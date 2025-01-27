I. Athens First

When I first delved into the world of silver stacking, one of the first coins I purchased was the owl coin sourced from Attica, Athens (440 BC).

When I stumbled upon these rare owl coins, only two of them were available from a dealer in Denver. I was fortunate enough to purchase one for my wife (and myself) and as I handed it to her I turned to her and said, “It’s like having a museum in your purse.” She rolled her eyes and said “you always say things like this when it comes to Silver!”

One of the joys of my journey with Silver is sharing my knowledge with others. When teaching a “newbie” about silver, I always show them this owl coin, showing how it was first monetized to pay soldiers during the Peloponnesian War.

***As it turns out, the story of the owl coin will become the story of Western civilization. It's a most important puzzle piece of history, and that is the premise of this article.

These were the first silver coins minted. They were known as the tetradrachm or "owl coins" and were sourced from the mines of Laurion in ancient Greece. These coins, featuring the iconic Athenian owl design, symbolized Athens' economic power and influence.

However, it's important to remember that Athens' reign, like all empires, did not last. Weakened by decades of war, particularly the Peloponnesian War, Athens began to debase its currency, diminishing the silver content of its coins. If you're considering purchasing one of these owl coins, it's crucial to have the coin tested for silver purity. By the end of Athens' reign, these owl coins went from 95% purity to just being Silver plated.



II. Rome Second

As Athens fell to Rome, the center of silver production shifted. Rome sourced much of its silver from mines in southern Spain, but like Athens before it, Rome followed a similar pattern of currency debasement to finance its military campaigns. This gradual reduction in silver content would eventually contribute to the economic instability of the late Roman Empire.



III. Byzantine Empire Next up



Following the decline of Rome, the Byzantine Empire emerged as the dominant economic force, with its currency becoming the standard for international trade.

IV. Florence and Venice Italy’s Turn



Subsequently, the Italian city-states of Florence and Venice rose to prominence, with their respective ducats becoming highly valued currencies. These Italian powers sourced their silver primarily from northern Africa, Thrace, Macedonia, and the Melle mine in France.

By the early 16th century, European silver sources were becoming depleted.



V. New Spain (Peru, Mexico, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado, Utah, California, Texas, etc)



Hernán Cortés conquered Mexico in 1521, completing his campaign with the fall of the Aztec capital Tenochtitlán on August 13, 1521. This marked the end of a two-year campaign that began when Cortés first landed on the coast of Mexico in 1519.

The conquest of Mexico opened up vast new sources of silver in the New World. In 1547-8, the Zacatecas mines in Mexico began operation under Spanish control, with Juan de Tolosa supervising the mining operations. These mines, along with others discovered in rapid succession, would transform the global silver market.The impact of New Spain's silver production was profound.

The mines of Zacatecas, Guanajuato, and Potosí (in modern-day Bolivia) became the primary sources of silver for the Spanish Empire. This influx of precious metal fueled Spain's economy and financed its military endeavors across Europe.

The Real Colonial Español, minted from New World silver, became the world's leading currency, facilitating global trade on an unprecedented scale.

*** Earlier, I stated that the trajectory of Western civilization is part of the story of the first owl coin. I meant that Athens was weakened by war and deficit spending, which became the same struggle for Rome and her collapse. First, the mines of Laurion (depleted by Athens.) Second, Rome depletes the mines of Southern Spain. Third, the French mines Melle, Thrace, and Macedonia were depleted, but Europe got a lifeline as they began conquering Latin America for its Silver and Gold.

In the cases of Athens, Rome, Byzantine Empire, Florence and Venice the behavior of the ruling class isn’t altered until they run out. It’s not like they had departments of Geology sending letters to the Emperor or King “Hey, we only have 10 years of Silver remaining” All political leaders know is that the conditions that operate in the past must continue in the future. When there are changes in history it is because the villagers rise up which is the 2nd point of this article.



Important to remember: It’s only recently that Silver became an industrial metal

Silver is currently in its fifth consecutive year of a significant supply deficit, with global production at around 820 million ounces annually. This situation is worsened by declining ore grades, which have dropped by about 55% since 2005 There has been a severe lack of new major silver discoveries. Really, there haven’t been any At the same time, demand for silver is rising sharply due to its expanding industrial applications. Silver has only recently become an industrial metal. Historically, silver became an industrial metal with the advent of electricity, particularly during the rivalry between Tesla and Edison, which led to Westinghouse acquiring Tesla's patents.

Well into the 20th century, most Americans continued to illuminate their homes using gas lamps. In 1925, only half of American houses had electrical power. During FDR’s Rural Electrification Act of 1936, by 1945, 85 percent of American homes were powered by electricity, with virtually all homes having electricity by 1960. (Like I said above, It’s only recently that Silver became an industrial metal)

Today, silver is primarily used in several key sectors, including military, aerospace, photovoltaic (solar energy), electronics, medical devices, robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), 5G technology, mobile phones, and computers. Its unique properties make it essential in these industries. As demand continues to grow, the gap between supply and demand is accelerating and widening further.

Colonialization

Colonial powers throughout history have exploited their territories to extract wealth and resources for the benefit of their empires. Rome utilized its colonies to extract valuable natural resources such as gold, silver, and agricultural products, while also imposing taxes and exploiting slave labor to enrich the emperor and Roman elites. Similarly, France exploited its African and Indochinese colonies for resources like rubber, cocoa, rice, and tin, which were then processed in France to fuel industrial growth. These colonies also served as captive markets for French goods.

Spain followed a similar pattern in Latin America, extracting vast amounts of silver and gold, alongside agricultural products like sugar. The Spanish empire relied heavily on forced labor systems such as encomienda to sustain its wealth extraction. Britain, perhaps the most extensive colonial power, drained wealth from India and other colonies by extracting raw materials such as cotton and spices. The British also deliberately deindustrialized local economies and exploited cheap or forced labor to benefit British industries.

Across these empires, the primary goal of colonization was clear: to prioritize resource extraction and cheap labor to sustain and grow the imperial economies at the expense of the colonized territories.



Neo-Colonialization

The G7 nations continue to exert colonial-like influence over the Global South through economic mechanisms. These wealthy countries exploit debt as a tool of control, offering loans that often trap developing nations in cycles of repayment.

The G7 demands $232 million daily in debt repayments from Global South countries through 2028, diverting funds from crucial sectors like healthcare and education6. This financial dominance allows G7 nations to benefit from the South's raw materials and cheap labor. Additionally, climate finance commitments often come as loans rather than grants, further burdening developing economies.

The G7's influence over international financial institutions like the IMF and World Bank perpetuates these power imbalances, echoing colonial-era exploitation patterns

Multinational Playbook

Multinational food companies like United Fruit (later Chiquita) have historically collaborated with U.S. government agencies, including the CIA, to protect their interests in developing nations. This collusion often resulted in the creation of "banana republics" or similar situations favoring U.S. business interests. For example, in 1954, United Fruit played a key role in the CIA-backed overthrow of Guatemala's democratically elected president, Jacobo Árbenz, after he implemented land reforms affecting the company's properties.

These corporations leveraged their economic power and political connections to influence local governments, often supporting military coups or authoritarian regimes that would maintain favorable conditions for their operations, such as low wages, minimal regulations, and extensive land concessions

Intellectual Class steps up and figures out the source of Poverty



Dependency theory explains that underdevelopment in regions like Latin America is not due to a lack of resources or investment but stems from exploitative global economic structures. Wealthy nations extract raw materials from poorer countries at low costs, process them into high-value goods, and sell them back at inflated prices. This cycle forces developing nations into economic dependency, draining their wealth and perpetuating inequality. Economists and academics argue that these dynamics are rooted in colonialism.

To combat this exploitation, intellectuals, professors, and activists in Latin America are mobilizing grassroots movements among farm workers, peasants, indigenous population and factory laborers.

By educating communities about the mechanisms of dependency, they can inspire collective action for self-determination. Breaking free from foreign "investment" requires reclaiming national sovereignty over natural resources like oil and minerals especially gold and silver.

This involves rejecting exploitative trade agreements and prioritizing domestic industries. Securing territorial integrity and fostering national identity can ensure that resource wealth benefits the people rather than foreign corporations. Through grassroots empowerment, equitable resource management, and shared national goals, Mexico is striving to be in charge of their own destiny instead of being dependent on anyone else. The Morena party discusses “shared prosperity, and independence from exploitative global systems.”

Mexico Radicalized

Una sociedad igualitaria promueve la distribución equitativa de riqueza, poder, prosperidad y prestigio entre todos sus miembros. Busca la equidad, reduciendo jerarquías sociales y garantizando oportunidades similares para todos. - Partido Morena

TRANSLATION: An egalitarian society promotes equal distribution of wealth, power, prosperity, and prestige among all members. It strives for fairness, reducing social hierarchies, and ensuring everyone has similar opportunities and access to resources.- Morena Party and their new movement called #somosMilliones

we’re not talking like a political fight we see here in the USA (which really has what we call the UNIPARTY) like some kind of political posturing between so called conservatives and so called progressives. Mexico’s Morena party are restructuring to fight foreign investment, capitalism and embrace socialism.

Mexico’s new leaders (Morena headed by President Claudia Pardo, Her Secretary of Environment María Luisa Albores González and Secretary of Interior Luisa María Alcalde have initiated what they are calling Somos Milliones and its a grassroots door to door (what they are describing as) Militant fight against capitalism which they say leads to differential wealth or social stratification. They are advocating for a shift from elite control of production to an egalitarian model. Their quarto transformacion is built on values that promote shared wealth, power, prestige, and prosperity among all members of society, challenging the capitalist class structure



Yesterday we introduced Luisa María Alcalde (Secretary of Environment)

Labor Lawyer, Masters in Law at University California Berkeley then Doctorate Law at UNAM .

They are now referring to their Quarto Transformacion (4th Transformation) as a Militant Movement (see below)

University California Berkeley dominated by Marxist thought in History, Sociology, Political Science and Economics

Under AMLO Luisa Alcalde worked to boost minimum wage significantly

Notice the pattern first with Secretary of Environment María Luisa Albores González (prior to being elevated to Sec of Environment she was in charge of social development, i.e food, clothing, housing for the poor)

and same with Secretary of Interior Luisa María Alcalde (Berkeley Educated) who was in charge of social development, labor law and boosting minimum wage under AMLO.

What two departments have the most power over Silver deposits?

Yes the answer would be Secretary of Environment in charge of licensing, permitting

and Secretary of Interior both organizing a fight for “Securing Mexico’s Energy Future”

both involved in the nationalization of Lithium in 2022

both involved in the nationalization of electricity in 2023

both involved in seizing Vulcan materials limestone mine in 2024.

Her paradigm is that foreign investment leads to dependency where Morena’s party goals are self determination, national sovereignty, securing Mexico’s Energy Future and organizing the grassroots to defend the territory

Registering a goal of 10 million to join their Militia



Translation of tweet above



Sell your Silver Mining stocks if they operate in Mexico



