Investigative News Feature by Carmine Lombardi

Concerning



Joshua Bingham

Last phone number on record (774) 462-9425

Address: 2851 W Mark Dr. , Sarasota, FL 34232

The Rise of AI Voice Cloning: A New Frontier in Cybercrime

In an alarming development, two individuals known as "the illuminated ape" and "king of money" have been exposed for using AI voice cloning technology to target and harass Jon Forrest Little, a prominent figure in the silver investment community. This case highlights the growing threat of AI-powered cybercrime and its potential for blackmail, extortion, and reputation damage.



The Players

Jon Forrest Little: A public figure in the silver investment world, running the Silver Academy newsletter

Joshua Bingham (alias "the illuminated ape"): Based in Sarasota, Florida.

Conrad Kirakosian (alias "King of Money"): Based in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Scheme

Bingham and Kirakosian, once collaborators with Little, have turned to nefarious tactics using AI voice cloning and video manipulation to create false content attributed to Little. They distribute this fabricated material on social media platforms, particularly Twitter while blocking Little from responding or defending himself.

This scheme mirrors a growing trend in cybercrime. In 2023, the CEO of a UK-based energy firm was defrauded of €220,000 when criminals used AI to clone his boss's voice, convincing him to transfer funds to a Hungarian supplier.

Similarly, in 2024, a fake recording of a Slovakian presidential candidate boasting about rigging polls circulated before an election.

The Motive

The motivation behind this cyber harassment campaign appears to be financial. Jon Forrest Little had previously employed both Bingham and Kirakosian, with a clear division of responsibilities:

Little: Running the Silver Academy newsletter

Kirakosian: Managing a YouTube channel that he illegally purchased on BlackHatWorld.

Bingham: Moderating the WallStreetSilver Reddit community





The relationship soured when Little discovered that Kirakosian had illegally obtained the YouTube channel through Black Hat World, a forum known for dubious online practices.

Little also learned from tips of frustrated members on Reddit (under Bingham's control) that Bingham and Kirakosian had crossed the line in some of their attempts to shake down silver miners, sending them invoices or statements claiming deliverables that never existed.

Sometimes, they would send out PDF statements claiming they were doing "240 promotional articles per month" for a Junior miner. That number was so "over the top" that Little knew both Bingham and Kirakosian were not to be trusted. Little subsequently distanced himself from both individuals and ceased payments.

The Threat of AI Voice Cloning



AI voice cloning technology has advanced rapidly, allowing for the creation of highly convincing audio deepfakes with as little as three seconds of original audio.



This technology poses a significant threat to public figures and ordinary citizens alike. The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) recently tested six popular AI voice cloning tools and found that most could successfully clone the voices of various politicians.

This ease of access to powerful voice cloning technology amplifies the potential for misuse in elections, fraud, and personal attacks.

Legal and Ethical Implications. Protecting Against AI Voice Cloning Attacks.

The case of Jon Forrest Little vs. Bingham and Kirakosian raises serious legal and ethical questions. While Little has evidence of payments made to the duo and recordings of their threats, the use of AI-generated content in cybercrime presents new challenges for law enforcement and the legal system.



For public figures like Jon Forrest Little, and indeed for anyone concerned about AI voice cloning, several steps can be taken:

Monitor online presence: Regularly search for unauthorized use of your voice or likeness. Secure personal data: Limit the amount of voice data available online. Use voice authentication services: Implement additional security measures for sensitive accounts. Educate others: Raise awareness about the risks of AI voice cloning among friends, family, and colleagues. Legal action: Pursue legal remedies against those misusing your voice or likeness



The Jon Forrest Little case is not isolated. As AI technology becomes more accessible, the potential for its misuse grows. In 2024, Scarlett Johansson faced a similar issue when OpenAI's chatbot voice "Sky" sounded eerily similar to her own, leading to potential legal action.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has recognized this growing threat and launched the Voice Cloning Challenge to encourage the development of solutions to protect consumers from AI-enabled voice cloning harms

Conclusion



The case of Jon Forrest Little serves as a stark warning about the potential misuse of AI voice cloning technology. As cybercriminals become more sophisticated, it's crucial for individuals, especially public figures, to remain vigilant and for lawmakers to update regulations to address these new forms of digital harassment and fraud. Little's situation underscores the need for greater transparency and accountability in online interactions.

While Little faces his accusers openly, Bingham and Kirakosian hide behind avatars and pseudonyms, exploiting the anonymity of the internet to perpetrate their alleged crimes.

As AI technology advances, society must grapple with its implications and work towards solutions that protect individuals from such malicious uses while preserving the benefits of technological progress.

The unfortunate Jon Forrest Little case (where the public can now see that Little is 100% innocent) may catalyze much-needed discussions and actions in this rapidly evolving digital landscape, and this new avenue cybercriminals exploit.

Jon Little prevails with this slam dunk closing argument

In the court of public opinion, Jon Forrest Little's transparency speaks volumes.

As a recognizable figure with a public presence on numerous podcasts, Little stands in stark contrast to his accusers, who skulk behind digital masks.



The credibility gap is glaring: a man who puts his name, face, and reputation on the line versus shadowy figures hiding behind aliases and cartoons.



Tellingly, these digital antagonists only unleashed their aggressive campaign when Little ceased utilizing their services and halted payments.



This timing reveals their true motives, casting doubt on their claims and bolstering Little's credibility in this high-stakes digital conflict.

end of segment

Once Conrad Kirakosian aka "King of Money" (The King of Getting Money out of Jon Little) and Joshua Bingham aka "Illuminated Ape" were cut off they immediately ramped up an aggressive, fraudulent and orchestrated sequence of violent criminal acts of blackmail, cyber-extortion and unrelenting calls to CEOs, twitter assaults and escalating cyber stalking crimes.

Watch the YouTube short which is all the evidence anyone needs to see



Watch the Video Showing Payments

Andy Schectman was right when he warned Jon Little,

“Never do business with people where you can’t verify their identities”

previous articles on this unfortunate topic





Opinions expressed in this newsletter are not the opinions of sponsors or those endorsed.



Editorial department is sole and separate from promotions department.

Not financial advice