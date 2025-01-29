The Bank of England is facing a significant crisis in its gold operations, with reports indicating severe delays in bullion withdrawals and diminished liquidity in the London gold market. The wait time to withdraw bullion from the Bank of England has dramatically increased to up to eight weeks, a stark contrast to the typical few days it usually takes for such transactions. This extended delay is causing alarm among market participants and raising questions about the bank's gold holdings and management practices.

The London bullion market, traditionally known for its deep liquidity, is experiencing a notable squeeze. This reduction in liquidity is attributed to several factors, including increased gold deliveries to the United States, speculation about potential import tariffs, and market strategies hedging positions on the US COMEX exchange. The situation has led to unprecedented challenges for market players, with bullion market participants scrambling to borrow gold from central banks.

The Bank of England is struggling to accommodate the high demands of gold-borrowing central banks, while traders in the world's largest over-the-counter gold market are facing difficulties due to the depleted Loco London free float. This has raised concerns about the Bank of England's gold reserves, which are supposed to be approximately 5,000 metric tonnes.

The bank's inability to promptly deliver gold suggest that it has de-facto halted delivery or even defaulted on its obligations. - Jon Forrest Little

The impact of this crisis extends beyond London, with liquidity strains being felt globally, including in markets in Asia like Singapore and Hong Kong. Meanwhile, COMEX-approved warehouses in the US have seen a 70% increase in gold stocks, reaching 29.8 million ounces. These developments are causing ripple effects throughout the global gold trading system.

Several factors may be contributing to this crisis, including geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties driving increased demand for physical gold, logistical challenges in transporting significant gold volumes, especially from Europe to the US, and possible mismanagement or overextension of gold lending practices by the Bank of England.

The Bank of England has not publicly addressed these concerns in detail. However, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey has downplayed the significance of the situation, stating that it lacks importance for policy as London remains a central hub for gold trade.

Nevertheless, the current crisis at the Bank of England regarding gold deliveries is a serious matter that could have far-reaching implications for the global gold market and financial system. The extended wait times, liquidity crunch, and speculation about the bank's ability to meet its obligations are unprecedented in recent history. This situation requires close monitoring and may necessitate intervention or explanation from regulatory authorities to restore confidence in the London gold market.

end of segment



In case you missed it earlier this week



