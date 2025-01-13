BREAKING: China and Mexico in Lockstep for 3 Chief reasons



1. Mentor Mexico to Fast Track Nationalizing Silver

2. Invest in Mexico in exchange to first swing at Silver Deposits that are Quicly Disappearing

3. Simultaneously Denies US Military Industrial Complexes Silver Needs



China's keen interest in securing the first right and first swing on endangered Silver deposits is not just a one-sided deal.

China's involvement means more than just providing muscle. It also brings the potential for mentorship, education, and guidance, which will significantly boost Mexico's nationalization of silver ambitions and foster growth in Chinas silver dependent industries.

Mexico and China are working in lockstep.

Mexico is acutely aware of the “weeping” from the US and Canada when it announces its decision to nationalize the Silver deposits.

As the moment approaches, China is helping Mexico to deal with the North American backlash.

China's strategic acquisition of silver concentrate directly from Mexican and South American miners solidifies China (via preemptive strike) advantageously in the global market.

By bypassing traditional trading routes and securing unrefined silver, China not only ensures a steady supply but also crowds out Western buyers, particularly the U.S., which relies on imports for 82% of its silver.

As Mexico grapples with resource nationalism, a partnership with China would allow it to leverage its vast silver deposits while providing China with a crucial advantage in a market where silver is rapidly depleting. This scenario will significantly undermine U.S. interests, reshaping the geopolitical landscape around this essential Silver market.



World’s Largest Battery Maker: China’s CATL’s Next Move

CATL has yet to announce the number of shares it plans to issue in Hong Kong or the amount it plans to raise.

On December 19, Bloomberg said in a report that CATL could raise at least $5 billion through a Hong Kong listing, making it the city's biggest listing since early 2021.

CATL is the world's largest maker of electric vehicle (EV) batteries and is headquartered in Ningde, Fujian province in southeastern China.

The future of energy storage is rapidly evolving, and at the forefront of this revolution is silver—a metal that not only enhances battery performance but also holds significant geopolitical and military implications. As the demand for efficient energy solutions grows, silver's unique properties position it as a superior alternative to lithium-ion batteries, particularly in applications ranging from electric vehicles to military technology.

Silver's Superiority in Battery Technology

Recent advancements in battery technology have highlighted silver's remarkable capabilities. Studies show that silver batteries can outperform traditional lithium-ion batteries in several critical areas:

Increased Range : Silver batteries can potentially provide ranges of up to 600 miles on a single charge, nearly double that of their lithium counterparts.

Faster Charging : These batteries can achieve full charges in just nine minutes, addressing one of the major hurdles in EV adoption.

Longer Lifespan : With lifespans extending up to 20 years, silver batteries promise fewer replacements and lower lifecycle costs.

Weight Advantage: They are approximately 40% lighter than lithium-ion batteries, improving overall vehicle efficiency.

These advancements are crucial as the world shifts towards electric-powered transportation—cars, buses, trains, and even ships are increasingly reliant on efficient battery systems. The integration of silver into these technologies could lead to a significant increase in demand for the metal itself.

The Geopolitical Landscape: Mexico's Silver Deposits

Mexico stands as the world's largest producer of silver, with rich deposits that could play a pivotal role in the future of battery technology. As companies like Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL) look to expand their operations globally, partnerships with Mexican silver producers could become increasingly attractive. CATL's and China plans to invest over $20 billion in battery-making facilities outside China align perfectly with Mexico's abundant silver resources.

The potential for collaboration is immense. Mexico’s established mining infrastructure and skilled workforce could facilitate the extraction and processing of silver needed for next-generation batteries. This partnership would not only bolster Mexico's economy but also secure a vital supply chain for CATL as it seeks to maintain its dominance in the global battery market.

Military Applications: Silver's Strategic Importance

Beyond its industrial uses, silver has long been a critical component in Chinese military applications. Its unparalleled conductivity makes it indispensable for advanced weaponry and communication systems. From missile guidance systems, torpedoes to satellite, solar panels, silver plays a vital role in ensuring operational efficiency and reliability.

As geopolitical tensions rise globally, the demand for silver in military applications is expected to increase significantly. The U.S. military has historically relied on silver for various technologies, but China wants to shove USA (which is distracted, divided and without any long term Energy planning) out of line.



China wants it all. Not just silver industrially but has planned for Silver as traditional money ( monetary metal )



This hidden demand could potentially outpace industrial applications as nations invest more heavily in defense capabilities.

The Interconnected Future of Energy and Defense

The intersection of energy storage technology and military applications presents a unique opportunity for silver. As countries invest in electric vehicles and renewable energy solutions, they will simultaneously require robust defense systems powered by advanced technologies that utilize silver. This dual demand could create a synergistic relationship between the energy sector and military needs.

Furthermore, as CATL expands its reach into international markets, securing a reliable source of silver from Mexico could provide a strategic advantage against competitors while supporting national security interests. The potential for increased collaboration between energy companies and defense contractors may lead to innovations that enhance both sectors.

Conclusion: A Silver-Lined Future

As we look toward a future dominated by electric vehicles and renewable energy sources, silver emerges not just as a key player but as an essential element driving this transformation. With its superior performance characteristics in battery technology and its critical role in military applications, silver is poised to become an invaluable resource.

The collaboration between Mexican silver producers, China and companies like CATL could redefine supply chains while bolstering national economies and security frameworks.

In this new era of energy storage and defense technology, the strategic importance of silver cannot be overstated—it is not just about powering vehicles; it’s about powering the future.