolf Creek Pass. It's a land of Spanish names and Mexican heritage, where ranchers, farmers, and new-age settlers now coexist.

Ken was raise in Antonito, a village in the San Luis Valley, where Colorado’s first Roman Catholic church named “Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish” was built.

Ken's childhood friend, Joe Vigil, became a legendary track coach at Adams State University. At 95, Coach Vigil's legacy includes 19 national titles and a perfect-score NCAA victory. A perfect score in cross country is 15 points, which is achieved when a team's top five runners finish in the top five places.

Coach Joe Vigil had a coaching secret

Which was teaching his long distance runners mental resilience, inspired by the Tarahumara runners of Northern Mexico.



Mr. Vigil had invited these legendary Tarahumara runners from Chihuahua Mexico’s Copper Canyon to train, inspire, coach and run alongside his team of Adam State NCAA cross country athletes.

What does all this have to do with Silver? We're getting there soon.

One morning, Ken introduced me to NCAA hall of fame track coach Mr. Joe Vigil.

Mr. Vigil wanted to tell me about the best long-distance runners the World had ever produced. They are runners from Northern Mexico's Copper Canyon region.

The Tarahumaras (Rarámuris), an Indigenous group from Mexico’s Copper Canyon region (Barrancas del Cobre), are noted for their extraordinary endurance running. In multi-day events, the Tarahumara often covers 100–200 miles. In contemporary context they call these races “ultra marathons” far exceeding a traditional marathon which is around 26.2 miles

Their prowess and legend stems from a physically demanding lifestyle in rugged terrain, which includes persistent hunting (chasing prey to exhaustion) and a diet rich in complex carbohydrates like corn and chia seeds.

Culturally, the Tarahumara’s running is intertwined with spiritual practices and communal events, fostering endurance from childhood. Their sandals use old tires found dumped in the canyon as the sandal’s sole.

Tarahumara Running Sandals

They traditionally wear huaraches—minimalist sandals crafted from recycled tire treads and leather straps. These sandals promote a natural forefoot strike, enhancing efficiency and reducing fatigue. Modern running sandals use Vibram soles or leather, but the design remains rooted in tradition, allowing foot splay and adaptability to rough terrain.

Despite debates over comfort, many Tarahumara continue using huaraches in races to honor cultural identity, even as some adopt modern shoe. And many of these remarkable long distance runners (ultra-marathons 100 to 200 miles) run barefoot and still win races all over the world. There are many books and documentaries about The Tarahumara indigenous runners and later in this article we will discuss a NetFlix documentary about a Tarahumara champion runner named Lorena titled “Run Lorena Run”



So where do the Tarahumara people live?



The Copper Canyon in Northern Mexico

Copper Canyon’s Rich Mining Districts

The Copper Canyon region in Chihuahua, Mexico, has been shaped by centuries of mining activity. It is anchored by districts rich in Silver, gold, copper, zinc, and lead.

The “Santa Bárbara-San Francisco del Oro district,” one of Chihuahua’s largest, spans 20 km of polymetallic veins and hosts mines like San Diego and Segovedad.

Discovered in 1536, this area holds 19.4 million tonnes of indicated copper resources (0.77% Cu) alongside significant Silver (15.1 g/t Ag) and has contributed to Chihuahua’s status as Mexico’s third-largest mining state, responsible for 4% of the national GDP. Nearby, the “Santa Eulalia” mining district is a colonial-era silver giant, yielding over 500 million ounces historically from massive sulfide deposits. Since 1703, its mines have fueled Spain’s wealth and remain part of Chihuahua’s 450-year mining legacy.

In the Sierra Madre Occidental, the “Pinos Altos” underground mine and its satellite deposits, such as Cubiro and Reyna de Plata, focus on modern gold-silver extraction, producing over 97,000 ounces of gold in 2023.

Further east, the historic “Parral district” symbolizes Chihuahua’s enduring silver-lead-zinc heritage, tied to indigenous and colonial exploitation.

Today, these districts employ advanced techniques like cyanide leaching while grappling with environmental and social challenges.

Cities like El Fuerte and Creel serve as gateways to mining trails, blending colonial architecture with indigenous Rarámuri traditions.

Chihuahua’s mineral wealth—spanning skarns, veins, and porphyry systems—remains central to Mexico’s mining identity. It supports 68,000 indirect jobs and sustains communities amid fluctuating global markets.



The Copper Canyon originates in the city of Chihuahua and ends in Los Mochis



Look at the green circles (this means LOTS OF SILVER)

The Reddish Brown highlighted area is the route going through Mexico’s Copper Canyon indicated on the left and right in the graphic below

Chihuahua silver mines represented by green circles

source - thediggings.com/mex/chihuahua-mex2555

Silver mine in and around Chihuahua, the Western entrance to Mexico’s Copper Canyon. There are over 15,000 silver, gold, copper and lead mines throughout this enormous canyon that is much larger than the Grand Canyon in USA.

The El Chepe Regional train (check out the sandal as their logo) continues to operate between Chihuahua and Los Mochis, traversing Mexico’s Copper Canyon—a network of six interconnected canyons spanning 25,000 square miles (four times larger than the Grand Canyon)

The 418-mile route crosses the Sierra Madre Occidental, passing 39 bridges and 86 tunnels. The journey takes ~16 hours, with departures on Wednesdays and Saturdays. stopping at 15 stations.

Copper Canyon’s deepest points exceed 1 mile, offering dramatic vistas of rugged cliffs and indigenous Tarahumara communities

Mexico’s President’s Recent Visit to Chihuahua’s Copper Canyon Region and her talks with the Tarahumara (indigenous or ancestral people)

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo has just signed over the land back to the Tarahumara people. In her public speeches, she stated that her Presidency and her decree are making up (restitution) for land that was stolen from the Tarahumara culture.

In our next report, we will show everyone other campaign stops focused on other silver and gold deposits, where the messaging from the Morena party mirrors the sentiment shown in the next two graphics.

Each village the President and her cabinet visit echoes the same Morena party platform: to fulfill their mission to ensure that Mexico’s mineral resources belong to the people, not foreign investors. We will also introduce a new player in their organization who happens to be AMLO’s son.

Andrés Manuel López Beltrán, known as "Andy," was recently appointed Morena's secretary general. His role includes overseeing the Morena party's massive re-registration drive to register new sympathizers and the entire membership from scratch.

OK, back to our story

Below is President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (AMLO’s hand picked successor) kneeling before an elder of the Tarahumara leader. The President of Mexico signing a decree stating the indigenous people of this mineral rich region GET THEIR LAND AND MINERAL RESOURCES BACK AS RESTITUTION, LAND AND WEALTH THAT WAS TAKEN FROM THEM

Let’s begin this Sunday, February 9th, 2025, thinking out loud together, and please (I beg of you) spend some time and pay careful attention to detail going back and forth between the last two images above, paying close attention to the English translation of the Spanish posts by Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo

When was the last time you saw a US President kneel before a Native American in USA? (correct never)

Imagine Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Barack Obama, George Bush, Ronald Reagan, Lyndon Johnson, John Kennedy, Dwight Eisenhower, or ANY US president traveling to Cochiti Pueblo, just 10 miles South of Santa Fe, NM, meeting with the tribe, and announcing a restitution plan to give back Santa Fe.

Then, flying up to Durango, Colorado, to meet with the Southern Ute tribes and surrender the posh resort town of Durango and Purgatory Ski area to the Southern Ute tribe. Then, hopping over to Aspen, Colorado and meeting with the Arapahoe tribe and giving them back Aspen, Vail, Carbondale, Telluride and Glenwood Springs

We all know it would never happen. Phrases like restitution or reparations are never uttered in North America or Europe, but a radical political party that we see pop up in Latin America intermittently does use this kind of revolutionary speech. It's ideological, so it goes much deeper than what you see in the US political landscape, where politicians speak with empty rhetoric not backed by any deep-rooted philosophy.

I'm not choosing sides on the political spectrum in Mexico; I am just using my reporting skills to show my subscribers how revolutionary these Morena decrees and platforms are.

OK, I am going to bring down the temperature in the room with two points of sarcasm.

First point of sarcasm:



If US presidents did circle back to Indigenous lands across the USA and kneel before Native American leaders signing over land and making statements that “the land was stolen from them,” let’s just say they would be spending more time on their knees than the combined “knee time” during Spring Break in Florida.



Second point of sarcasm:

I found something from about 102 years ago!!! Whoa!

President Calvin Coolidge declared "This is your White House too" during a 1923 meeting with Native American delegates, preceding his 1924 signing of the Indian Citizenship Act. But lets all agree this was a photo-op and there were no revolutionary acts stemming from this photo shoot. Again, no Executive orders returning land with statements like “land was taken from them” “restitution” “reparations”



You certainly didn’t read in your US history class about the “Calvin Coolidge Indian Social Justice act of 1923” returning land because it was stolen from them.

a photo in front of the White House 103 years ago

More messaging from Mexico’s President and note the keywords I’ve been showing you over the past 9 months

and NOW WE’VE JUST UNCOVERED EVEN STRONGER EVIDENCE and EVEN STRONGER LANGUAGE SHOWING YOU THIS IS !

Clearly and Indisputably Marxist Ideology (which is based on an Egalitarian society)



An Egalitarian Society is one that Aggressively Promotes Public Policy of Shared Wealth, Shared Power and Shared Prestige

Morena party calls for “social justice” Morena party calls for the campesinos, agricultural workers, factory workers, activists, university students, academics, indigenous population, women, environmentalists and pobreza en el pueblo (village poor) to “stand up and be defenders of the territory” or “guardians of the territory” “we returned territory to raramuri communities” (indigenous people) “what has historically been taken from them” Understand there are over 10,000 mines since 1690s KEEP IN MIND INDIGENOUS PEOPLE ARE NOT TRADITIONAL VOTERS SO THIS ISN’T a Quid Pro Quo (vote for me and I return your land) THIS IS PHILOSOPHICAL and IDEOLOGICAL and part of the philosophy surrounding Morena Party’s Fourth Transformation The Morena party also uses the term 4th Transfiguration and 4th Transformation intermittently Transfiguration is a type of transformation. Both words mean to change something into a different form, but transfiguration implies a change that is more elevating or glorifying. Note the keyword, restitution, this signals “making up for past injustices or the sins of the dominant class whenever that occurred” Also note the words together “communal ownership” not PRIVATELY HELD Other rallying cries are: “wealth belongs to the people not the privileged few” “The resources of Mexico belong to the people of Mexico” We must “Secure Mexico’s Energy Future” We must remain independent for a “Sovereign Mexico and throw off the yoke of oppression” “there will be shared wealth” “there will be shared prosperity” “We must develop on our own and not be dependent” Recall they are calling their movement a “militia” At Morena Party campaign rallies the speaker addresses the crowd by calling them *Comrades. (we supply the significance of with a footnote below) Recall this party nationalized lithium in 2022 (Lithium is an energy metal) Recall this party nationalized electricity in 2023 (electricity is energy) Recall their branding is centered around the 4th Transformation (La Quarta Transformacion) If they were just maintaining the status quo they would call it an evolution or a continuation of the existing social, political and economic structures But they are careful to use the phrase TRANSFORMATION signaling a departure from dependency on US and Canadian investment And that the three prior transformations were all key historical and radical social upheavals and transitions from elitist regimes

They are now on the 2nd floor of the 4th Transformation.

The First floor was under AMLO

The 2nd floor under Claudia Pardo.



So the Morena Party has branded themselves as the 4th Transformation.



What were the previous 3 Transformations in Mexican History?

Mexico’s three revolutionary transformations shattered oligarchic control and foreign domination, fueling radical populist movements that seized lands from parasitic elites and imperialist exploiters.

The 1810 Independence broke colonial chains, the 1850s Reform Wars crushed clerical power, and the 1910 Revolution unleashed a mass agrarian uprising—expropriating haciendas, nationalizing oil, and codifying land reform in the 1917 Constitution. These upheavals empowered campesinos and workers, weaponizing state power to dismantle feudal land monopolies, redistribute 180,000 km² to peasants under Cárdenas, and assert economic sovereignty against U.S. imperialism. Each transformation advanced a class war against the privileged few, embedding land reform and resource nationalism as pillars of Mexico’s insurgent identity.

Who is Lorena?

Run Lorena Run

The documentary Lorena, Light-Footed Woman (also rebroadcast as Run Lorena Run)(2019 viewable on Netflix) highlights María Lorena Ramírez, a Tarahumara (Rarámuri) runner from Mexico’s Copper Canyons, whose extraordinary endurance defies modern athletic norms.



In 2017, she gained global attention by winning a 50-kilometer ultramarathon in Puebla, Mexico, wearing handmade sandals (huaraches) and her traditional skirt, outpacing 500 competitors. Raised in a remote community where running is integral to daily life, Ramírez herds livestock and traverses mountainous terrain barefoot or in sandals, covering up to 15 kilometers daily.

So What’s Next?

The Morena party's decree to return lands to the Tarahumara indigenous people represents a powerful and revolutionary step in Mexico's "La Cuarta Transformación" movement. This action embodies the party's commitment to social justice and restitution for historical injustices, aligning with their grassroots base of activists, indigenous peoples, workers, and marginalized groups.

By prioritizing communal ownership and returning territory (with some of Mexico’s historically top producing silver deposits) to indigenous communities, Morena demonstrates a philosophical shift towards shared prosperity and wealth redistribution.

This move goes beyond traditional political maneuvering, as indigenous people are not typically a significant voting bloc. Instead, it reflects a deeper ideological commitment to righting historical wrongs and empowering marginalized communities.

This land restitution enriched with thousands of silver and gold deposits, coupled with recent nationalizations of key resources like lithium (2022) and electricity (2023) signals a transformative approach to governance that prioritizes Mexican sovereignty and the interests of its people over foreign investments.

The Morena party's actions resonate with their rallying cries of shared wealth, prosperity, and independence, positioning "La Cuarta Transformación" as a radical departure from previous economic and social structures that favored and catered to foreign investment and privileged elites.

If you are invested in Silver Mining Companies operating in Mexico then…

Run Silver Investors Run

from Silver Mining companies operating in Mexico (at least while the Morena party is in power)

Please remember just because I report on the Morena party doesn’t mean I am a party member or endorse their platform. Just reading the room. That’s what I’m paid to do and I’m damn good at it.

On Monday, February 9th, 2025, I will continue this article with additional supportive facts and provide more information about Morena party campaign rallies in other silver-rich regions. I will also delve into their radical political, social, economic, and progressive initiatives.

In the coming week, I plan to share some of my YouTube podcasts that were removed due to my factual reporting, which has apparently displeased certain "other silver influencers" who are attempting to suppress this news.

*The term "comrade" gained prominence in socialist movements worldwide, symbolizing equality and solidarity. In the Soviet Union, "tovarishch" became ubiquitous after the 1917 revolution. Latin American revolutionaries like Castro, Chávez, and Che Guevara adopted similar terms, such as "compañero," to promote egalitarian ideals.

The Zapatistas in Mexico blended Marxism with indigenous traditions, using "compañero" in their unique approach to revolutionary organization. These movements shared anti-imperialist sentiments and emphasized social justice, using revolutionary language to build solidarity while adapting socialist principles to their specific cultural and historical contexts.

The term "comrade" functions as a title or salutation used in political contexts, particularly within socialist and communist movements. As a form of address, "comrade" serves several purposes:

Egalitarian symbolism: It aims to break down social hierarchies and promote equality among party members or citizens. Political identification: Using "comrade" signals one's alignment with leftist ideologies and movements. Collective belonging: The term emphasizes shared struggle and solidarity among those using it

Comrade is 100% “ code Marxist language” or “provocative speech” that is deeply based in anti-US sentiment, anti-imperialism, and anti-foreign investment sentiment in Latin America, here are three additional points:

Rise of "Pink Tide" governments : In the early 2000s, a wave of left-wing governments came to power across Latin America, often referred to as the "Pink Tide." Leaders like Hugo Chávez in Venezuela, Evo Morales in Bolivia, and Rafael Correa in Ecuador explicitly positioned themselves against US influence and neoliberal economic policies. They promoted resource nationalism and often criticized foreign investment as exploitative, fueling anti-US and anti-foreign investment sentiments

Historical memory of US interventions : The long history of US military interventions, support for coups, and economic interference in Latin America has created a deep-seated suspicion of US motives in the region. Events like the 1973 coup in Chile, the Iran-Contra affair in Nicaragua, and the 2002 attempted coup in Venezuela continue to shape public opinion and political discourse, reinforcing anti-US and anti-imperialist sentiments

Dependency theory and economic nationalism: The influence of dependency theory, which argues that resources flow from poor "peripheral" countries to wealthy "core" countries, remains strong in Latin American political and economic thought. This perspective often views foreign investment critically, seeing it as a means of extracting wealth from the region rather than promoting development. It has contributed to policies of economic nationalism and skepticism towards foreign capital in many countries











