Op-Ed by Carmine Lombardi and Jon Forrest Little

Foreword:



A few months ago, I was grocery shopping at Sam's Club with my mom. During our visit to the store she mentioned that many of the deals in the store require downloading an app or scanning a QR code. Mom was right in having the concern that she is paying higher prices than everyone else in the store because she wasn't using those digital tools to access the discounts.

While President-elect Trump's plans to issue an executive order prioritizing cryptocurrency and establishing a national Bitcoin reserve have excited the crypto industry, these initiatives will pose massive trouble for a large swath of Americans

Trump elevating crypto as a national priority, will greatly exaggerate existing economic disparities and expose many citizens to increased financial risks

Donald Trump’s proposed policy to elevate cryptocurrency as a national priority and give industry insiders a significant voice in government decision-making raises serious concerns about discrimination against the elderly and those lacking technological acumen. His approach will create a digital divide, exaggerating existing inequalities and marginalizing vulnerable populations.

Many older adults struggle with digital technologies, and the complex world of cryptocurrencies will be challenging to impossible for them to navigate. As people age, they often experience cognitive decline, which could make it even more difficult to understand and securely manage digital assets. This situation will leave elderly individuals susceptible to financial exploitation or exclusion from emerging economic systems.

Furthermore, the policy will disproportionately affect older adults in rural areas or those with limited internet access, who may find it increasingly difficult to participate in a crypto-centric economy. This would widen the gap between tech-savvy individuals and those less comfortable with digital technologies, potentially leading to a two-tiered system where access to financial opportunities and services is unequally distributed.

The elderly are already prime targets for financial scams, and a shift towards cryptocurrency could expose them to new forms of fraud that they may be ill-equipped to recognize or prevent. If cryptocurrency becomes a significant store of value, older generations who are less likely to invest in or understand these assets may see their relative wealth and purchasing power diminish over time.

As financial services increasingly integrate with crypto technologies, those without the necessary skills may struggle to access basic banking services or manage their finances effectively. The proposed advisory council, dominated by industry insiders, may not adequately represent the interests of older adults or technologically less adept individuals, potentially leading to policies that further punish these groups.

Moreover, as more economic activity shifts to digital platforms, elderly individuals who cannot participate may experience increased social isolation and reduced economic engagement.

To mitigate these risks, any crypto-focused policy should include robust measures for education, consumer protection, and accessibility to ensure that all segments of the population can benefit from technological advancements in finance. Without such safeguards, we risk creating a financial system that leaves behind some of our most vulnerable citizens.



Let me just go out on a limb here and state that the US government and its layers of bureaucracy overlap and duplicate and are 95% ineffective across all bureaus. Let’s not take on more. We should be removing from our lopsided and imbalanced plate, not adding to it.



So Trump wants Greenland, Panama, Canada, and on Day 1 to make the US the Crypto Capitol of the World, which seems grandiose and a setup for all sorts of scams around every corner.

The United States spends the most on healthcare globally, with per capita spending of $13,493 in 2022.

Despite this high expenditure, the U.S. ranks last overall in healthcare performance among comparable wealthy nations.

This disparity highlights significant inefficiencies in the American healthcare system.

Regarding education, the U.S. spends approximately $14,400 per student annually, which is 37% higher than the OECD average.

However, American students consistently rank in the middle of the pack internationally in math, science, and reading, typically placing around 25th to 30th among developed nations.

Over the past 50 years, U.S. manufacturing has experienced significant declines across key industries. The number of manufacturing firms fell by 2.4 million.

Steel production plummeted, with many mills closing. Household goods, auto manufacturing, and tire production shifted overseas. The clothing and shoe industries saw over 50% reduction in firms.

Electronics manufacturing largely moved to Asia, contributing to over $460 billion trade deficit by 2012. It has intensified to the downside since then.

The US is over 36 trillion dollars in debt with service on the debt the #1 line item.

The US Housing industry has the lowest mortgage applications ever

The Commercial Real estate vacancies and most US cities are approaching 40% and higher

The US has been in over 250 conflicts, wars, or our hands in toppling regimes since 1991

Bank of America Bond Losses top 100 Billion

Industrywide, total unrealized losses could top $500 billion

up from $364 billion at the end of the third quarter

The United States maintains approximately 750 military base sites across about 80 foreign countries and territories worldwide.

This vast network of overseas bases represents roughly 75-85% of all foreign military bases globally, far surpassing any other nation's international military presence

Really Mr. Trump, there are a lot of problems here in USA and in the World, there is something seriously wrong with anyone believing this is a priority