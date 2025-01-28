Today's article (embedded below) is a gateway to the eager anticipation of Mexico's Morena party's grassroots coalition.

This diverse group, including farm workers, factory workers, Indigenous (MILLIONS) intellectuals, activists, women, environmentalists, and other marginalized individuals, is on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the Morena party's delivery on the fourth Transformation.

This 4th Transformation is not just a rallying cry, it's a seismic shift, a radical change that will reshape the political landscape of Mexico.

Mexico's Morena party, under the leadership of

President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, Environment Secretary Maria Luisa Albores González and Interior Secretary Luisa María Alcalde,

has formed a powerful triumvirate with a radical agenda that promises to bring about significant changes in Mexico.

This coalition, fueled by passion and determination, has secured a mandate to deliver change to a grassroots base of disenfranchised groups, including farm workers, the landless, factory workers, indigenous people, and women.

Their platform promises a new Transformation to redistribute wealth, power, and prestige.

This radical vision is anchored in asserting Mexico's mineral sovereignty, securing energy independence, and eliminating reliance on foreign investment.

In the next 30 days, I will prove that, with Morena's sweeping electoral victories and control over most state governorships, Mexico’s new President Pardo's administration will implement significant changes to reshape Mexico.

However, this aggressive campaign to deliver shared wealth, power, prestige, and prosperity requires a massive source of new revenue.

Where are they going to raise this kind of Money?

All roads and indications lead to:

First, monetizing Silver (I have proof that their economic plan is anchored by the basics of issuing Silver-backed bonds and other public administration policies.)

Then, they will wait patiently while they unfurl methodologies to hold back their Silver and force a much higher Silver world market price.

This brave move bolds well for those who are holding physical silver and pick Silver mining equities in recommended jurisdictions.

China is teaching MORENA this resource nationalization playbook.

Remember, China also does not export its precious metals.

Thus, Mexico is poised to be the wealthiest nation in Latin America BY FAR.

I have found dozens of data points suggesting their plan to use Silver and other mineral resources to pay for their aggressive and militant party needs (and to keep the voters inspired)

Over the next month, I will show you dozens more transcripts from their campaign trail, explaining how Mexico's Silver resources are the last puzzle piece to pay for the poor's health care, food, housing, and basic necessities.

They call this “Securing Mexico’s sovereignty” and “Securing Mexico’s Energy Future” along with other strategic plans thus and ushering in a new era of zero dependence on foreign investment.

This will take a while; they are only on the 2nd floor of the 4th Transformation, but they are setting the stage for Morena's next president after Claudia Pardo (and she is no doubt going to be their newly appointed Secretary of Interior Luisa Alcala, the rising star 37-year-old Berkeley educated labor attorney)

I have the smoking gun, but I won't release it until the end of the 30-day series I'm writing.

Tomorrow's report will be even more explosive than todays

Stay tuned

our opinions are not our sponsors opinions



editorial is sole and separate from promotions



not financial advice



