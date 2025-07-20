A Global Gold Revaluation Is Coming: Are You Ready for the System Reset?

Mainstream narratives would have you believe that gold merely “goes up”—a bullish tick in the same old charts. But is that the whole story? Behind the headlines, a generational reset is simmering—a seismic revaluation that will shake not just markets, but the monetary order itself. The world’s most powerful financial actors know. The question is: do you?

Central Banks Are Racing for Gold—Why Now?

Let’s cut through the noise. Central banks are buying gold at a staggering pace—the fastest since 1967, when the world was still shackled to the old Bretton Woods system. Why the sudden rush? Because they understand something most retail investors ignore: debt-based currency regimes don’t die of old age. They implode—either via a catastrophic default or a silent, engineered devaluation.

Gold is neither a promise nor a liability—it’s the original escape hatch. If the world’s most elite monetary institutions are piling into bullion, what do they see looming on the horizon that the average investor cannot?

The BRICS’ Golden Gambit: Multipolar Monetary Warfare

Shift your gaze to the East. Why are BRICS nations—Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa—stockpiling gold at unprecedented rates? The answer isn’t a blind bet on price; it’s about raw, geopolitical leverage. The next global currency won’t be a digital yuan or rupee—it will be built on trust, and that means physi-cal metal.

As the old dollar hegemony buckles under contradictions, BRICS seeks a seat at the monetary high table. Their weapon of choice? Gold. Do you feel the undercurrents of a new cold war, not fought with missiles, but with metals?

America’s Unsustainable Debt: A Ticking Time Bomb

Zoom in on the U.S.: more than $34 trillion in public debt, and counting. As interest rates rise, the cost of simply servicing this debt becomes politically—and mathematically—untenable. History is clear: when the debts can’t be paid, they aren’t paid. That leaves only one option—devalue the currency.

Remember, when faith in fiat cracks, governments don’t beg for mercy; they simply “reset the unit of account.” Have you asked yourself why this unraveling, so visible in the numbers, seems invisible in the headlines?

Warning From History: The 1933 Gold Revaluation

This isn’t conspiracy; it’s precedent. In 1933, the U.S. government didn’t just let gold’s price “rise”—it forcibly revalued it, overnight, from $20.67 an ounce to $35. That’s a 69% leap not sparked by market demand, but by political dispatch. It happened before. Are you prepared for it to happen again?

Today, whispers swirl of $5,000 or even $10,000 gold, with policymakers pulling the levers. Are you ready for what would follow an engineered revaluation of that magnitude?

Silver: The Forgotten Beneficiary

In the shadow of gold’s drama sits silver—part money, part industrial necessity. Over half of global silver consumption fuels technology, solar expansion, and military defense. Underground reserves are shrinking, while above-ground stocks vanish at breakneck speed.

If gold is repriced as the new monetary anchor, what do you suppose will happen to its more volatile, industrialized sibling? Could we see a 3x, 5x, or even 10x run in silver as the world scrambles for hard assets while supplies dwindle?

Retail Investors: Willful Ignorance Amidst a Wealth Transfer

While the world’s central bankers, BRICS strategists, and seasoned macro investors hoard metal, retail players laugh off “barbarous relics,” chase the latest AI stocks, and fixate on the Consumer Price Index. But here’s a chilling truth: the greatest wealth transfers in history don’t announce themselves on cable news. By the time headlines catch up, the train has already left the station. Will you wake up before or after it’s too late?

Preparing for the Blowoff: A Tactical Blueprint

If you see the signs, what should you do? Here’s what the most forward-thinking investors quietly prepare for:

Long on physical gold and silver

Rotating capital into undervalued mining equities

Aya Gold & Silver (Morocco): US OTC: AYASF, TSX: AYA

Andean Precious Metals (Bolivia): US OTC: ANPMF, TSX-V: APM

Kuya Silver (Peru): US OTC: KUYAF, CSE: KUYA

Tracking macro gold and silver signals weekly—policy moves, central bank flows, international settlements

Building and rehearsing an exit strategy for moments of parabolic blowoff

If another financial shock triggers a forced revaluation, who will own the unencumbered metal—and who will be left holding inflated paper promises?

The System Reset—Will You Watch or Act?

Each tectonic shift in monetary affairs delivers fortunes to the prepared and losses to the blind. As the quiet gold rush accelerates and history threatens to rhyme, the only thing more dangerous than inaction is complacency.

If you think all this is just another cycle, ask yourself: why are the world’s most powerful institutions making the biggest shift in a generation—right under your nose?





Silver is unstoppable. Buy Now or weep while gnashing your teeth





Silver’s Bull Market: A New Era Begins

Silver has punched through multiple layers of resistance between $32 and $35, signaling a confirmed technical breakout and igniting its long-awaited bull market. After years trailing behind gold’s gains, silver surged past these ceilings with strong momentum, quickly approaching the $39 level. This movement marks a crucial shift and sets the stage for imminent price targets at $40 and $50—levels last seen during the previous cycle peaks.

chart by Jesse Columbo

Jesse Columbo continues,



”Even more exciting is the fact that silver’s logarithmic chart, dating back to the 1960s, reveals a cup-and-handle pattern, indicating the potential for silver to reach several hundred dollars per ounce during this bull market. In order to confirm this particular scenario, silver needs to close decisively above the $50 resistance level.”





Demand forces are adding fuel to this rally. Industrial consumption accounts for over half of annual silver demand, with the solar sector alone now absorbing a record volume of the metal. Continual deficits in global supply, the result of both dwindling new production and relentless industrial growth, underline the structural bullish case.

Investor sentiment is further energized by the risk of a short squeeze. Large naked short positions in COMEX futures, not backed by physical metal, are vulnerable to further upside moves, potentially magnifying price gains as traders are forced to cover. Meanwhile, silver mining stocks, both majors and juniors, are breaking out alongside bullion, suggesting wider sector participation in this rally.

Technical and macro indicators align: silver stands poised for potentially explosive gains as the metal’s dual monetary and industrial roles converge with a secular turn in precious metals markets



some sources for this news article include:

https://www.ft.com/content/d5a6d246-8d37-4e39-8126-414ba1b34677

https://www.cnn.com/2023/11/13/investing/gold-central-banks/index.html

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-04-26/brics-nations-eye-gold-backed-currency

https://fiscaldata.treasury.gov/americas-finance-guide/national-debt/

https://www.investopedia.com/articles/07/gold1933.asp

https://www.statista.com/statistics/273645/global-uses-of-silver-since-2010/

https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/column-most-retail-investors-miss-stock-surge-2024-02-27/

and Jesse Columbo’s bubble bubble report also on substack

https://thebubblebubble.substack.com/about

end of segment