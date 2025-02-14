Silver's Shining Promise: A Parallel Currency for Economic Stability

In an era of economic uncertainty, the idea of introducing silver as a parallel currency alongside our existing monetary system is gaining traction. This unconventional approach, inspired by the theories of Hugo Salinas Price, could offer a robust solution to several pressing economic challenges.

Inflation Resistance and Monetary Constraint

Silver, as a precious metal with intrinsic value, provides a natural hedge against inflation. Unlike fiat currencies that can be printed at will, the supply of silver is limited, making it resistant to the erosion of purchasing power that plagues traditional currencies. This inherent stability could serve as a crucial anchor for our economy.

Moreover, a silver-based parallel currency would impose a much-needed constraint on our monetary system. By limiting the ability of politicians and financial institutions to manipulate the money supply, we could effectively keep war profiteers and reckless spending in check. This fiscal discipline would foster a more stable and sustainable economic environment.

Protecting Retirement Savings

With an aging U.S. population, safeguarding retirement savings has never been more critical. The introduction of a silver-based currency could provide a reliable store of value, shielding retirees from the "great taking" – the potential use of savings as collateral to bail out banks from their derivative exposure. By offering an alternative to traditional savings vehicles, silver could ensure that our seniors' hard-earned wealth remains intact.

Strengthening the National Balance Sheet

The United States currently faces a staggering national debt exceeding $36 trillion. By revaluing gold and silver, we could significantly bolster our national balance sheet. This strategic move would not only improve our fiscal position but also enhance our global economic standing.

The Hugo Salinas Price Theory

Central to this proposal is the innovative approach championed by Hugo Salinas Price. His theory revolves around the introduction of a silver coin without an engraved monetary value, bearing only its weight. This seemingly simple concept has profound implications.

The absence of a fixed monetary value allows for flexibility in the coin's valuation, adapting to market conditions while maintaining its role as a stable store of value. The central bank would set and adjust the coin's monetary value, keeping it slightly above its bullion value to prevent melting or hoarding.

This system creates a unique synergy between the stability of precious metals and the flexibility needed in a modern economy. It provides citizens with a tangible asset that can appreciate over time, while still functioning as a medium of exchange.

A Path Forward

Implementing a silver-based parallel currency is not without challenges, but its potential benefits are compelling. It offers a way to combat inflation, impose fiscal discipline, protect savings, and strengthen our national financial position.

As we navigate an increasingly complex economic landscape, embracing innovative solutions like this could be the key to ensuring long-term stability and prosperity. By learning from historical precedents and forward-thinking economists like Hugo Salinas Price, we have the opportunity to forge a more resilient economic future.

The time has come to seriously consider the role that silver could play in our economy. As a parallel currency, it offers not just a hedge against uncertainty, but a shining path towards a more stable and equitable financial system for all Americans.

end of segment

Jurisdiction Risk: Eyes on Mexico

Foreword:



Andrés Manuel López Beltrán is the Secretario de Organización (Secretary of Organization) of Morena, Mexico's ruling political party. He was appointed to this position in September 2024.

López Beltrán, who is the second son of former Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, gained this role as part of Morena's leadership renewal. His appointment marks his first official entry into politics

"Brownist militant" refers to the party's grassroots supporters, with "brown" alluding to the party's name, Morena, which means "brown-skinned" in Spanish and references the Virgin of Guadalupe.

The new membership card ("credencial de la militancia morenista") symbolizes the party's efforts to formalize and expand its base.

Luisa María Alcalde, as Morena's president, is emphasizing the party's core values and goals:

Anti-corruption agenda Energy nationalism Support for labor unions Doubling the minimum wage Opposition to neoliberal policies Economic austerity Welfare state expansion Massive expansion of Government Housing Socialized Medicine Free Fertilizer for Farmers Independence from Foreign Investment

The language of "comrades," "militants," and "shared prosperity" reflects Morena's leftist orientation and focus on collective action. The party's emphasis on defending territory and resources aligns with its nationalist stance and opposition to foreign exploitation of Mexican assets.

Morena's ambitious social programs, including housing, healthcare, and agricultural support, are central to its populist appeal. The party has built a diverse coalition of supporters, including workers, indigenous people, students, and environmentalists.

The "Somos Millones" (We Are Millions) campaign, aiming to register 10 million members, demonstrates Morena's grassroots organizing strategy. The use of mobile apps and digital alerts for mobilization reflects a modern approach to political engagement.

This combination of left-wing policies, nationalist rhetoric, and grassroots organizing has propelled Morena to become Mexico's dominant political force in just a decade, winning the presidency and numerous state governorships