Life's culinary mysteries seem to follow us through the years.

As a 10-year-old, my mom would say to us (not so diplomatically), "Jon…Russell, who ate all the pop tarts?"

Fast forward to college, and my roommate Scott would say, "Dude, who ate all the pizza?"

Now, I find myself echoing those words to my 13-year-old, "Soren, who ate all the Spicy Jalapeño Flavored Fritos?"

It's a cycle of snack-related interrogations, spanning generations and taste preferences. Whether it's pop tarts, pizza, or Fritos, the best response remains a grandmotherly, mic-drop remark: "Pop tarts don't grow on trees." A timeless reminder that snacks or things don’t materialize out of thin air.

You’ve Got Just What I Need … Now Move it Out of Here

The "How It's Made" series offers a fascinating glimpse into the complex manufacturing processes behind everyday objects. By detailing the journey from raw materials to finished products, it cultivates appreciation for the energy, labor, and intricacy involved in production.

This knowledge stands in stark contrast to the culture of disposable consumerism, where cheap, low-quality items are readily purchased and quickly discarded. Ironically, advertisements for useless products (Wayfair) are often followed by ads for decluttering solutions (Make Junk Disappear,) highlighting the cyclical nature of overconsumption.

Perhaps the most valuable lesson to be gleaned from this juxtaposition is simple yet profound: "Don't buy the junk in the first place."

Once again you’re asking yourself, What does this have to do with Silver?



The journey of gold and silver mining through the ages is a testament to human ingenuity and the ever-increasing challenges faced in extracting these precious metals from the Earth's crust.

In ancient times, over 3000 years ago, the process of discovering gold was almost serendipitous. One could stumble upon gold nuggets while traversing dry riverbeds in Northern Africa, the precious metal lying in plain sight, waiting to be collected. This ease of discovery allowed early civilizations to accumulate wealth with relatively little effort or technological advancement.

Fast forward to the Roman era, and we see a significant leap in mining techniques. The Romans, under Emperor Augustus, developed an impressive method called "ruina montium" at Las Médulas in Spain. This hydraulic mining technique involved the construction of aqueducts and reservoirs above gold-bearing mountains. By releasing massive amounts of water, they eroded entire mountainsides, exposing gold deposits hidden within. This large-scale operation required an estimated 60,000 workers, showcasing the increasing complexity and labor-intensive nature of gold extraction.

About 300 years ago, during the silver rush in places like Idaho, mining became more individualized but still relatively straightforward. A two-man team equipped with basic tools like pickaxes and wheelbarrows could follow visible silver veins, extracting up to 50 ounces of silver per ton of ore removed. This period marked a transition where skill and perseverance could still yield significant returns, even as easily accessible deposits became scarcer.

In the present day, the challenge of locating and extracting gold and silver has increased exponentially. Ore grades have diminished significantly, and the remaining deposits are often hidden deep underground or in complex geological formations. However, technological advancements have emerged to aid in this more difficult quest. LIDAR technology now allows miners to strip away vegetation digitally, revealing traces of old mining activities and potential new sites. 3D imaging using laser scanners creates detailed models of mine structures, enhancing planning, safety, and resource estimation.

Despite these technological aids, modern mining faces numerous obstacles. Environmental concerns, stringent permitting processes, and the delicate balance between production costs and market prices all contribute to the complexity of contemporary precious metal extraction. The journey from easily discoverable surface nuggets to deep, hidden veins requiring advanced technology and careful economic consideration illustrates the evolving challenge of gold and silver mining through the ages.





I have found no better video (little over 1 minute) that explains the opportunity in Silver and Gold.

Professor Simon Michaux sets up his scientific methodology. When I first viewed it, I was overwhelmed with appreciation of how daunting and challenging silver and gold mining is.

However, upon further viewing, I learned that the proper way to interpret the video is to choose miners who are in operation because they have already overcome some massive obstacles.

Just by being in production, they are destined for significant shareholder returns.

Please watch this video, it’s only 1:17 and Michaux makes the following points

For every 1,000 deposits discovered, 1 or 2 become mines

Time taken to develop a discovered deposit to a mine is 20 years.

For every 10 producing mines, 2 or 3 will lose money and shut down.

So going back to the opening paragraph.

I can hear my grandmother asking me, “Jon where did the silver and gold go? You know they don’t grow on Trees!”



Likewise there will be a time soon over-consumption will lead to resource scarcity and when commodities are manipulated by fiat overlords it leads to a world out of balance and un-natural.

Wayfair doesn’t have just what we need. We need stewardship and to stand up for traditional money

They Don’t Grow on Trees





Where did you get those Callaway golf clubs?

From the Callaway golf club tree.

Where did you get that Sony 120" 4K UHD DLP Smart TV?

From the Sony 120" 4K UHD DLP Smart TV tree.

Where did you get your iPhone 16?

From the iPhone 16 tree.





Where did you get all that Money Jerome?

He got it from The Money Tree



Pistachios, apples, and oranges are three popular things that grow on trees. Other common tree-grown foods include cherries, peaches, and lemons. Just as trees bear fruit seemingly out of thin air, central bankers conjure money from the ethereal money-printing forest. The crisp bills sprout like leaves, nurtured by the invisible sap of monetary policy. This orchard of fiat currency grows endlessly, its branches heavy with the weight of printed wealth, ready for harvest at the whim of economic gardeners.

All three of these silver miners below have over-come all the obstacles that Professor Michaux describes in the 1 minute video above:



These are what some call 10 baggers