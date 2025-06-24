by Jon Forrest Little





Mexico’s “Cuarta Transformación” is a nationalist movement to reclaim natural resources for the people, using rhetoric of sovereignty, equity, and anti-colonialism—laying the groundwork for silver nationalization

Mexico is not just walking—it is sprinting toward the nationalization of its silver resources, and the world must pay attention. The signs are unmistakable, the motivations clear, and the implications profound for global markets and geopolitical power structures.

President Claudia Sheinbaum’s recent declaration that “there will be no new mining concessions” is not an isolated policy shift. It is the latest step in a deliberate, strategic campaign to reclaim Mexico’s mineral wealth for its people—and to keep it out of the hands of foreign investors, especially those from USA and Canada. (North America)

This move is not about mining regulation; it is about resource nationalism, sovereignty, and a fundamental redefinition of who benefits from Mexico’s natural bounty.

The Morena party, a grassroots coalition of campesinos, factory workers, farm workers, environmentalists, students, activists, women and marginalized groups, has long made it clear that its mission is to uplift the poor through robust social programs, including socialized medicine, housing, and education. There is also a massive push to roll out universal income and strengthen labor unions.

This is a party that draws its strength from the people, not the boardrooms. Its track record speaks for itself: the nationalization of lithium in 2022, the electricity sector in 2023, and the seizure of a major rock quarry just before former President López Obrador left office.

Silver—Mexico’s crown jewel as the world’s largest producer—is the logical next target.

Sheinbaum’s administration has doubled down on this trajectory. The government is not only freezing new concessions but is also subjecting existing mines to strict environmental reviews. Sheinbaum states that Mexico will be significantly increasing a series of costly fees for mines that are not owned by Mexico

This is not just about protecting the environment; it is about tightening state control and preparing the ground for nationalization. The message to foreign investors is clear: Mexico’s resources are for Mexico, and if you want to be part of this new era, you will play by new rules.

The implications for North American investors are stark. For over a year, industry commentators have warned that Mexico is making it nearly impossible for them to monetize the country’s mineral wealth.

The loss of $4.5 billion in investment during López Obrador’s tenure is just a preview of what is to come. The new mining policy is designed to favor domestic interests, value-added processing, and community benefits—not the extraction and export of raw materials for foreign profit.

Meanwhile, China is watching—and acting. China’s voracious appetite for silver, driven by its booming solar, electric vehicle, and military industries, has led it to secure direct contracts with Mexican producers, bypassing traditional commodity markets and crowding out Western buyers.

This is not just about economics; it is about geopolitics. China is forging alliances with leftist and resource-nationalist governments, positioning itself as a partner in Mexico’s quest for economic sovereignty. The result is a seismic shift in the global silver market, with China gaining preferential access to Mexican silver and the United States increasingly shut out.

The world must prepare for a new reality. Mexico’s Morena party is not just talking about change; it is delivering it. The nationalization of silver is not a matter of if, but when. When it happens, the shockwaves will be felt from Wall Street to Washington, from Beijing to Brussels. Mexico is reclaiming its destiny, and the rest of the world must adapt—or be left behind.

This is not just about silver. According to Morena party insiders, this is about power, sovereignty, and the future of resource nationalism in a world where economic wars are increasingly decisive.

President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico recently stated,

“Nos estamos moviendo rápidamente, y el mundo debe despertar ante el nuevo orden que está surgiendo. El tiempo de la complacencia ha terminado. La era de la plata mexicana ha llegado—y pertenece al pueblo de México.”



translates to



“We are moving quickly, and the world must wake up to the new order that is emerging. The time for complacency is over. The era of Mexican silver is here—and it belongs to the people of Mexico”



