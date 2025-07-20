The GENIUS Act: Sleight-of-Hand or Digital Dominion?

When the national spotlight blinds us with Epstein diversions, endless geopolitical posturing, and bread-and-circuses economics, what is slipping through in the periphery? If our gaze is transfixed by salacious headlines and manufactured outrage, what fundamental change is metastasizing in the dark?

What hidden machinery churns behind this Babylonian fog?

Distraction as a Political Weapon

Is it coincidence that every explosive revelation about war with Iran, Russia, or brewing economic spats with China and Europe arrives hand-in-glove with silence about the remaking of financial power? As our nation sleepwalks from crisis to crisis, who advances the stealth revolution in digital currency? Are we surrendering the last shreds of economic freedom, herded—like cattle—into a panopticon masked as “financial modernization"?

While the world applauded, quietly, the “GENIUS Act” was signed. Heralded as visionary, it promises “technological leap.” But what precisely lurks within this legislation, and why have its biggest consequences slipped under the radar? Is this technocratic advance, or a velvet coup against the sovereignty of cash?

The Silent Birth of Digital Domination

The truth: the GENIUS Act did not establish a glaring, overt central bank digital currency. Instead, Trump’s widely-touted executive order “banning” a CBDC was pure sleight of hand—inviting applause for rejecting one threat while ushering in another through the back door. Do you trust a magician who demands your watch with one hand and slips a ring on his own finger with the other?

Stablecoins: Surveillance by Another Name

Now, meet the stablecoin: promoted as a solution, but in reality, a privately-issued, federally-controlled digital asset forged by corporations and knotted tightly to the Federal Reserve and Treasury. If the promise is “liberation from Fed money,” why do these assets functionally mirror the very central control they claim to avoid? What liberty is left for the individual when every transaction, every digital glance, is monitored and at risk of being frozen?

Where, exactly, is the line between government- and corporate-issued coins, when both are subject to federal design and oversight?

The Unraveling: Currency Devaluation and Debt Expansion

Still not convinced there’s a plot behind the pageantry? Turn to bold voices like Jon Forrest Little, whose uncompromising analysis peels away the facade to reveal what central banks are truly orchestrating.

As Jon Forrest Little breaks down, two inescapable forces are driving us to the brink:

Currency devaluation is accelerating

Debt is expanding at rates that defy economic logic

Will the masterminds ever tap the brakes? Or is this spiraling instability simply too profitable for those closest to the levers? Consider: central banks—the Fed, ECB, BoJ, and others—are systemically devaluing their own currencies to maintain the illusion of solvency in a system propped up by nothing but faith and fiat. Rate cuts are coordinated. Currency erosion is embraced. Debt balloons spectacularly.

Why exacerbate the decline? Are world leaders puppets or engineers of this disaster? Little’s warning is clear:

Chronic government debt is now permanent, the private/middle class is forced into "survival borrowing," creating a new era of global debt slavery. Sovereign balance sheets are now so blighted, each additional dollar of credit is spent merely to avoid collapse—not to generate prosperity.

The result is stark: debt outpaces real growth, which triggers economic sclerosis, wealth extraction, and ultimately the slow strangulation of the middle class. The relentless cycle of “non-productive” debt chains populations to their creditors, while fueling “slavery economics.”

Orchestrating the Next Crisis

With GDPs slowing in tune to debt acceleration, and collapse growing more likely, is it rational to call what’s unfolding “progress"? Every new policy “innovation” entrenches dependency and accelerates decay—while the media merely amplifies distractions.

Ask yourself: why does every solution yield more surveillance, more control, and less freedom?

Recall that the USA unleashed a biological weapon on the World in funding gain of function research at the Wuhan institute of Virology. This isn’t some conspiracy theory anyone can now connect the dots between USA and Wuhan Virology Lab. Rand Paul did a good job of breaking it down during Senate hearings.



Trump’s GENIUS Act CBDC Will Allow Government to Punish Vaccine Mandate Refusers by Freezing Bank Accounts

Entering the Decade of Instability

We are no longer in the age of “managed cycles.” As even the mainstream’s level-headed strategists now warn, the era of carefully orchestrated stability is gone. Turmoil in Washington is unleashing a wave of anarchy on government, markets, and society itself. The “reset” is no threat in the distant future—it is the stage we walk on, now.

Even Michael Harnett, once a stalwart proponent of the “B.I.G.” defense—Bonds, International Stocks, and Gold—in the face of uncertainty, has sounded the alarm. As the final line of defense, Harnett now abandons bonds and stocks altogether, naming Gold—the ultimate anarchy hedge—as his only sanctuary in the coming storm.

Will you follow those who cling to comforting dogmas, or heed those forging new paths through the chaos?

The curtain is lifting. The decade of stability is over. Will you recognize the new terrain—or be trampled by those prepared to profit from it? The next act begins now.

