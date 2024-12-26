Concerning



2 of 10 videos exposing the fraud

the video stated that Little would show everyone how the SILVER DEGEN CLUB channel is doing but it was a live take and unedited and Little failed to insert that screenshot so here it is below as of 12:33 PM EST on December 26, 2024





Fifteen People on their platform, Whoaa!



Let’s compare to Silver Academy Newsletter open rate averages between 27% to 31%

The open rate represents the percentage of subscribers who opened the newsletter. If 30% of subscribers opened the newsletter, and this resulted in 15,000 reads, then 15,000 must represent 30% of the total subscribers.

To find the total number of subscribers, we need to calculate what 100% would be, given that 30% equals 15,000.We can set up this equation:

30% of x = 15,000

0.3x = 15,000To solve for x (the total number of subscribers):

x = 15,000 ÷ 0.3

x = 50,000Therefore, using logic and math, we can conclude that there are 50,000 total subscribers to the newsletter.

Their Fraudulent YouTube Channel down to 1 video after it was flagged for being illegally purchase on BlackHatWorld.

When Jon Little was hosting the show



Before photo:

Conrad Kirakosian sends out media updates and media proposals to

in this case it went to West Red Lake Gold

Conrad Kirakosian Claiming 462 posts in a month

only 20 business days in a month

Math has that as 23 posts per client per day

Not one of his posts can be located today for any client that we can search using google or any search results

This means 462 acts of fraud per month per client

Then Conrad Kirakosian (King of Money) claims reaching 4 Million two hundred and ninety two thousand (look he used teal highlight) ??????????

Then Conrad Kirakosian (King of Money) claims 840,000 reddit subscribers, well just go to their largest community which is r/wallstreetsilver

Today r/wallstreetsilver has 268K

Today r/silverdegenclub has 16K

this is a far cry from 840,000

Conrad Kirakosian (King of Money) claims YouTube reach of 524,000

Yet look above THERE IS ONE VIDEO ON A CHANNEL HE PURCHASED FRAUDULENTLY

See below of Conrad Kirakosian (King of Money) emailing Diana Zoppa who was handling media for West Red Lake Gold and Dolly Varden Silver Corp





this is just a screenshot but you can click on the pdf Conrad Kirakosian (The King of Money) sent to publicly traded companies (in this case West Red Lake Gold)

Conrad Kirakosian Deliverables For West Red Lake Gold 5.95MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

You can view the attachment by downloading on button above

Jon Little prevails with this slam dunk closing argument

In the court of public opinion, Jon Forrest Little's transparency speaks volumes.

As a recognizable figure with a public presence on numerous podcasts, Little stands in stark contrast to his accusers, who skulk behind digital masks.



The credibility gap is glaring: a man who puts his name, face, and reputation on the line versus shadowy figures hiding behind aliases and cartoons.



Tellingly, these digital antagonists only unleashed their aggressive campaign when Little ceased utilizing their services and halted payments.



This timing reveals their true motives, casting doubt on their claims and bolstering Little's credibility in this high-stakes digital conflict.

If you find yourself involved with Conrad Kirakosian or Joshua Bingham of SilverWars.com it's crucial to remain calm and collected.

Do not confront them or let on that you're aware of their activities. These individuals have shown a willingness to engage in aggressive campaigns to destroy reputations and careers when challenged.

They may escalate to making false accusations to law enforcement, including serious allegations like child abuse. Your best course of action is to quietly gather evidence, document all interactions, and seek legal counsel immediately. Do not engage with them directly. Instead, work with professionals to protect yourself and build a case if necessary. Remember, your safety and reputation are paramount.



Below is a letter that has gone out to over 50 publicly traded companies mostly occupying Silver, Gold and Copper Industry

The Rise of AI Voice Cloning: A New Frontier in Cybercrime





In an alarming development, two individuals known as "the illuminated ape" and "king of money" (both of SilverWars.com and SilverWars.org) have been exposed for using AI voice cloning technology to target and harass Jon Forrest Little, Mike DiRienzo, and a few other influencers in the Silver Industry. Silverware.com also illegally obtained a YouTube channel

from Black hat world in an attempt to defraud advertisers including publicly traded companies and this case is being investigated by the SEC.





This case highlights the growing threat of AI-powered cybercrime and its potential for blackmail, extortion, and reputation damage.





The Players

Jon Forrest Little: A public figure in the silver investment world, running the Silver Academy newsletter

Joshua Bingham (alias "the illuminated ape"): Based in Sarasota, Florida

Conrad Kirakosian (alias "King of Money"): Based in Phoenix, Arizona

The Scheme

Bingham and Kirakosian, once collaborators with Little, have turned to nefarious tactics using AI voice cloning and video manipulation to create false content attributed to Little. They distribute this fabricated material on social media platforms, particularly Twitter while blocking Little from responding or defending himself.

This scheme mirrors a growing trend in cybercrime. In 2023, the CEO of a UK-based energy firm was defrauded of €220,000 when criminals used AI to clone his boss's voice, convincing him to transfer funds to a Hungarian supplier.

Similarly, in 2024, there was an incident where a fake recording of a Slovakian presidential candidate boasting about rigging polls circulated before an election.



The Motive

The motivation behind this cyber harassment campaign appears to be financial. Little had previously employed both Bingham and Kirakosian, with a clear division of responsibilities:

Little: Running the Silver Academy newsletter

Kirakosian: Managing a YouTube channel

Bingham: Moderating the WallStreetSilver Reddit community

The relationship soured when Little discovered that Conrad Kirakosian had illegally obtained the YouTube channel through Black Hat World, a forum known for dubious online practices. Little subsequently distanced himself from both individuals and ceased payments to Conrad Kirakosian and Joshua Bingham upon discovering their fraudulent deliverables (see above) and fraudulent purchase of a YouTube channel from BlackHatWorld

Follow the Money Video of Payments made to Fraudsters

o Little stops paying Conrad Kirakosian (shown as SilverDegenClub LLC on Zelle app)

o Little stops paying Joshua Bingham, Klock

o Just smash the Red Play Button Below and Watch Little’s payments to “King of Money” and “The Klock Strikes”

The Threat of AI Voice Cloning

AI voice cloning technology has advanced rapidly, creating highly convincing audio deepfakes with as little as three seconds of original audio.

This technology poses a significant threat to public figures and ordinary citizens alike. The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) recently tested six popular AI voice cloning tools and found that most could successfully clone the voices of various politicians.

This ease of access to powerful voice cloning technology amplifies the potential for misuse in elections, fraud, and personal attacks.

Legal and Ethical Implications

The case of Jon Forrest Little vs. Bingham and Kirakosian raises serious legal and ethical questions. While Little has evidence of payments made to the duo and recordings of their threats, AI-generated content in cybercrime presents new challenges for law enforcement and the legal system.

Protecting Against AI Voice Cloning Attacks

For public figures like Little, and indeed for anyone concerned about AI voice cloning, several steps can be taken:

Monitor online presence: Regularly search for unauthorized use of your voice or likeness. Secure personal data: Limit the amount of voice data available online. Use voice authentication services: Implement additional security measures for sensitive accounts. Educate others: Raise awareness about the risks of AI voice cloning among friends, family, and colleagues. Legal action: Pursue legal remedies against those misusing your voice or likeness





The Broader Implications

The Little case is not isolated. As AI technology becomes more accessible, the potential for its misuse grows. In 2024, Scarlett Johansson faced a similar issue when OpenAI's chatbot voice "Sky" sounded eerily similar to hers, leading to potential legal action.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has recognized this growing threat and launched the Voice Cloning Challenge to encourage the development of solutions to protect consumers from AI-enabled voice cloning harms.

Conclusion

The case of Jon Forrest Little serves as a stark warning about the potential misuse of AI voice cloning technology. As cybercriminals become more sophisticated, it's crucial for individuals, especially public figures, to remain vigilant and for lawmakers to update regulations to address these new forms of digital harassment and fraud.

Little's situation underscores the need for greater transparency and accountability in online interactions.



While he faces his accusers openly, Bingham and Kirakosian hide behind avatars and pseudonyms, exploiting the anonymity of the internet to perpetrate their alleged crimes.

As AI technology advances, society must grapple with its implications and work towards solutions that protect individuals from such malicious uses while preserving the benefits of technological progress. The Little case catalyzes much-needed discussions and actions in this rapidly evolving digital landscape.





SilverWars.com - Guilty of Felony Fraud? No, Just Kirakosian and Bingham

The Blurred Lines: Deep Fakes vs. Legitimate Influencers in the Silver Industry

In an era where digital manipulation technologies are advancing at an unprecedented pace, the silver industry grapples with a new challenge: distinguishing between legitimate influencers and those employing deep fake technologies to manipulate public perception.

This investigative report exposes the activities of Conrad Kirakosian (known as "King of Money") and Joshua Bingham (known as "illuminated ape") and their use of cutting-edge AI tools to target Jon Forrest Little, a prominent figure in the silver investment community.

The Arsenal of Deception

The toolkit employed by Kirakosian and Bingham is as sophisticated as it is concerning.

At the forefront are AI voice cloning technologies, capable of replicating a person's voice with startling accuracy.

When combined with OpenAI's Sora generative video tool, these tools create a potent combination for fabricating convincing yet entirely false content.

Jon Little, having appeared on numerous broadcasts, including Kitco, Arcadia Economics, Ron’s Basement, Guildhall Wealth, Parallel Mike and Palisades Gold Radio, and having interviewed industry leaders like Andy Schectman of Miles Franklin, Larisa Sprott of Sprott Money and Stefan Gleason of Money Metals, inadvertently provided ample source material for voice cloning. Allegedly it only takes fraudsters and hackers like Kirakosian and Bingham a minute or two of sampling a voice to clone the voice using today’s AI technology.

While essential for his work, this public presence also made him vulnerable to those with nefarious intentions.

The Scheme Unveiled

The conflict began when Little discovered that Kirakosian had purchased a YouTube channel illegally from Black Hat World, a forum known for dubious online practices.

This revelation led to Little severing ties with Kirakosian and Bingham, who had been working with him to promote mining companies.

In retaliation, Kirakosian and Bingham embarked on a campaign to discredit Little. Using AI voice cloning and video editing techniques, they created content that portrayed Little negatively, leveraging his extensive public appearances to craft convincing fakes.

The Ripple Effects of Fraud

The implications of such actions extend far beyond personal vendettas. Using "bot farms" to artificially inflate video views misleads viewers and deceives investor relations professionals like Diana Zoppa of Dolly Varden.

This practice undermines the integrity of influencer marketing, a crucial component of the promotional strategies of the silver and mining industries.

Legitimate platforms like the Jay Martin Show, Soar Financially with Kai Hoffman, Palisades Gold Radio with Tom Bodravics, and Commodity Culture with Jesse Day play a vital role in connecting investors with opportunities in the silver market.

The actions of bad actors using deepfake technologies threaten to erode trust in these legitimate channels.

The Broader Implications

This case highlights the growing challenge of maintaining authenticity in the digital age. As AI technologies become more accessible, the potential for misuse in financial markets and beyond grows exponentially.

The silver industry is particularly vulnerable to manipulations, as it relies on influencer marketing and digital promotion.

Jon Little reports, "When Silverwars.com Kirakosian and Bingham began flinching and backpedaling, covering their crime trial with the rapid takedown of fraudulent content, this was final proof of the perpetrators' awareness of their actions' illegality."

However, given the ephemeral nature of digital content, it also underscores the difficulty of holding such actors accountable.

Moving Forward

As the lines between authentic content and deep fakes blur, the silver industry and its stakeholders must adapt. Enhanced due diligence, technological solutions for content verification, and increased investor awareness are crucial steps in combating this emerging threat.

The cases of SilverWars.com's illegal securities fraud and the Jon Forrest Little case serve as stark reminders of the potential for technology to be weaponized against individuals and industries alike.

It calls for reevaluating how we consume and trust digital content, especially in financial markets where misinformation can have significant real-world consequences.

As investigations into these activities continue, the silver industry stands at a crossroads. The challenge now lies in harnessing the power of digital platforms for legitimate promotion while safeguarding against those who would exploit them for personal gain or malicious intent.

Little takes to the internet to expose their crime in this story, and there are dozens more on the SilverNation news site



