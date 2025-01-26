Silver is on the Brink of Extinction but the news gets worse (or better if you use your own due diligence to connect the dots before you)

700,000 troy ounces of silver are required for each Gigawatt (GW) of solar panel capacity

This significant amount of silver is used in the manufacturing of photovoltaic (PV) panels due to silver's high electrical conductivity, thermal efficiency, and optical reflectivity

Silver is a crucial component in solar cells, where it is used as conductive ink to transform sunlight into electricity.

Silver paste within the solar cells ensures that electrons move efficiently into storage or towards consumption

This high silver usage in solar technology is driving unprecedented demand for the precious metal, contributing to a structural deficit in the global silver market

As solar installations continue to surge worldwide, particularly in countries like China, the demand for silver in the photovoltaic industry is expected to grow substantially.

Projections indicate that by 2025, photovoltaics alone could account for 49% of global silver demand, equivalent to 400 million ounces

Now factor in all the other silver uses like EVs, silver batteries, military, aerospace, electronics, medical, robotics, AI, 5G

This increasing demand for silver in solar technology, combined with its use in silver batteries, aerospace, military, electronics is putting pressure on global silver supplies.

Now factor in the HUGE PLAY

Silver used as a monetary metal

There are no new discoveries in Silver

Throughout February this newsletter will prove that Silver will be depleted by 2026





Throughout February we will be focusing on how the #1 producing country (Mexico) has figured out they have the leverage on countries like USA who is 83% import reliant on Silver

This doesn’t count the World’s largest consumer of Silver which is China who is now cozying up with Mexico. China is teaching Mexico how to use their Silver to follow the path of nationalization giving Mexico maximum leverage in this strategic Energy Play.

REMEMBER SILVER EQUALS ENERGY



Just like US ties to claim they are seeking allies in democracy, China is moving fast to export their form of STATE CONTROLLED SILVER

You will get 30 consecutive articles showing how the MORENA party is 100% going to stay tough with their call towards “Securing Mexico’s Energy Future” and what that means for investors in Silver Mining Equities.



Each report will have dozens of citations and footnotes and real time tweets from three women that are now in charge of Mexico’s mineral resources.





to be continued