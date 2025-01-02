Concerning



Joshua Bingham

Last phone number on record (774) 462-9425

Address: 2851 W Mark Dr. , Sarasota, FL 34232

I don't expect the FCC to be able to intervene successfully. A local Pittsburgh attorney told me the same thing. The current laws and law enforcement's approach are ineffective in addressing this exploding new wave of crime. Think of the effort of policing social media like Facebook, Twitter, Nextdoor, LinkedIn, Reddit, YouTube, Rumble, and Dating Sites. Some people reportedly spend up to 12 hours per day on social media!

Their tactics are not only simple but also sinister. Their objective is to disrupt my personal and business relationships. They believe that by harassing my friends and colleagues, they can instill fear through their fabricated negative publicity and create unnecessary controversies. They are under the misguided notion that by targeting my entire business network, they can cause financial harm. However, I am pleased to report that despite their efforts, my business continues to thrive and has been boosted because of the credibility gap. Who are people going to believe, a real name, a real face, a real resume or people skulking behind cartoon masks.

It's such a stupid playbook on their part because my business is thriving, and they don't have real jobs.

It is impossible for them to "monetize" trolling and cyberstalking, but somehow they are convinced they will benefit from the chaos in some way.







Dated December 31, 2024



Dear Office of Inspector General, FCC

Attn: Fara Damelin, Inspector General



I am writing to report a severe case of cyber harassment, blackmail, and potential extortion orchestrated by Joshua Bingham, operating under the alias "Illuminated Ape." We were previously working together on digital content, but when I uncovered he was engaging in Securities Fraud, I terminated him.



Since ceasing payments to Bingham due to unethical behavior, he has launched an aggressive campaign of terror against me, mirroring tactics used by people involved in litigation in the Sarasota and Orlando, Florida, areas. His bogus attempts to extort me have caused disruptions in my professional work and his intentions to defame my character cost me time whereby I had to contact my busy clients and justify myself.



Bingham's latest phone, text, and social media messages indicate an alarming escalation in his threatening behavior. The legally obtained voice clip is included in this news article.



I have meticulously documented all previous payments made to him, which clearly show that his blackmail attempts intensified immediately after I announced our professional separation.



I urgently request your assistance in addressing this matter and ensuring my protection from further harassment and potential harm.



This news article link shows just 4 of the dozens of news reports indicating Joshua Bingham's aggressive and escalating actions.



Sincerely,

Jon Forrest Little

Memo to Illuminated Ape (aka Klock)



”I may have been born at night, but it wasn’t Last Night”

Illuminated Ape “Klock” trying to teach me a lesson

Illuminated Ape threat conveys a clear intent to cause harm or negative consequences if his sick demands are not met …. he clearly states the tool in his toolbox of terror………“and make up a new crime about you every day”

1× 0:00 -0:22

His threats are received via various files or sent through proxies. In a way, all the disruption has helped me. I’ve picked up new support from businesses even outside the silver and gold industry. These businesses, recognizing the credibility of my work and the unjust nature of the attacks, have offered their support and collaboration. Everyone who reviews this type of case understands that it all comes down to credibility and motive.

As for credibility, Who will the world believe? Who will they take seriously? Me, with a searchable online history, or two faceless figures hiding behind digital masks? Just as bank robbers use ski masks to conceal their identity, these digital robbers believe they can strike as long as they remain hidden.

“Klock” has a Flair for Drama. Like he’s watched way too many episodes of “48 Hours”

Illuminated ape threatens he will damage my reputation and severe my relationships with prestigious executives. Illuminated ape warns me, “we will go to Sprott, then to Dolly Varden and.. Miles Franklin and paint you as the new Jim Morrison”

1× 0:00 -0:32

As for motive, let's delve into the YouTube video below. It reveals the substantial amount of money these individuals received for subpar content. Initially, they were creative, but their work quality deteriorated over time. Once I stopped funding their mediocrity, they unleashed their campaign of terror. It's crucial to understand that they never posted anything negative about me while they were being paid. The attacks began the very next day after I cut off their easy money.

