Silver Academy

Home
Archive
About
Haitian Water Acquires Heraeus' Photovoltaic Silver Paste Business in China and Singapore
Strategic move expands Haitian Water's global footprint in advanced materials, signaling China's technological ambition and renewable energy sector's…
  
The Silver Academy
Why China’s Modern Silver Appetite Should Terrify the West
by Vince Lanci
  
The Silver Academy
Mineral Wealth & Mining Masterclass
Summa Silver feature
  
The Silver Academy
Illuminated Ape Reported to FCC and SEC
Justice is served, The Illuminated Ape's cyber crimes are backfiring big time.
  
The Silver Academy
Escalating Chaos: New Orleans Faces Civil Strife & Horrific Acts of Violence in Deadly New Year's Day Attack
Moral Decay on Full Display: The tragic New Year's Day incident in New Orleans highlights a growing culture of violence and disregard for human life.
  
The Silver Academy
2025: Debase or Die
Gold In 2025? Tragically Predictable. "For 2025, I see no other realistic option or scenario ahead other than a weaker dollar and rising gold." …
  
The Silver Academy

December 2024

US credit card defaults hit the highest level since 2010
Credit card lenders wrote off $46 billion in seriously delinquent loan balances during the first nine months of 2024. A 50% increase compared to the…
  
The Silver Academy
Market Miscalculates Again: Why Gold Prices Plummeted After Trump's Election Victory
Despite expectations of a Harris win, Trump's unexpected victory led to a swift market correction, causing gold prices to drop as investors recalibrated…
  
The Silver Academy
Economic Turmoil: The Silent Suffering of Workers Amidst Inflation
In a world where essential goods become unaffordable, the working class grapples with the harsh realities of inflation, risking their livelihoods and…
  
The Silver Academy
The Parable of the Farmer, Rancher, and Miner: Foundations of Trust and Value
Another Sunday Silver Sermon
  
The Silver Academy
1
How Argentina's Reforms Could Reshape US Economy. How Silver Activists Are Stepping Forward.
Fuel Your Portfolio with The 2025 Great Silver Bull Run.
  
The Silver Academy
Can’t we Just Deliver Pizza’s to One another to Bring this Country Back?
if that Won't Work: Can’t we just Shove a Shovel of Lobster and All you can eat Shrimp in our Faces to Distract us from these problems?
  
The Silver Academy
© 2025 The Silver Industry Assn.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture