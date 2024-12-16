special news report by Carmine Lombardi

What?

Jon Little, a prominent journalist and financial commentator, finds himself in a precarious situation as he faces extortion from a group of anonymous hackers.

Jon Little is known for his frequent appearances on platforms like Kitco, Ron's Basement, Guildhall Wealth, Arcadia Economics , Silver Slayer and Palisades Gold Radio, as well as being published by Jerusalem Post, GoldSeek, SilverSeek, FX street and MoneyMetals, Jon has built a significant public profile.

However, this visibility has made him a target for two anonymous hackers operating under the aliases "Illuminated Ape" and "King of Money."

These hackers, hiding behind cartoon avatars, are exploiting Jon's public status to their advantage. They have ramped up an online terror campaign publishing false and defamatory information about him, leveraging their anonymity as a shield against accountability.

This situation highlights a growing problem in the digital age: the power imbalance between public figures and anonymous online actors. While Jon's reputation is on the line, the hackers face minimal risk due to their hidden identities.

The case raises serious questions about online security, the vulnerability of public figures to digital threats, and the challenges of maintaining accountability in an increasingly anonymous digital landscape. It also underscores the potential for anonymous groups to disrupt and endanger individuals and organizations through cyber extortion and defamation campaigns

The “Illuminated Ape,” allegedly identified as Joshua Bingham from Sarasota, Florida, first encountered Jon through Discord, a popular communication platform among gamers, including Jon's 13-year-old son.

During their initial interaction, Bingham claimed to be a moderator on WallStreetSilver who had successfully persuaded Jim Morrison to hire him for developing a WallStreetSilver website.

Bingham also boasted to Little that he orchestrated a nationwide syndicate of anonymous people to call the FBI and claim that Jim Morrison was issuing death threats. Bingham boasts that he concocted the entire event and went so far as to say that the FBI told him they would deputize him so he could start making arrests himself. The voice recordings that were legally obtained.

Below is just one of many voice clips (legally recorded from State of Indiana)

where Joshua Bingham “illuminated ape” is threatening Jon Little and stating that he will use the Jim Morrison playbook on Little. Later you will read where the deranged “illuminated ape” drew inspiration from to coerce and manipulate others.

Joshua Bingham described himself as a talented "Open Source Investigator," boasting an extensive collection of research on various influencers in the silver investment community. His knowledge base appeared to encompass almost every notable figure in the field. Including:

Jay Martin, VRIC director Mike Dirienzo, Silver institute director Paul Bateman, lobbyists who works with DiRienzo Phillips Baker, CEO of Hecla Galen McNamara, CEO of Summa Silver Jim Morrison (former moderator of WallStreetSilver) David Morgan (owner of The Morgan Report) Keith Neumeyer (CEO of First Majestic) James Turk (officer with GoldMoney) Alasdair Macleod (analyst for GoldMoney) Andy Schectman (owner of Miles Franklin) Stefan Gleason (owner of MoneyMetals) Eric Sprott Doug Casey Bart Kitner (owner of Kitco) Shawn Khunkhun (CEO of Dolly Varden Silver) Really, everyone that ever appeared on the original WallstreetSilver channel

Joshua Bingham, also known as "illuminated ape," demonstrated adept social media skills, research abilities, and public speaking talents. He often attributed his intense focus and research capabilities to being "on the spectrum," claiming his neurodivergence provided him with unique advantages. However, his inability to maintain steady employment and frequent requests for financial assistance raised concerns.

Bingham's self-proclaimed expertise in "Machiavellian interference" is particularly troubling. He described this as the use of destructive lies and manipulative tactics to gain leverage and coerce others, often by exploiting relationships, creating conflicts, or undermining trust. These strategies mirror coercive influence and psychological manipulation techniques historically used in political and organizational contexts.

The Illuminated Ape Falls in Love with a Prince

His fascination with Niccolò Machiavelli's "The Prince," a 16th-century political treatise advocating pragmatic and often amoral strategies for rulers, further highlights his interest in manipulation and power dynamics. The book's notorious reputation for promoting the idea that "the ends justify the means" aligns with Joshua Bingham's self-described tactics.

Andy Schectman's advice to Jon Little at the time was to "never do business with someone you can't identify" and that proves prescient in this situation.

Bingham's multiple online community leadership roles, combined with his manipulative tendencies and financial instability, paint a picture of a potentially dangerous individual exploiting others through social media and psychological tactics.

Jon Little recently highlighted a key distinction between certain hackers and parents.

Little himself is considered a terrific dad, YMCA coach of the year 2 consecutive years and lives with his wife and son in Pittsburgh. Jon Little stated that prominent hackers like Joshua Bingham (known as "illuminated ape") and "King of Money" don't have children.

While Little clarified that not having kids doesn't inherently indicate character flaws, he emphasized that parenthood brings a unique level of time commitment and responsibility.

This responsibility is often absent in the lives of some video game hackers, who may not have demonstrated comparable real-world obligations. Little's comment alludes to the stereotype of hackers living in their parents' basements, suggesting a lack of adult responsibilities and social development compared to those who have taken on the role of parenting

The collection of sound bites from Bingham serves as evidence of his concerning behavior and manipulative strategies. This situation underscores the importance of critically evaluating online personalities and being cautious of those who boast about their ability to manipulate others, regardless of their claimed neurodivergent status or research skills.

Little elaborated on Joshua Bingham's behavior during group Zoom calls with clients, noting that Joshua Bingham boasted about his autism or preferred to be described as a “Neurodivergent homosexual.”



Both Joshua Bingham and Conrad Kirakosian frequently bragged about Josh's autism as a strength.

Additionally, Bingham openly shared that he was a homosexual man undergoing medical transition to become a woman.

Regarding Bingham's transition, he was likely undergoing feminizing hormone therapy. This typically involves estrogen administration to induce feminine secondary sex characteristics, often combined with anti-androgen medications like spironolactone or cyproterone acetate to suppress testosterone effects.



There are hundreds to thousands of instances where feminizing hormone therapy has been linked to severe emotional disturbances. Clinical studies show erratic mood swings and emotional imbalance.

Studies have noted that estrogen impacts brain regions like the amygdala and hypothalamus, which regulate emotions, potentially leading to heightened emotional sensitivity or severe instability in many cases



Little acknowledged the sensitive nature of transgender issues in today's social climate but mentioned “that some individuals view such transitions as indicative of mental illness.”

In Indiana, recording conversations is legal as long as one party involved is aware and consents.

This legal framework allows for the preservation of crucial evidence, especially in cases of misconduct or abuse.

I have collected over 50 inflammatory, shocking, and disturbing comments from Joshua Bingham, which I plan to publish on a separate channel for full public access. These recordings reveal a consistent pattern of manipulative behavior:

Bingham often claims to possess a "smoking gun" of information. He identifies individuals who would be most affected by his claims. He fabricates accusations to gain influence or leverage over others. His unethical tactics have targeted some of the most prominent figures in the silver industry.

These recordings expose Bingham's use of "Machiavellian interference," a strategy he openly admitted to employing.

This approach involves destructive lies and manipulative tactics to coerce others, often by exploiting relationships and undermining trust. By making this information public, we can shed light on these harmful practices and protect others from falling victim to such manipulation.

Here is an example of Joshua Bingham’s amateur reporting.

He states “Jon Little is Schitzo and Substack has finally stepped up to shut this charlatan up”

but Joshua Bingham doesn’t understand that in Substack settings Jon Little himself switched it to private to keep the hackers from spamming Little’s platform.

So What?

The reason this matters is based on this. Once is happenstance, twice a coincidence, thrice a pattern but he has now done this over 25 times.



Most people shake in their boots when they are next. Little stated, “he can handle it because he knows the source of all this.



1. Little stated, “I stopped outsourcing digital content to them once I learned they illegally acquired a YouTube station from Black Hat World and violated Reddit Terms of Service”

Little continued, “They attacked me because of my personal faith. Both the illuminated ape and king of money are involved in sexual deviant behaviors and didn’t want me discussing the Bible or anything spiritual”

Both Joshua Bingham and Conrad Kirakosian were infuriated when Jon Little started publishing a weekly column (every Sunday) called the Sunday Silver Sermon. Then there was a video where Jon Little recorded with a gentleman named Peter Grandich. Towards the end of this video Peter and Jon began visiting about the Roman Catholic Faith and Joshua Bingham (aka illuminated ape) and King of Money (Conrad Kirakosian) went berserk (More on this soon)

Now What?

Later today Jon Little is recording a YouTube video showing mountains of more supporting evidence and will post it and then let the court of public opinion decide who is in the right and who is not. Jon Little urges everyone to consider this.

Jon Little said, “Who are you going to believe two hackers that hide behind avatars like an illuminated ape and King of money cartoon or someone well known and frequently published?”



Tomorrow we will release a few more recordings from The Illuminated Ape and The King of Money.

Warning: They are for mature audiences.

Mexico Nationalizing Silver?

Their latest attempt to stir up controversy was one of their most pathetic attempts indicating zero research abilities.

Once again, the Reddit cartoon kids think they have a smoking gun. Little had written both Bingham and Kirakosian that he had employed a freelancer, an experienced researcher political analysis, to scrape Twitter through the accounts of 1.) MORENA party, 2.) Mexico's secretary of the environment, and 3.) Mexico’s president searched for 30 tweets by using keywords such as “Secure Mexico’s Energy Future,” “guardians of the territory,” “La Quarta Transformacion,” and “the 4th transformation.” Little will share that freelancer directive in an upcoming video



Jon Little will share transcripts demonstrating the direct relationship between his decision to cut off funding to Bingham and Kirakosian and Joshua Bingham and Conorad Kirakosian’s escalating desperation and defamatory social media posts.

Little states, “It’s obvious they were in desperate need for money to pay rent and make ends meet.” Jon Little said he can prove this because as long as he was paying them for what they said would be deliverables, they only spoke highly of him or were busy promoting him.

Illuminated ape (Joshua Bingham) and King of Money (Conrad Kirakosian) just began another fierce and fraudulent round of online attacks against Jon Little. This is their 5th or 6th attack in past 10 days.

They are trying to accuse Jon Little of fabricating claims that Mexico is considering nationalizing silver.

Little stands firm on his position, citing logical reasoning and verifiable facts for anyone to investigate. Little cites the following pattern that is his slam dunk case.

Key Historical and Recent Developments in Mexico's Nationalization Efforts:

The "Fourth Transformation" (La Cuarta Transformación):

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) and Claudia Sheinbaum refer to their political movement as the "Fourth Transformation," following three significant historical periods: The War of Independence (1810–1821),

The Reform War and its aftermath (1857–1861),

The Mexican Revolution (1910–1920).

The current presidency of Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo and former AMLO began Fourth Transformation using MORENA party. Notes from campaign trail include a call to “expropriate the expropriators,” “secure Mexico’s Energy Future,” “a bottom up revolution,” calling on the people of Mexico to be “guardians and defenders of Mexico” for a future of shared wealth, power and prestige. Nationalization of Oil:

Mexico nationalized its oil industry in 1938, establishing Petróleos Mexicanos (PEMEX) under President Lázaro Cárdenas Nationalization of Lithium:

Lithium was officially nationalized in April 2022, with the state gaining exclusive rights to its exploration, mining, and use Acquisition of the Electric Utility:

Mexico effectively took control of another energy sector by purchasing the electric utility in June 2023 Calls to Protect National Resources:

AMLO, Claudia Sheinbaum, and María Luisa Albores González frequently urge citizens to act as "defenders of the territory" or "guardians of the territory," emphasizing resource sovereignty. Energy Security Advocacy:

These leaders have consistently emphasized securing Mexico's energy future, aligning with their broader nationalization agenda. Silver's Role in Energy:

Silver is critical for solar energy due to its exceptional reflectivity, conductivity, and other physical properties, making it the most important metal for renewable energy technologies, silver zinc batteries and SOLAR ENERGY. In his final month as Mexico's president, AMLO seized control of Vulcan Materials' limestone quarry and port on the Caribbean coast. He declared the area a natural protected zone, prohibiting the company's activities on its own land. This action aligns with AMLO's nationalist agenda, prioritizing state control over foreign investment, potentially damaging U.S.-Mexico trade relations

Little’s closing argument

Given the context of Mexico's "Fourth Transformation," the logical conclusion points towards a significant shift away from the current economic model. This transformation suggests a departure from dependency on foreign investment, which has been the status quo for decades. If the government were merely maintaining existing policies, it would not warrant the grand title of a "transformation" they would just call it “a continuation” or “maintaining the status quo.”



Instead, this rhetoric and recent actions indicate a move towards greater national control of resources and industries, potentially at the expense of foreign interests. This aligns with the historical precedents set by previous "transformations" in Mexican history, each marking a pivotal change in the nation's trajectory. - Jon Forrest Little

Here is short list of sources for the aforementioned facts:

1. The "Fourth Transformation" concept and its historical context[3][4][6][9]

2. Claudia Sheinbaum's presidency and continuation of the Fourth Transformation[1][4][6][10]

3. Nationalization of lithium in Mexico[2][5][8][11][14][15][16]

4. AMLO's presidency and his role in initiating the Fourth Transformation[12][15]

5. Energy policy changes under AMLO and Sheinbaum[13]

6. Creation of LitioMx, the state-owned lithium company[11]

7. AMLO's emphasis on energy sovereignty and state control[16]

8. Sheinbaum's plans for renewable energy investment[13]

