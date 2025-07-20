"Someday the rich will own all the media, and it will be impossible to make an informed opinion."

—Albert Einstein, 1949



Is this the world we want to exist under?



That day has arrived. In a world where powerful interests throttle truth and censor the independent voices that dare to stand against them, Jon Forrest Little is at the front lines—refusing to yield, refusing to stay silent. If there were ever a time to support fearless, independent journalism, that time is now.

Jon Little: The Relentless Watchdog

Jon Little is no ordinary reporter—he’s a truth-seeker whose dogged investigations have shaken both financial and political establishments. As a renowned precious metals analyst and investigative journalist, Jon doesn’t just chase headlines—he creates them, often years ahead of the corporate media. Here’s why supporting his work is urgent:

Exposing the Hidden Military Uses of Silver: Jon broke open the story of how the U.S. government quietly removed silver stockpile reporting, revealing covert military applications in torpedoes, bombs, and advanced missiles—topics that had been conveniently ignored by mainstream outlets for decades.

Sounding the Alarm on Mexico’s Resource Risks: Jon was the first to spotlight Mexico’s “red flag” jurisdictional risk—mapping how sweeping government policies would threaten global mineral supply. His reporting has been pivotal for both investors and local communities navigating resource nationalism.

Standing Up to Political Intimidation: In the face of relentless threats and harassment—including from organized extremist factions—Jon continues to report around-the-clock on explosive topics like the Epstein files, unmasking scandals that strike at the very heart of constitutional power.

First to Reveal Silver’s Role in Battery Breakthroughs: Long before others noticed, Jon reported on the game-changing use of silver in Samsung’s solid-state batteries, alerting the world to a major technological leap with vast economic repercussions.

Challenging Old Economic Narratives: Through his “Precious Metals Warfare Theory,” Jon shows that silver’s first monetary use was to pay soldiers—fundamentally rewriting monetary history.

Pioneering Gold Analysis: Jon’s “Law of Intricacy, Scarcity, and Utility” has set a new standard for understanding gold’s true value by quantifying its embodied energy—an insight gaining traction among top analysts and insiders.

Free, independent journalism like Jon Little’s is not just important; it is essential. When legacy media is owned by the few and echoing the powerful, truth must find champions elsewhere. Jon resists censorship, breaks exclusive stories, and fights for the genuine public interest. But this kind of work needs resources—and your support.

If you care about truth, transparency, and real accountability, now is the time to act. Donate to sustain Jon Little’s vital reporting—because facts matter, and so does your voice.

The Silver Academy Coat of Arms



A baby deer with white spots longed to explore but felt uncertain. Watching nearby, a crouching cougar—strong and ever-alert—waited, ready for action. Hovering close, a luminous hummingbird buzzed in honest energy, spreading positivity wherever it went. The deer learned from both: to be brave and bold like the cougar, to observe and listen with care, and to stay true and kind like the hummingbird.

Together, these creatures embody the spirit that Jon Forrest Little threads through the Silver Academy newsletter: in unity, we harness courage, vigilance, and truth to stand strong—resisting the oppressive forces of the fiat overlords. By supporting each other, we protect our freedom and nurture strength, showing that collective action and integrity can overcome the challenges imposed by those who seek to rule over us.

All Donors of $50 and more will receive this special gift along with a handwritten note by Jon Forrest Little





