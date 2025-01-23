Aya Gold & Silver: TSE: AYA | NYSE: AYASF

As of January 22, 2025, Aya Gold & Silver has achieved several significant milestones in expanding the Zgounder Silver Mine in Morocco, solidifying its position as the sleeping giant in the Global Silver Market.

According to experts like Rick Rule and many of my geologist peers who have combed over their mineral resource estimates, ore grades, and balance sheets, Aya is a top-three global investment opportunity in the silver mining sector.

The company declared commercial production at its new Zgounder Silver Mine processing plant on December 24, 2024, marking a significant achievement in its growth strategy. Weeks after achieving commercial production, the new plant operated well above nameplate capacity, with recoveries over its feasibility study.

Soutex recognized this achievement as the fastest and most successful ramp-up among its mining peers, setting an industry benchmark.

It reflects its team's exceptional expertise and commitment and positions the company for outstanding production performance in 2025.

This expansion has transformed Zgounder from a 700-tonne-per-day operation into a facility capable of processing over 3,000 tonnes daily. It has the potential to quadruple annual silver production, approaching 10 to 12 million ounces.

This chart shows Aya along with 13 of its peers. Since silver is still massively undervalued, their 100% silver mine in a premier jurisdiction gives you the maximum and leveraged exposure to silver, which is poised to skyrocket soon.

Here are some important reasons to invest in Aya Gold & Silver:

Imminent production surge: The Zgounder mine expansion is complete, with commercial production achieved in late December 2024. This transformation has already begun to show results, with the new mill processing an average of 2,200tonnes per day, equivalent to 110% of nameplate capacity, during its recent 20-day period Extensive exploration success: Aya is undertaking one of Africa's largest drilling programs, covering 160,000 meters. At Zgounder, high-grade mineralization continues to be confirmed, while the primary trend at Boumadine has been extended to 5.4 kilometers, showcasing significant silver resource growth. Over the past four years, Aya has increased its silver resource sevenfold, reaching nearly 450 million AgEq ounces. This includes an initial resource estimate of 352 million AgEq ounces at Boumadine. Strong financial position: Despite a transitional period during the expansion, Aya has maintained a strong financial foundation with almost $75 million in cash on its balance sheet. The company completed the ramp-up in record time and the expansion on budget, demonstrating effective time and cost management. Praise from the Locals: Aya has successfully managed water and utilizes green energy at its sites. The local schools, community, and economy are fans of Aya's presence in Morocco. Aya has earned the trust of the local community while remaining committed to its community partnership objectives. Diverse asset portfolio: Besides the expanding Zgounder mine, Aya has significant exploration potential at Boumadine and regional targets. The company's indirect ownership of gold assets through Mx2 provides exposure to silver and gold, offering investors a balanced precious metals opportunity.

The successful expansion of the Zgounder mine positions Aya Gold & Silver as a rising star in the silver mining industry.

With the new processing plant operational, the company is poised for significant production growth in 2025 and beyond.

The mill has already demonstrated its capabilities, reaching 2,200 tonnes per day under stable operating conditions as of January 22, 2025.

Aya's President & CEO, Benoit La Salle, expressed pride in reaching commercial production, highlighting that the expansion was completed on budget and reflects the dedication and expertise of the company's employees and contractors.

With over 600 full-time employees and a fully funded expanded operation, Aya is well-positioned to support its growth while establishing a new standard for innovative ESG financing in the global mining industry.

As Aya continues to ramp up activities at Zgounder and explore its other properties, it offers investors exposure to a pure silver play in Morocco's favorable mining jurisdiction.

Aya Gold & Silver presents a beautiful investment case, combining significant production growth, exploration potential, financial strength, favorable community impact, and a diverse asset portfolio.

As the silver market continues to show promise, particularly in industrial applications and as a store of value, Aya is well-positioned to capitalize on these trends and deliver value to its shareholders.