The day this so-called assassination attempt occurred, I was in Pittsburgh—and the alleged shooter’s home was less than a mile from mine. Driven by curiosity, I rode my 125cc fuel-injected scooter over and spent hours with the press corps outside his house. My wife was extremely annoyed with me for “not giving the grieving family space.” Go ahead, ask her!



Moreover, I believe 99% of our readers had problems with this story from the get go.



Here is some context:



Unanswered Questions and Unsettling Details Around the Butler Incident

The Butler shooting raises a maze of confusing and illogical uncertainties:

Ignored Warnings : Multiple attendees reported seeing a man with a rifle crawling up the roof and frantically alerted law enforcement, yet their warnings were seemingly dismissed or acted on too slowly. Why was the roof not secured despite multiple tips, and why did security delay action for critical minutes?

Roof Slope and Visibility : The slope and positioning of the warehouse roof gave the shooter perfect cover from law enforcement and snipers—a seemingly unlikely oversight for a venue hosting a former president. How could such a crucial vantage point remain exposed and unmonitored? Then later law enforcement stated they couldn’t secure the roof because it was too steep yet the roof was almost flat?

Awkward / Photogenic Shooter : Thomas Matthew Crooks, barely out of his teens, had an obscure background but curiously appeared in a BlackRock commercial—how does a local student end up, even incidentally, in an ad for the world’s largest asset manager? And why is this detail scrubbed from circulation immediately after?

Training Links : Reports indicate Crooks received firearms training at the same facility outside Pittsburgh frequented by government personnel for tactical instruction. What exactly was his connection to this training site, and who else trained alongside him?

Motive and Background: Despite extensive investigation, Crooks’ motive remains suspiciously opaque. Was he truly a lone actor with no outside influences, or is there more beneath the surface?



Watch the video below to see a new camera angle (NEVER RELEASED UNTIL TODAY)



The Butler Spectacle: A Manufactured Miracle?

Sweeping across social media like wildfire, a new camera angle has once again placed the so-called Butler County Trump “assassination attempt” into sharp and damning focus. Are we witnessing a world-changing act of political violence, or something far more orchestrated—potentially cynical theater at the highest tier of American life? Let’s scrutinize what the media fails to ask.

The Photographers’ Dance: Choreographed Coincidence or Stagecraft?

Ask yourself: Why, in the immediate aftermath of gunfire, would a key member of Trump’s team prioritize photographers above presidential safety? As chaos allegedly gripped the venue, a man in a sharp suit darted stage-left—not to shield, not to assist wounded rally-goers, but to hurriedly corral a brigade of photographers. This was no spontaneous scramble. Instead, it resembled a stage manager cueing actors and camera crews for a pivotal, history-defining shot. Shouldn’t the impulse have been to duck for cover or rush to the former president’s side? Or is this how “spontaneity” is now choreographed in the arena of American political theater?

The Flag, The Crane, The Perfect Backdrop

Now, let’s consider what unfolded as the commotion allegedly died down. A massive, pristine American flag descended from a crane, unfurling elegantly behind the stage. Who decided, in those frantic minutes, that a flag should be the next priority? Why did a small crew—again, guided by men in suits—directly manipulate the flag’s positioning just as a knot of photographers was shepherded into the perfect vantage point? Are we truly expected to believe that, amid the panic of an attempted assassination, the backdrop for a “miracle” image was so meticulously—and rapidly—arranged?

Can you recall a genuine moment of national crisis where the first instinct was to stage a photo op? Does patriotic symbolism ring true, or hollow, when produced on cue?

A Fist Raised for History’s Cameras—And Yours

Consider the photograph already burned into the public consciousness: Trump, bloodied but defiant, fist raised beneath the billowing flag—a tableau so cinematic it feels ripped from the playbook of the most calculating media consultants. How did we move from gunfire to immortal iconography with such fluid economy? Ask yourself: Who benefited most from this made-for-headlines image?

Why, out of the chaos, were media professionals already perfectly situated? Were these camera pros gifted with prescience? Or did someone in power ensure that, should a "miracle" occur, it would be captured from the most flattering angle possible?

really, a bullet just “grazed him” Vegas odd makers put this at 1 in 1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 but I guess this means “anything is possible”

“New Evidence” or Misdirection? Who is Controlling the Narrative?

The newest evidence—social media's trending video shot from a completely different angle—unmasks what previous narratives papered over: a coordinated effort by event staff to assemble media at the exact location where the now-iconic image would soon materialize. This evidence is not a shadowy theory; it is a matter of logistics, timing, and visible coordination for all to see. What other possible explanation is there for handlers prioritizing media optics as bullets allegedly whizzed by?

Ask yourself: Is this gross incompetence or masterful manipulation? Whose interests are truly served when a nation’s trauma is transformed into political capital via photogenic heroism?

Fact, Fiction, and the Manufacturing of Consent

Mainstream outlets have already rushed to denounce claims of staging as “conspiracy,” eager to fact-check concerns about altered photos and the flag’s placement. But the most rigorous scrutiny shows the flag was real, the photographers in place, the moment captured—yet, the unanswered why lingers. Is “truth” established by fact-checkers alone when every frame seems meticulously curated for maximum narrative impact? Or does the pattern of photo ops and controlled framing itself serve as a quiet, damning indictment?

Uncomfortable Questions, Unsettling Answers

Let’s not mince words. The Butler rally “miracle shot” wasn’t the child of random chaos, but the visible result of careful staging. Every element, from the placement of staff to the manipulation of patriotic iconography to grandstanding gestures, smacks of storytelling rather than reportage. This is political mythmaking at its apex.

So: Will you accept this pageantry at face value, or demand that those who manufacture consent for a living finally answer to the facts?

America deserves candor—unvarnished and unsanitized. The next time you see that triumphant image, fist raised and flag billowing, ask yourself: Is this history, or is it simply very expensive theater?

Who, really, is writing the story? And why do they think you won’t notice?



Trump's only homeland may be Israel—the very country he has sold out to.



In recent days, Trump’s rapidly shifting reality has left even his most loyal backers reeling. The revelation of his chronic venous insufficiency—a common yet visible vascular condition resulting in leg swelling—has only amplified concerns about his advancing age and overall health. While officials insist the ailment is “benign,” its timing fuels speculation about his fitness for the relentless scrutiny of the presidency and what lies ahead.

At the same time, the highly anticipated disclosure of the Epstein files has delivered a brutal blow in the court of public opinion. A staggering 89% of Americans believe crucial information is being concealed, leaving Trump and his administration facing mounting distrust and backlash from across the political spectrum—even from inside his own base. Repeated efforts to downplay the scandal as a partisan “hoax” have only intensified scrutiny, as voters and advocates demand answers about longstanding connections and accountability.

This crises converge as the United States approaches a tipping point in institutional trust. Public confidence in government is near historic lows, with only a small fraction of Americans expressing faith that national leaders have the country’s best interests at heart. If the public concludes that even the presidency is immune to accountability or unmoored from truth, the consequences could be far-reaching: reduced support for the rule of law, increased polarization, and an erosion of America’s institutional credibility at home and abroad.

In this landscape, rumors swirl about Trump’s future, with some speculating that exile in Israel could be his ultimate refuge. Having positioned himself as an outsized supporter of Israeli interests, his departure to Israel would symbolize not just a personal escape but a dramatic final act—one that would leave allies and adversaries alike questioning how much of the past decade was scripted, and how many lines were crossed in the name of power. The drama may be nearing its end, but the implications for American democracy and global perception will linger far longer.

Gold and Silver Shine while US Empire is DARK

From day one, Trump’s presidency sprawled with controversy and self-interest: whether it was launching a Trump meme coin, embarking on lucrative business ventures across Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Syria—rumored to involve a staggering $500 million “gift” from Qatar and shadowy real estate deals in Damascus—or his children allegedly running a $500,000 pay-to-play operation dubbed the “Executive Branch.” Against this backdrop of mounting allegations, Trump also became enmeshed in the seismic Epstein scandal, further eroding whatever public trust remained in America’s leadership.

Layer by layer, decades of corruption, nepotism, and institutional decay have come into focus—not just with Trump, but stretching back through history. From the murky aftermath of 9/11 and the Iraq war, to COVID controversies, questionable dealings by the Biden and Pelosi families, and congressional insider trading, Americans have seen truth bent, spun, or hidden outright. It’s little wonder that people now question every official narrative, every financial system devised by those at the helm of power.

Amid this sea of lies, distraction, and manipulation, gold and silver stand apart. They are unblinking witnesses to institutional dysfunction—the ultimate “truth meters.” When political leaders disappoint and currencies lose credibility, gold and silver quietly reveal the state of reality: they rise not because they are manipulated, but because they are immune to it. Their value is a direct reflection of broken trust and the public’s craving for something real, incorruptible, and universal. In a world where deception is routine and confidence is scarce, these metals reliably signal what’s true: when the system falters, real money stands tall.