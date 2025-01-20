The launch of President-elect Trump's meme coin, $TRUMP, just days before his inauguration, is indeed an unprecedented and alarming misuse of the office of the presidency.

This blatant attempt to monetize his political status raises serious ethical concerns and represents a clear conflict of interest.

The absurdity of this situation becomes apparent when we consider historical parallels.

Imagine if John F. Kennedy had tried to profit from the Cuban Missile Crisis by selling lead shields to anxious Americans, or if Abraham Lincoln had marketed a proprietary machine gun to Union troops during the Civil War. Such actions would have been viewed as unconscionable exploitation of national crises for personal gain.

Trump's meme coin venture is equally outrageous. It's akin to a president commodifying the very office meant to serve the public interest. This move not only undermines the integrity of the presidency but also sets a dangerous precedent for future leaders.

The fact that Trump can directly benefit from a financial product he has the power to regulate as president is a stark example of how conflicts of interest can corrupt the highest office in the land.

This venture blurs the line between public service and private profit, potentially eroding public trust in government institutions. It's a stark reminder of the need for stronger ethics laws and oversight to prevent such blatant abuses of power

$TRUMP memecoin is already down MASSIVELY since its release

$MELANIA memecoin also CRASHING after its release yesterday.

