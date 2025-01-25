I often get asked by readers why I know so much about Mexico's political landscape. My deep understanding stems from a combination of personal and academic experiences that have intimately connected me to Mexican history and culture.

In the 1980s, I studied Latin American Economics at the University of New Mexico, where I was fortunate to learn from distinguished professors such as Dr. Nelson Valdez, Dr. Susan Tiano, Dr. Peter Gregory and I also studied US-Mexico relations under Dr. Fred Harris whose book “Potomac Fever” goes over his personal friendships with Lyndon Johnson, Robert Kennedy, John Kennedy, Humbert Humphrey while he was in the US Senate (Oklahoma)

These professors provided nuanced insights into the dynamics surrounding US - Mexico relations and US foreign policy.

Mexico's complex political landscape became more than just an academic subject - it was a living, breathing narrative that I was privileged to explore.

My professional experiences further deepened this connection. As the director of sales and marketing at American Eagle Brick Company, I was responsible for a plant strategically located on the US-Mexico border. In fact, our clay deposits were sourced from the same Mountain (Mt. Cristo Rey) that our Mexican neighboring brick plant, El Producto, used.



This proximity wasn't just geographical; it was a daily immersion into the intricate economic and cultural exchanges that define the US-Mexico relationship. Once a week I drove into Mexico where I sold some large brick projects such as the Ysleta Port of Entry and supplied brick for large multi family and hospitality projects.

Family has also played a significant role in my Mexican connections. My mother studied Inter-American Affairs at the University of New Mexico, a program later renamed Latin American Studies.

My brother, who recently retired as a school superintendent on the California-Tijuana border, and his wife from Spain have further enriched my understanding through their volunteer work on immigration policies.

My wife got her masters in Las Cruces New Mexico. She is fluent in Spanish while getting her second masters presently. We were married on the US - Mexico border (ciudad El Paso del Norte)



These experiences - academic, professional, and personal - have woven together to create a comprehensive lens through which I view Mexico's political, economic, and social dynamics. It's not just knowledge; it's a lived understanding that continues to shape my perspective.

So Let’s Go. We have a new player in this intriguing real life drama and she is a rising star.



Introducing Mexico’s recently appointed Luisa Maria Alcalde

Luisa María Alcalde Luján, the newly appointed Secretary of the Interior in Mexico, represents a fresh wave of progressive leadership that embodies the spirit of the "Cuarta Transformación" (Fourth Transformation) championed by President López Obrador's administration.

At just 37 years old, Alcalde brings a dynamic blend of youth, activism, and legal expertise to one of Mexico's most crucial cabinet positions.Alcalde's background is impressive and diverse. She holds a law degree from the prestigious Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM) and a master's in law from the University of California, Berkeley.



This combination of Mexican and American legal education positions her uniquely to address the complex challenges facing Mexico's interior affairs.

A Rising Star in Mexican Politics

Alcalde's political journey began early, becoming involved in support of Andrés Manuel López Obrador in 2005.



Her rapid ascent through the ranks of the Morena party showcases her political acumen and dedication to progressive ideals. As the former Secretary of Labor and Social Welfare, she spearheaded significant reforms, including substantial increases to the minimum wage.

Women at the Helm: A Historic Triumvirate

Alcalde's appointment as Secretary of the Interior marks a significant milestone in Mexican politics. Together with President Claudia Sheinbaum and María Luisa Albores González, they form an unprecedented triumvirate of women leading Mexico's transformation. This shift represents a powerful statement about gender equality and the changing face of Mexican leadership.

Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo's election as Mexico's first female president is a historic milestone. Wearing the presidential sash symbolizes her groundbreaking role as commander-in-chief, shattering centuries-old gender barriers in Mexican politics and military leadership

Championing the People's Cause

Alcalde's background in labor law and her experience as a federal deputy position her as a strong advocate for workers' rights and social justice. Her youth and connection to student movements make her an ideal bridge between the government and Mexico's energetic youth and activist communities.

Defending Territory and Securing Mexico's Future

As Secretary of the Interior, Alcalde is poised to play a crucial role in safeguarding Mexico's sovereignty and natural resources. Her legal expertise and progressive outlook suggest she will be a formidable force in negotiating Mexico's energy future while prioritizing environmental concerns.

Grassroots Support and Bottom-Up Transformation

Alcalde's rise to power is emblematic of Morena's commitment to grassroots politics. Her history of activism and engagement with youth movements positions her to maintain strong connections with the diverse coalition that brought Morena to power, including peasants, workers, students, indigenous people, and environmentalists.



Luisa María Alcalde Luján's appointment heralds a new era in Mexican politics, one that promises to prioritize the needs of the people, challenge traditional power structures, and drive Mexico towards a more equitable and progressive future.

As part of this historic all-women leadership team, Alcalde is set to play a pivotal role in realizing the vision of the Fourth Transformation and cementing Mexico's place as a leader in progressive governance in Latin America.

Mexico's Fourth Transformation, or "La Cuarta Transformación," represents a radical shift in the country's political and economic landscape, aiming to address the root causes of inequality and foreign exploitation. This movement builds upon three previous transformations in Mexican history, each progressively empowering the Mexican people.

The first transformation was the following:

the Mexican War of Independence (1810-1821), which liberated Mexico from Spanish colonial rule.

The second, the Reform War (1858-1861), separated church and state, establishing a secular government.

The third, the Mexican Revolution (1910-1917), overthrew the dictatorship of Porfirio Díaz and instituted land reforms. The third transformation also set the stage for nationalization of Oil (PEMEX)

The Fourth Transformation, initiated by Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) and continued by his successor Claudia Sheinbaum, has been marked by several significant policy shifts:

Oil nationalization in the 1930s: President Lázaro Cárdenas expropriated foreign oil companies' assets in 1938, creating the state-owned Petróleos Mexicanos (PEMEX) Lithium nationalization in 2022: AMLO signed a decree nationalizing lithium reserves and creating LitioMx, a state-owned company to manage lithium exploration and exploitation Electricity nationalization in 2023: AMLO's administration pushed for reforms to strengthen the state-owned Federal Electricity Commission (CFE). Seizure of a U.S.-owned mine: On AMLO's last day in office, his administration expropriated a foreign-owned mine, continuing the trend of resource nationalism.

These actions align with the Morena party's core messages:

"The resources of Mexico belong to the people of Mexico"

"There will be shared prosperity"

"We must SECURE MEXICO's ENERGY FUTURE"

The people are called to be "defenders of the territory" and "guardians of the territory"

Morena's high approval rating stems from its grassroots coalition of peasants, activists, farm workers, factory workers, women, indigenous people, students, professors, and environmentalists. This diverse base contrasts sharply with previous administrations from traditional parties like PRI or PAN, which often favored foreign business interests over the average Mexican citizen.

Past presidents from PRI and PAN frequently aligned themselves with foreign business elites, making deals that benefited a small minority while neglecting the needs of the majority. These policies led to widespread inequality, environmental degradation, and a sense of national resources being exploited for foreign gain.

In contrast, Morena, under the leadership of figures like Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo and María Luisa Albores González, has prioritized policies aimed at benefiting the average Mexican citizen. Their approach focuses on resource nationalism, social welfare programs, and environmental protection.

The new player on the scene, Luisa María Alcalde Luján,( just appointed Secretary of the Interior ) embodies this shift in Mexican politics.

At 37 years old, Alcalde brings a fresh perspective to one of Mexico's most crucial cabinet positions. Her background in labor law and experience as a federal deputy position her as a strong advocate for workers' rights and social justice.

Alcalde's appointment, along with President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum and María Luisa Albores González, forms an unprecedented triumvirate of women leading Mexico's transformation. This shift represents a powerful statement about gender equality and the changing face of Mexican leadership.

The Fourth Transformation, as embodied by these leaders, seeks to address the root causes of Mexico's challenges. By nationalizing key resources, prioritizing social welfare, and focusing on environmental protection, they aim to create a more equitable and sustainable future for all Mexicans.

This isn’t financial advice, but I will wager $10,000 (in Gold or Silver). Mexico nationalizes Silver during their Quarto Transformation (right now, they are calling it the 2nd floor of the 4th Transformation ( the first floor was AMLO, and the second floor now is Claudia Pardo)

