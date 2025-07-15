by Jon Little intern Mr. Carmine Lombardi



The Morena party is steering Mexico further left with bold social and economic reforms.

Historic increases in the minimum wage, expansion of socialized health care and education, and new universal basic income programs for marginalized groups signal a deep commitment to social justice. Massive infrastructure projects—like high-speed trains reminiscent of China—and large-scale rehabilitation of mining sites into nature reserves highlight an ambitious domestic agenda.

Internationally, Morena forges new paths by selling silver concentrate directly to China and collaborating with Russia on PEMEX oil production and liquefied natural gas imports. (Reducing dependency on US oil and LNG)

By engaging in BRICS summits and distancing from the U.S. after hostile rhetoric from the Trump administration, Mexico is pivoting both ideologically and economically toward greater alignment with China and Russia.

Opening Report: Silver Academy’s PR Tour With Morena, Mexico 2025

In May 2025, Silver Academy embarked on a unique media journey, joining a select group for a PR tour alongside Morena party officials across eight of Mexico’s vibrant and diverse cities—Mexico City, Monterrey, Ecatepec, San Luis Potosí, Puebla, Zacatecas, Fresnillo, and Chihuahua. Notably, we stood as the only precious metals reporter invited, accompanied by just four other American journalists. These events were more than standard press junkets, offering intimate meet-and-greets—dinners, happy hours, and grassroots conversations sponsored by local allies—that fostered transparent, direct engagement between politicians and independent media voices.

The driving purpose behind this media tour was to break through the noise of mainstream U.S. media narratives, which too often recite official talking points that cast Mexico in a relentlessly negative light—border crises, sensationalized crime, and dehumanizing rhetoric. Our on-the-ground reporting set out to reveal the real Mexico: a nation whose workers, including migrants, overwhelmingly fill essential jobs that often go unrecognized in the United States. From labor-intensive construction and dangerous slaughterhouse floors, to undervalued roles in hospitality and elder care, Mexican and Central American migrants contribute vital labor—often at great personal risk. Recent tragedies, like the Baltimore bridge collapse that claimed only migrant lives, underscore the human cost behind the headlines and the importance of giving voice to those too often silenced.

Interview with Morena Party: Mexico's Political and Social Transformation

Jon Little asks:

Let’s discuss the Morena party grassroots coalition of campesinos, indigenous, women, farm workers, factory workers, activists, students. This broad populist platform appears to be lifting up voices that were silenced by a corrupt power elite that favored the resources of Mexico to be expropriated to foreign colonizers.

Morena party statement:

At Morena, our strength comes from our roots: campesinos, indigenous peoples, women, farm and factory workers, activists, and students. We are a broad, inclusive movement built by and for those whose voices were long ignored by elites who prioritized foreign interests over Mexican dignity. Our coalition is united in reclaiming the nation’s resources, ensuring that every sector of society is heard, respected, and empowered. We are committed to justice, equality, and the restoration of national sovereignty, so that Mexico’s wealth benefits its people, not foreign colonizers or corrupt power structures.

Jon Little asks:

The Fourth Transformation is based on three other significant historical changes, shifts, revolutions. Could you discuss this in detail?

Morena party statement:

The Fourth Transformation (4T) represents a profound change in Mexico’s national life, rooted in three pivotal moments: Independence from Spain, the Reform era, and the Mexican Revolution. Each of these movements challenged oppression and sought justice for the people. Today, 4T continues this legacy by fighting corruption, inequality, and foreign exploitation. We are building a new era where social justice, democracy, and national sovereignty are the guiding principles. The 4T is not just a political project—it is a historic mission to fulfill the promises of our past revolutions and create a fairer future for all Mexicans.

Jon Little asks:

Oil was nationalized years ago in the 1930s, but after Morena party won in the past 5 years, Mexico nationalized lithium in 2022, electricity in 2023, and seized the Vulcan rock quarry in 2024. This appears based on the party rally cry, "the resources of Mexico belong to the people of Mexico" and "Mexico must secure its energy future." Can you comment?

Morena party statement:

Morena has acted decisively to reclaim Mexico’s natural resources for its people. Following the nationalization of oil in the 1930s, we have secured lithium in 2022, electricity in 2023, and the Vulcan quarry in 2024. Our rallying cry is clear: “The resources of Mexico belong to the people of Mexico.” By asserting control over these strategic assets, we are ensuring that future generations benefit from our nation’s wealth. This is essential for Mexico’s energy security, technological advancement, and economic independence, strengthening our sovereignty and empowering our citizens.

Jon Little asks:

The Trump regime has tried to make the hardworking citizens of Mexico a scapegoat, using hostile insults such as calling people of Mexico thugs, rapists, and criminals. The reality is that over 99% are hardworking migrants looking for prosperity and peace, feeding their families and working jobs US citizens won’t do, such as picking fruits and vegetables, farm work, kill room floors in meatpacking, hospitality, hotel maids, dishwashers, cooks, elderly care, nursing assistants, and dangerous construction. Even some were killed on the bridge in Baltimore. Your thoughts?

Morena party statement:

We categorically reject the hateful rhetoric used by the Trump regime to scapegoat Mexican migrants. The reality is that over 99% of our compatriots in the United States are hardworking individuals seeking prosperity and peace, often performing essential jobs that others will not do. They contribute to agriculture, construction, healthcare, and hospitality—industries vital to the U.S. economy. Many have faced dangerous conditions, and some have even lost their lives. We honor their courage and resilience, and we demand respect and dignity for every Mexican living and working abroad.

Jon Little asks:

Mexico is indeed in the Fourth Transformation, departing from its dependence on the USA and Canada. Discuss all the robust spending programs in Mexico—such as pensions for the elderly, socialized medicine, socialized education, the new infrastructure trains, environmental repair—and how nationalizing silver will help pay for these social programs that uplift the very people that put Morena party in power. How do you fulfill your deal with your supporters, this grassroots people?

Morena party statement:

Mexico’s Fourth Transformation is about building a nation that serves its people, not foreign interests. We have expanded pensions for the elderly, invested in universal healthcare and education, launched ambitious infrastructure projects like new trains, and prioritized environmental restoration. The nationalization of silver and other resources will help fund these robust social programs, ensuring wealth is reinvested in the communities that need it most. Our commitment is to uplift the grassroots—the very people who brought Morena to power—by delivering tangible improvements in their daily lives and securing a just, independent future for Mexico.

Entrevista con el Partido Morena: La Transformación Política y Social de México

Jon Little pregunta:

Hablemos de la coalición de base del partido Morena, compuesta por campesinos, pueblos indígenas, mujeres, trabajadores agrícolas, obreros, activistas y estudiantes. Esta amplia plataforma popular parece estar dando voz a quienes fueron silenciados por una élite corrupta que favoreció la expropiación de los recursos de México a colonizadores extranjeros.

Declaración del partido Morena:

En Morena, nuestra fortaleza proviene de nuestras raíces: campesinos, pueblos indígenas, mujeres, trabajadores del campo y la fábrica, activistas y estudiantes. Somos un movimiento amplio e incluyente, construido por y para quienes durante mucho tiempo fueron ignorados por las élites que priorizaron intereses extranjeros por encima de la dignidad mexicana. Nuestra coalición está unida para recuperar los recursos de la nación, asegurando que cada sector de la sociedad sea escuchado, respetado y empoderado. Nos comprometemos con la justicia, la igualdad y la restauración de la soberanía nacional, para que la riqueza de México beneficie a su pueblo y no a poderes extranjeros ni estructuras corruptas.

Jon Little pregunta:

La Cuarta Transformación se basa en otros tres cambios significativos en la historia, como grandes mudanzas o revoluciones. ¿Podría discutir esto en detalle?

Declaración del partido Morena:

La Cuarta Transformación (4T) representa un cambio profundo en la vida nacional de México, fundamentado en tres momentos cruciales: la Independencia de España, la Reforma y la Revolución Mexicana. Cada uno de estos movimientos desafió la opresión y buscó la justicia para el pueblo. Hoy, la 4T continúa ese legado, luchando contra la corrupción, la desigualdad y la explotación extranjera. Estamos construyendo una nueva era donde la justicia social, la democracia y la soberanía nacional son los principios rectores. La 4T no es solo un proyecto político, es una misión histórica para cumplir las promesas de nuestras revoluciones pasadas y crear un futuro más justo para todos los mexicanos.

Jon Little pregunta:

El petróleo fue nacionalizado en los años 30, pero tras el triunfo del partido Morena en los últimos 5 años, México nacionalizó el litio en 2022, la electricidad en 2023 y tomó control de la cantera Vulcan en 2024. Esto parece fundarse en el grito de partido, “los recursos de México pertenecen al pueblo de México” y "México debe asegurar su futuro energético". ¿Cuál es su comentario?

Declaración del partido Morena:

Morena ha actuado de manera decidida para recuperar los recursos naturales de México para su pueblo. Luego de la nacionalización del petróleo en los años 30, hemos asegurado el litio en 2022, la electricidad en 2023 y la cantera Vulcan en 2024. Nuestro grito es claro: “Los recursos de México pertenecen al pueblo de México”. Al ejercer control sobre estos activos estratégicos, aseguramos que las futuras generaciones se beneficien de la riqueza nacional. Esto es esencial para la seguridad energética de México, el avance tecnológico y la independencia económica, fortaleciendo nuestra soberanía y empoderando a nuestros ciudadanos.

Jon Little pregunta:

El régimen de Trump ha intentado culpar a los ciudadanos trabajadores de México, utilizando insultos hostiles como llamar a los mexicanos pandilleros, violadores y criminales. La realidad es que más del 99% son migrantes trabajadores que buscan prosperidad y paz, alimentan a sus familias y realizan empleos que los ciudadanos estadounidenses no quieren hacer, como recolectar frutas y verduras, trabajar en el campo, en pisos de matanza, hospitalidad, como camareras, lavaplatos, cocineros, cuidado de ancianos, asistentes de enfermería y construcción peligrosa. Incluso algunos murieron en el puente de Baltimore. ¿Cuál es su opinión?

Declaración del partido Morena:

Rechazamos categóricamente la retórica de odio empleada por el régimen de Trump para convertir en chivos expiatorios a los migrantes mexicanos. La realidad es que más del 99% de nuestros compatriotas en Estados Unidos son personas trabajadoras que buscan prosperidad y paz, muchas veces desempeñando trabajos esenciales que otros no hacen. Contribuyen a la agricultura, la construcción, la salud y la hospitalidad, industrias vitales para la economía estadounidense. Muchos han enfrentado condiciones peligrosas e incluso han perdido la vida. Honramos su valentía y resistencia, y exigimos respeto y dignidad para cada mexicano que vive y trabaja en el extranjero.

Jon Little pregunta:

México está realmente en la Cuarta Transformación, alejándose de su dependencia de EUA y Canadá. Hable de los sólidos programas de gasto en México—como pensiones para adultos mayores, medicina socializada, educación socializada, los nuevos trenes de infraestructura, reparación ambiental—y de cómo la nacionalización de la plata ayudará a pagar estos programas sociales que elevan a la gente que puso a Morena en el poder. ¿Cómo cumple su compromiso con sus bases populares?

Declaración del partido Morena:

La Cuarta Transformación de México es construir una nación que sirva a su gente, no a intereses extranjeros. Hemos ampliado las pensiones para adultos mayores, invertido en salud y educación universales, lanzado ambiciosos proyectos de infraestructura como nuevos trenes y priorizado la restauración ambiental. La nacionalización de la plata y otros recursos contribuirán a financiar estos sólidos programas sociales, asegurando que la riqueza se reinvierta en las comunidades que más lo necesitan. Nuestro compromiso es elevar a las bases—a quienes llevaron a Morena al poder—ofreciendo mejoras tangibles en su vida diaria y garantizando un futuro justo e independiente para México.

ZACATECAS, Mexico—The city’s formal name is Nuestra Señora de los Zacatecas, meaning “Our Lady of the Zacatecas (Indians).”

This colonial city, founded in 1546 after the discovery of one of the world’s richest silver veins, is the capital of the State of Zacatecas in North-Central Mexico. The state is Mexico’s eighth largest in area (larger than West Virginia, smaller than South Carolina), with a population of over 1.5 million. It is considered the northernmost of the colonial-era towns, gateway to the more sparsely settled northern tier of Mexican states. It is surrounded by Durango and Coahuila to its north, Nuevo León and San Luis Potosí to the east, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, and Guanajuato to the south, and Nayarit to the west.

