Foreword:



In cases of rape or domestic abuse, prosecutors often note that victims may not report due to fear of retaliation from their abusers. Additionally, the deep sense of shame, embarrassment, and humiliation associated with these traumatic experiences can prevent victims from coming forward. This reluctance complicates prosecution efforts and perpetuates cycles of abuse. Below is a story of Jon Forrest Little getting “raped” by professional extortionists, hackers and cyber-criminals named Joshua Bingham and Conrad Kirakosian (illuminated ape and King of Money respectively)



Thankfully, though it has been traumatic for him, we’re glad he stepped forward to reveal the truth.





Jon Little states, “The King of Money. True …He was the King of Getting Money out of Me!”

Embarrassing confessions of How Jon Little got fleeced out of Thousands of Dollars



A Sad tale of “Live and Learn”



Watch the riveting video below where Jon walks you step by step as to what happened and reveals the crime motive of Joshua Bingham and Conrad Kirakosian in detail.

There is a brief section about two-thirds through the video where Jon presents a crucial 'follow the money' trail of evidence, which are his payments to Bingham and Kirakosian via Zelle. This part doesn’t quite synch up with the video because banking platforms do not allow screenshots, so Jon Little had to record his laptop using his mobile phone, which was then spliced into the master recording from Little’s Zoom account.

WikiHow , to rid Silver Community from two immoral and unethical cyber criminals.





Please study this tutorial and you will have done your part to fight Silver manipulation and Silver securities fraud.

Step 1: Visit this URL https://www.youtube.com/@SilverWars



Step 2: Click on word “more” as indicated on screenshot below

Step 3: An About page will unfurl, towards bottom click the “report user” button

Step 4: The Radio buttons allow you to select “Spam and scams” Conrad Kirakosian and Joshua Bingham heavily involved in both so select “Spam and scams” as indicated in the screenshot below. Then hit the “Next” button.

Step 5:

This page below shows up shown below.

Only action required on this page is to hit the “Next” button bottom right as indicated in the screenshot below

Step 6:

This is the final step, submitting the “flagged account” to YouTube admins.

The sample text written below reads:



Channel called SilverWars was illegally obtained, purchased on Black Hat World. Was originally an overseas crypto channel and cyber criminals use it illegally to manipulate Silver



Then hit submit button.



other notes:

The truth is that cyber criminals and hackers Joshua Bingham (illuminated Ape) and Conrad Kirakosian (King of Money or DumbMoneyMedia) purchased a YouTube channel with an existing subscriber count of 119,000.

It was a crypto channel on YouTube in remission parked overseas.

Their “evil genius” plan was to use it to influence Silver.

Why?

They were so jealous of other channels including their rivals Ivan and Jim Lewis (original WallStreetSilver YouTube channel) that had big hitters like Doug Casey, Frank Giustra, Gregory Mannarino, David Morgan, Rick Rule, Doomberg, James Anderson, Andy Schectman as regular guests.





end of segment

Let’s hear from the “illuminated ape” who referred to Jon as a “stupid boomer” and wouldn’t think he could ever figure out how to fetch Joshua Bingham’s terrifying voice mails and save them as audio files

Joshua Bingham (one of dozens of recordings, more arriving soon) His attempts at defaming and extorting Jon Forrest Little (more proof below)

1× 0:00 -0:32

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.



Little reports, “I always told Conrad Kirakosian (King of Money) and Joshua Bingham (illuminated ape) that I don’t record conversations but I did keep my voicemails. Jon Little continued, “ Then, I discovered how to bring them to the light”



Protocol for saving an Android phone’s voice mail and convert to sound file.



1. Open voicemail app.

2. select message

3. use screen recorder with internal audio, play voicemail, record, and save as MP4 video file, first 3 links

https://accessibleandroid.com/convert-audio-to-video-on-android/

https://recorder.itopvpn.com/blog/record-a-voicemail-1294

https://www.hitpaw.com/record-tips/how-to-record-a-voicemail.html



end of segment

Other samples of their smear campaign.

In the video at the beginning or below Jon Forrest Little Makes Bingham look insane, deranged and desperate.

Little responds brilliantly to the pathetic and absurd distortion by Joshua Bingham ( aka the illuminated ape)

Joshua Bingham and Conrad Kirakosian are trying to accuse Jon Little of fabricating claims that Mexico is considering nationalizing silver.

Again, watch the video located at the beginning of this article or just below where Jon Little skillfully and without hesitation or a hitch smacks the Reddit Apes down like the little bugs and criminals they are.

Little stands firm on his position, citing logical reasoning and verifiable facts for anyone to investigate. Little cites the following pattern that is his slam dunk case.

Key Historical and Recent Developments in Mexico's Nationalization Efforts:

The "Fourth Transformation" (La Cuarta Transformación):

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) and Claudia Sheinbaum refer to their political movement as the "Fourth Transformation," following three significant historical periods: The War of Independence (1810–1821),

The Reform War and its aftermath (1857–1861),

The Mexican Revolution (1910–1920).

The current presidency of Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo and former AMLO began Fourth Transformation using MORENA party. Notes from campaign trail include a call to “expropriate the expropriators,” “secure Mexico’s Energy Future,” “a bottom up revolution,” calling on the people of Mexico to be “guardians and defenders of Mexico” for a future of shared wealth, power and prestige. Nationalization of Oil:

Mexico nationalized its oil industry in 1938, establishing Petróleos Mexicanos (PEMEX) under President Lázaro Cárdenas Nationalization of Lithium:

Lithium was officially nationalized in April 2022, with the state gaining exclusive rights to its exploration, mining, and use Acquisition of the Electric Utility:

Mexico effectively took control of another energy sector by purchasing the electric utility in June 2023 Calls to Protect National Resources:

AMLO, Claudia Sheinbaum, and María Luisa Albores González frequently urge citizens to act as "defenders of the territory" or "guardians of the territory," emphasizing resource sovereignty. Energy Security Advocacy:

These leaders have consistently emphasized securing Mexico's energy future, aligning with their broader nationalization agenda. Silver's Role in Energy:

Silver is critical for solar energy due to its exceptional reflectivity, conductivity, and other physical properties, making it the most important metal for renewable energy technologies, silver zinc batteries and SOLAR ENERGY. In his final month as Mexico's president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador seized control of Vulcan Materials' limestone quarry and port on the Caribbean coast. He declared the area a natural protected zone, prohibiting the company's activities on its own land. This action aligns with Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s nationalist agenda, prioritizing state control over foreign investment, potentially damaging U.S.-Mexico trade relations

Here is short list of sources for the aforementioned facts:

1. The "Fourth Transformation" concept and its historical context[3][4][6][9]

2. Claudia Sheinbaum's presidency and continuation of the Fourth Transformation[1][4][6][10]

3. Nationalization of lithium in Mexico[2][5][8][11][14][15][16]

4. AMLO's presidency and his role in initiating the Fourth Transformation[12][15]

5. Energy policy changes under AMLO and Sheinbaum[13]

6. Creation of LitioMx, the state-owned lithium company[11]

7. AMLO's emphasis on energy sovereignty and state control[16]

8. Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo’s plans for renewable energy investment[13]

Again, here is the video, Many more arriving soon



to be continued

