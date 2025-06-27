Between Q1 2022 and Q1 2025, China’s U.S. Treasury holdings and gold reserves neared parity in 2023. Since then, China has rapidly sold Treasuries—now near $765 billion—while aggressively increasing gold reserves, which reached 2,292 tonnes in early 2025 The trend is clear: China is swapping Treasuries for gold.

China, India, Russia, Iran, and their allies aren’t just hoarding gold—they’ve zeroed in on the US banking and military establishment’s weak spot, and as the main players in the global silver squeeze, they’re now calling the shots.





If I could ever make one suggestion to any Silver investor it would be that they understand COMEX isn’t the battleground anymore.



While Comex rigged casino has enriched a handful of criminals it also gives you cheap Silver…BUT NOT FOR LONG



DON’T WORRY ABOUT COMEX or Spot Price, the entire exchange is corrupt and may impact day to day price action but BRICS has short circuited the wiring

The COMEX silver market operates a "paper casino," where hundreds of paper contracts (some reports suggest up to 450 per physical ounce) are traded without ever settling in metal, creating a system where price discovery is disconnected from physical scarcity. This manipulation is increasingly being bypassed by global market forces and strategic resource plays.

China, as a major industrial power, is rapidly expanding its influence over global silver supply chains—not through COMEX, but by locking down access at the source.

Through its Belt and Road Initiative, China has invested heavily in Latin American ports and infrastructure, securing direct relationships with silver producers in Peru and Mexico. This network allows China to import silver concentrate directly from mines, bypassing traditional commodity exchanges and Western middlemen entirely.

By purchasing silver concentrate and refining it domestically, China is building a "shadow supply chain" that is invisible to Western commodity desks and COMEX traders. This approach allows China to secure vast quantities of silver without triggering price spikes on public exchanges. Meanwhile, arbitrage opportunities—where silver is bought cheaply in Western markets and sold at a premium in China—are limited by the sheer scale and opacity of China’s off-exchange deals.

As a result, COMEX manipulators are losing their grip. China’s direct contracts and port investments shift the balance of power, draining available supply for the West and making COMEX’s paper market increasingly irrelevant. In this new paradigm, BRICS nations and their allies are re-wiring global silver flows, ensuring that physical demand—not paper speculation—will ultimately determine price and availability

China has invested heavily in a new deep-water port in Chancay, Peru. This $3.6 billion project, spearheaded by China's state-owned COSCO Shipping, is part of China's Belt and Road Initiative. The port aims to become a major shipping hub connecting China and Latin America, potentially reducing shipping times and logistics costs

Just two days ago, we broke the story: Mexico—the world’s top silver producer—is decisively abandoning the West’s sinking ship and redirecting its silver straight into the hands of BRICS.

And maybe, just maybe, all of Trump’s racist attacks on Mexican immigrants have backfired spectacularly—fueling a historic realignment that the West can no longer ignore.





Andean Precious Metals: TSXV: APM, OTCQX: ANPMF

The company operates the largest commercial silver oxide processing plant in Bolivia's Cerro Rico region - the San Bartolomé facility. This strategic asset has produced over 65 million ounces of silver equivalents since 2009, demonstrating Andean's significant production capabilities.

Their robust balance sheet provides the company with financial flexibility and stability in a volatile industry.

The company follows a two-pronged growth strategy, focusing on organic growth in Bolivia and expansion through mergers and acquisitions in the wider Americas. This approach positions Andean for sustainable long-term growth and diversification.

Andean has successfully extended the life of the San Bartolomé mine from eight months to potentially 10 years or more, showcasing the company's operational expertise and ability to maximize asset value.

The company is committed to sustainable mining practices and community engagement, contributing approximately $75 million annually to the local economy through wages, royalties, and taxes. This dedication to social responsibility strengthens Andean's social license to operate.

By acquiring Golden Queen Mining Company (USA), Andean Precious Metals has taken a significant step towards achieving its vision of becoming a multi-jurisdictional mid-tier producer in the Americas, while positioning itself for sustainable long-term growth

Aya Gold & Silver: TSX: AYA, OTCQX: AYASF



Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a leading silver producer, uniquely positioned as the only pure silver mining company listed on the TSX, with a strong operational base in Morocco. The company has recently reported record revenues of $13.7 million in Q2 2024, reflecting a remarkable 42% increase from the previous year, showcasing its robust growth trajectory and commitment to maximizing shareholder value. With ongoing expansions at the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine, Aya is set to increase its processing capacity to 2,700 tonnes per day in 2024, further solidifying its market presence. Additionally, Aya's strategic exploration efforts have led to significant mineral resource estimates, including a recent discovery at the Boumadine project, which highlights the company's potential for future growth and profitability. Committed to sustainability, Aya Gold & Silver integrates responsible mining practices into its operations, ensuring long-term value creation for its stakeholders

Kuya Silver: CSE: KUYA, OTCQB: KUYAF

Kuya Silver is at the forefront of silver mining with its dual-track strategy, actively mining the high potential Bethania Silver Mine in Peru and developing the historic Silver Kings Project in Ontario. With robust mining and exploration programs underway, Kuya is poised to unlock significant value from its assets. Kuya Silver's experienced management team, led by industry veterans, is dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through strategic growth and operational excellence. As the demand for silver continues to rise, Kuya Silver stands ready to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the market.

btw, notice then we write about silver we can do so without mentioning the word solar (sure solar is a user of silver but so is 20,000 other applications including robotics, aerospace and military)

Recall that nations like UK are now requiring Solar panels on all new builds.

Silver Solid state battery moving from proof of concept to production soon.

based on current forecasts and growth trends suggests that about 222 million EVs will be produced globally between 2025 and 2030 . This estimate assumes the US growth rate is a reasonable proxy for global growth, which is a simplification but gives a useful ballpark figure.

each silver solid state battery uses a kilogram of silver

Multiplying 222 million by one kilogram gives a total weight of 222,000,000 kilograms . Converting this to troy ounces (using the conversion factor 1 kilogram = 32.1507 troy ounces) results in approximately 7,137,455,400 troy ounces . So, the final answer is: Total weight: 222,000,000 kg In troy ounces: 7,137,455,400 oz (troy) To reach a total silver use of 7,137,455,400 troy ounces for the silver solid state battery—using the current total annual global mining output—would require approximately 8.6 years of the world’s entire silver mining output.

Silver goes on its big runs when it is used monetarily (not just industrially) and I will explain this greater in detail over the next 3 months

