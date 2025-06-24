Trump thinks bombing empty nuclear sites in Iran will make us forget about his squeaky tank parade.

It is a classic move of distraction: when the domestic stage is too hot to handle, light a fire overseas. - Jon Forrest Little

President Trump’s recent airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities—including the Fordo enrichment site—serve as the latest example of how he weaponizes foreign policy to divert attention from his own political woes at home.

The strikes, conducted without congressional approval, fit neatly into a long history of American presidents stretching their war powers, but they are particularly suspect when timed to coincide with plummeting domestic approval and the lingering embarrassment of a military parade that was more spectacle than substance.

That parade, ostensibly a celebration of American military might, instead became a symbol of empty bravado—tanks rumbling down Pennsylvania Avenue while the real issues of economic insecurity, rising prices, and crumbling social safety nets loomed large. The message is clear:

Trump would rather flex America’s military muscle than address the rot at home. By targeting Iranian nuclear sites—many of which may have been already disabled or empty—he is wagering that the American public will rally around the flag, forgetting the parade’s absurdity and his own unpopularity. But this strategy is as transparent as it is dangerous, escalating tensions in a region that can ill afford more conflict, and risking American lives for the sake of political theater.

And, failed tariffs.

Trump’s obsession with tariffs as a tool of economic nationalism has backfired spectacularly. What was sold as a strategy to “bring back manufacturing jobs” and “punish China” has instead punished American consumers and businesses.



Economists now estimate that Trump’s tariffs could reduce long-run GDP by about 6% and wages by 5%, with a middle-income household facing a $22,000 lifetime loss.

The tariffs have driven up the cost of everyday goods: shoes by 15%, clothing by 14%, and a host of other products, from electronics to car seats. Far from protecting American workers, these policies have slowed consumer spending and eroded confidence, as families find their paychecks stretched thinner by the month.

The president’s claim that tariffs will bring in massive revenue is also misleading—while collections have increased, they are nowhere near the figures he boasts, and the economic harm far outweighs any fiscal benefit.

The reality is that tariffs have made American industry less competitive, invited retaliation from trading partners, and left the economy more vulnerable to shocks. Trump’s trade wars have not reshored jobs or revitalized manufacturing; they have exposed the fragility of an economy propped up by debt and consumer spending, while the promised “golden age” of American industry remains a mirage.

And, kidnapping immigrants.

The Trump administration’s approach to immigration has always been marked by cruelty, but the current escalation is especially chilling.

Immigration enforcement has accelerated, with raids conducted in cities like Los Angeles where federal agents, sometimes masked or in plain clothes, swoop in to detain individuals, often leaving families shattered and communities fearful.

Advocacy groups have documented confrontations between ICE and civilians, with the National Guard occasionally intervening—not to protect the public, but to shield agents from backlash. The administration’s justification, that sanctuary policies force federal agents to act more aggressively, is a thin veneer for a policy that is fundamentally about instilling fear and asserting control.

This is not just about border security; it is about making an example of vulnerable people, tearing families apart, and eroding the rule of law. The echoes of authoritarian regimes are unmistakable: individuals disappear, children are separated from parents, and the government’s own records are so poor that many may never be reunited.

Trump’s immigration policies are not about protecting America; they are about wielding power for its own sake, and the human cost is incalculable.

And, rising prices.

While Trump and his supporters claim that tariffs have not fueled inflation, the reality is far more nuanced and troubling. Yes, headline inflation has remained relatively subdued, but this is cold comfort for families who are paying 15% more for shoes, 14% more for clothing, and higher prices for everything from bananas to car seats.

The Yale Budget Lab estimates that the average household will lose $2,800 in purchasing power due to Trump’s trade policies.

The president’s claim that there is “no inflation” is simply false—price increases are already here for many goods, and economists warn that more are coming as tariffs continue to work their way through the economy.

The impact is not evenly felt: lower- and middle-income families are hit hardest, as a larger share of their budgets goes to necessities. Meanwhile, the administration’s refusal to acknowledge the pain caused by its policies only deepens public cynicism. The economy may not be in freefall, but the cracks are widening, and the promise of prosperity for all is fading fast. Trump’s economic policies are not just failing—they are actively making life harder for millions of Americans.

And, trampling our constitution.

Trump’s decision to order airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites without congressional approval is a direct assault on the constitutional order.

The framers of the Constitution were clear: the power to declare war belongs to Congress, not the president. Yet modern presidents, Trump included, have repeatedly bypassed this requirement, acting unilaterally in the name of national security. The judiciary has been reluctant to intervene, and Congress has been unwilling to hold presidents accountable, but this does not make Trump’s actions any less unconstitutional.

The Iran strike is especially egregious because it was not a response to an imminent threat, but a calculated move to distract from domestic problems—Trump’s unpopularity at home, his entanglement in the Epstein scandal, and the fact that the only thing propping up the dollar is the global perception of American military might. The president is using the military as a political prop, risking American lives and international stability for the sake of his own political survival. This is not leadership; it is a betrayal of the Constitution and the principles it was designed to protect.

And, the bad bill that will kick many off of Medicaid to help the rich get richer.

The Republican budget bill currently making its way through Congress is a stark illustration of how Trump’s policies are rigged against the working class. The bill proposes massive cuts to Medicaid, which could result in at least 16 million Americans losing their health insurance. These cuts are not about fiscal responsibility; they are about funding tax breaks for the wealthy. Nonpartisan analyses show that the legislation would represent the largest transfer of wealth from the poor to the rich in U.S. history, with top earners receiving annual tax cuts exceeding $100,000 while millions of families lose access to healthcare.

The human cost will be immense: hospitals will close, health centers will shutter, and hundreds of thousands of healthcare jobs will be lost. This is not just bad policy; it is a moral failure. Trump and his allies are willing to sacrifice the health and well-being of millions to enrich a privileged few. The message is clear: in Trump’s America, the rich get richer, and everyone else is left to fend for themselves.

And, the Palantir database that will track ALL Americans.

The Trump administration’s partnership with Palantir to create a vast federal data platform is a chilling development for privacy and civil liberties.

This system will centralize sensitive information from across the government—IRS records, Social Security data, immigration files, and more—into a single, searchable database powered by artificial intelligence.

The implications are staggering: the government will have unprecedented access to the private lives of every American, with the ability to profile behavior, detect “risky” individuals, and share information across agencies



This is not just about efficiency or security; it is about surveillance and control. The Trump administration is building the most expansive civilian surveillance infrastructure in U.S. history, with little oversight and even less regard for privacy rights. Critics warn that this system could be used to target political enemies, monitor dissent, and erode the freedoms that define American democracy.

The Palantir database is not a tool for good governance; it is a blueprint for authoritarianism.

And, this database is our tax records, bank accounts, social media posts, citizenship.

The Palantir database is not just another government IT project—it is a direct threat to the privacy and autonomy of every American. By linking tax records, bank accounts, social media activity, and citizenship status into a single, AI-driven system, the Trump administration is creating a surveillance state that would make even the most repressive regimes envious. This is not about fighting fraud or improving services; it is about consolidating power and erasing the boundaries between government and private life. The database will allow federal agencies to track individuals in real time, flagging “suspicious” behavior based on opaque algorithms and unaccountable decision-making.

The potential for abuse is enormous: political opponents, activists, and ordinary citizens could find themselves targeted, monitored, or even blacklisted based on the whims of those in power. This is not the America our founders envisioned. It is a dystopian nightmare, where the government knows everything about you, and you have no say in how that information is used. The Palantir database is the ultimate expression of Trump’s authoritarian instincts, and it is a warning sign for anyone who values freedom and privacy.

our opinions are not our sponsors opinions

editorial department is separate from promotions

not financial advice

The way you Short Trump or Short the US Government is to buy Silver, the other side of the trade

Give $100 dollars

Support Silver Academy , we were the very first media to state IMPEACH TRUMP, Over 3 months before members of Congress are calling for his impeachment



Proof below in March 3 2025 article

The Silver Academy

·

Mar 3

Special Op-Ed by Carmine Lombardi

Read full story

:: Two years ago we called US would attack IRAN

Please Give what You Can



:: Then we predicted it would happen three hours before US attacked Saturday June 21, 2025



The Silver Academy

·

Jun 21

The Real Engine of War: Profits, Lies, and the Coming Digital Enslavement

Read full story

there are no other daily Silver News on Planet Earth

Support Independent Media