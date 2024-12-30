The Ravages of Inflation: A Worker's Nightmare

In the relentless march of time, American workers find themselves caught in an ever-tightening vise of economic pressure. The culprit? Inflation - a silent thief that erodes the purchasing power of hard-earned wages, leaving families struggling to keep pace with rising costs.

Milton Friedman, the renowned economist, defined inflation as the expansion of the money supply. This seemingly abstract concept has very real and devastating consequences for the average worker. As governments print more currency to finance their operations, the value of each dollar diminishes, leading to a cascade of price increases that outpace wage growth[2].

The stark reality of this inflationary spiral is evident in the skyrocketing costs of essential services and goods. Take healthcare, for instance. The average US family health insurance premium has surged from $6,000 in 2000 to a staggering $26,000 in 2024 - a 342% increase over 24 years[7]. This relentless rise in healthcare costs places an enormous burden on workers, forcing many to choose between medical care and other necessities.

The Widening Gap

The disparity between income growth and the cost of living is alarming. While the median family income in the US has increased 5.5 times since 1971, from $10,000 to $55,000, the costs of fundamental aspects of American life have far outpaced this growth:

- Cars: 12x increase (from $4,000 to $48,000)

- Houses: 14x increase (from $25,000 to $357,000)

- Ivy League education: 29x increase (from $3,000 to $87,000 per year)

- Healthcare per person: 37x increase (from $400 to $15,000)

These numbers paint a grim picture - the average American is worse off today than in 1971, despite decades of supposed economic progress[1].

The Housing Crisis

The housing market provides another stark example of inflation's impact. Rent prices for two-bedroom apartments have been climbing steadily:

- 2022: $1,341 (6.03% increase from 2021)

- 2023: $1,448 (7.95% increase from 2022)

- 2024: $1,813 (projected)

This relentless increase in housing costs forces many workers to allocate an ever-larger portion of their income to rent, leaving less for savings, investments, or discretionary spending[4].

Source of the Problem



We need to Get Radical (Remember the definition of Radical is “get to the root”)

At the heart of this inflationary crisis lies the government's monetary policy. In a fiat currency system, there's an inevitable temptation to print more money to finance government operations. This leads to a vicious cycle where prices and living costs rise faster than wages, leaving the average person feeling the pain without fully understanding its cause[1].

The Federal Reserve's Quantitative Easing (QE) programs exemplify this problem. During the Covid-19 crisis, the Fed was creating $120 billion out of thin air each month - a figure significantly larger than previous QE programs. This massive injection of currency into the economy has fueled the current inflationary pressures[8].

The Path Forward

To combat this inflationary spiral, bold action is needed. Some economists propose drastic measures, such as:

1. Streamlining government bureaucracies (reduce the hoard of conflicting, overlapping and duplication of services)

2. Cutting wasteful spending (kick the war profiteers out)

3. Reducing taxes

4. Reinvigorating domestic manufacturing. (Steel, Auto, Shipbuilding, Coal Mining, Textiles, Electronics, etc)

5. Enhancing workforce training. Just in recent years you couldn’t drive a block without seeing a STEM training sign in your neighborhood. I am suggesting we go back to fundamentals such as welding, carpentry, electrician, plumbing, masonry, farming. In addition to STEM we go with SMARTS



The Skills Gap Crisis: Why Our Future Depends on Blue-Collar Workers



SMARTS



S kills in

M asonry (clay fired brick, stone, concrete)

A nd (let’s get back to Work Everyone)

R elated (mining, oil drilling)

T rades (like Electrical, Plumbing, Carpentry, Welding)

Services (clean rivers, paint inner city schools, staff day care)



6. Boosting domestic resource production. Scott Bessent, the nominee for Treasury Secretary is advocating for boosting domestic oil and gas production by an additional 3 million barrels per day. Keep in mind current levels are 13 million barrels per day so this is an impressive boost.

7. Reducing regulatory burdens on industries

While these proposals are controversial, they highlight the urgent need for systemic change to address the root causes of inflation[1].

In conclusion, inflation is not just an economic statistic - it's a worker's nightmare. As prices continue to outpace wages, millions of Americans find themselves running faster just to stay in place. Without significant policy changes, this inflationary trend threatens to undermine the very foundations of economic stability and worker prosperity. It's time for policymakers to confront this challenge head-on and implement solutions that protect the purchasing power of American workers.

