Special Op-Ed by Carmine Lombardi

Tariffs, often disguised as tools for economic protectionism, are instruments of tyranny that allow governments to rig markets and pick winners for personal or political gain. Ludwig von Mises aptly observed, “The government pretends to use the market, not to disorganize it. But the officially fixed price does disorganize the market”. Tariffs disrupt free trade by inflating prices, distorting price signals, and misallocating resources, ultimately harming consumers and businesses alike. As Murray Rothbard noted, even the supposed beneficiaries of tariffs suffer in the long run. These policies exemplify market manipulation, undermining economic liberty for self-serving political agendas.

Two notable examples in history where tariffs were deemed harmful to the population are:

The Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930: This act significantly increased tariffs on imported goods in the United States during the Great Depression. It led to retaliatory measures from other countries, causing global trade to plummet by about 66% from 1929 to 1934. The tariffs worsened economic conditions and contributed to the severity of the Great Depression, harming both American consumers and workers. The 2018-2019 US-China Trade War: The Trump administration imposed sweeping tariffs on Chinese goods, which were later continued and even increased by the Biden administration. These tariffs were shown to reduce employment and economic output, impacting the overall U.S. economy and people's livelihoods1. Studies estimate that these tariffs cost Americans an extra $51 billion per year, primarily borne by U.S. companies and consumers. The Tax Foundation's General Equilibrium Model estimates that these tariffs will reduce long-run GDP by 0.2 percent and result in the loss of 142,000 full-time equivalent jobs

An example of tariffs as instruments of unfair government benefiting the ruling class

The "Tariff of Abominations" in 1828. This tariff imposed high duties on imported goods, particularly benefiting Northern industrialists and manufacturers who sought protection from foreign competition. However, it disproportionately harmed Southern states, which relied heavily on imported goods and had little manufacturing of their own. Southern plantation owners were forced to pay higher prices for imports while their agricultural exports faced retaliatory tariffs abroad. This inequity led to accusations that the federal government was unfairly favoring Northern elites at the expense of Southern economic interests, sparking the Nullification Crisis and deepening sectional tensions

This president lacks the intelligence, discernment, and judgment required to serve as our nation's chief executive. We are the first media outlet boldly calling for his impeachment, recognizing that his administration is poised to become one massive self-dealing party, perfectly aligning with his established modus operandi (or as criminal profilers would say, his crime pattern).

Trump's presidency isn't just a threat to our democratic institutions; it's also detrimental to traditional stores of value like silver and gold. His apparent favoritism towards Bitcoin, the antithesis of gold, is particularly concerning. While gold has been real money for thousands of years, Bitcoin has yet to weather a single recession. When the lights inevitably go out - a scenario we must seriously consider for our future - there will be no Bitcoin, but gold and silver will continue to shine by candlelight. Those who fail to grasp this fundamental truth are, quite frankly, devoid of reason, and we can only pity their shortsightedness.

John Paulson, the founder of Paulson & Co., has called cryptocurrencies "a limited supply of nothing". He also said that cryptocurrencies are a bubble and will eventually be worthless.

Paulson has said that he wouldn't recommend anyone investing in cryptocurrencies. He prefers investing gold in times of inflation.

Nobel economist Eugene F. Fama has said that he thinks the probability of Bitcoin's value going to zero within 10 years is possible.

In just one month, President Trump has demonstrated a disturbing pattern of using his office for personal gain, starting with the launch of his own meme coin and culminating in a series of erratic policy decisions that have left markets reeling and allies bewildered.

Trump's inauguration was immediately preceded by the release of $TRUMP, a cryptocurrency that saw his personal wealth skyrocket overnight. This blatant conflict of interest was quickly followed by threats of tariffs against Canada, Mexico, and China. The markets tumbled in response, wiping billions off the value of Trump's own meme coin. In a dizzying reversal, Trump then hinted at backing down, only to renew tariff threats against not just North American trading partners, but the European Union as well4.

The president's abuse of what Theodore Roosevelt called the "bully pulpit" – referring to the presidency as a powerful platform for advocacy, not bullying – has reached new heights. Roosevelt used this term to describe the presidency's unique position to lead, influence, and shape public opinion. Trump, however, seems to be wielding this power for personal enrichment and market manipulation.

Trump's latest move, announcing a strategic reserve of digital assets, defies all logic. These assets have no intrinsic value, and their prices are highly volatile. This decision seems designed to prop up the cryptocurrency market, in which Trump and his family now have a vested interest.

The case for impeachment is clear and urgent. Trump's actions violate the Constitution's Emoluments Clause, which prohibits the president from profiting from his office. His meme coin venture alone should be grounds for removal. Moreover, his erratic trade policies and attempts to manipulate markets for personal gain constitute a grave abuse of power.

Trump's conduct undermines the integrity of the presidency and threatens the economic stability of the nation. His willingness to prioritize personal profit over national interest is a betrayal of his oath of office. The House of Representatives must act swiftly to initiate impeachment proceedings.

The president's supporters in the crypto industry may be celebrating his apparent favoritism, but this short-term gain comes at a tremendous cost to our democratic institutions. The withdrawal of investigations into crypto companies and the dropping of lawsuits against major exchanges like Coinbase are alarming signs of regulatory capture.

As the markets continue to gyrate in response to Trump's whims, it's clear that his actions are not just unethical – they're dangerous. The promise of bitcoin reaching $500,000 before Trump leaves office is a pipe dream that ignores the fundamental instability his presidency has introduced to the markets.

The involvement of banks and sovereign wealth funds in crypto markets is a troubling development that could have far-reaching consequences for global financial stability6. Trump's proposed crypto reserve, potentially funded by seized assets, raises serious legal and ethical questions.

In conclusion, Trump's first month in office has been a masterclass in corruption and abuse of power. From meme coins to tariff threats to market manipulation, he has repeatedly demonstrated his unfitness for office. The time for impeachment is now. Our democracy, our economy, and our standing in the world depend on it.

This newsletter has consistently held the Biden administration accountable, firing off 3 to 5 critical articles on various aspects of the regime. While it's crucial to scrutinize our leaders, it's equally important to remember the checkered past of their predecessors. Trump's academic record was notably poor, with his professors recalling his subpar performance as a student. More alarmingly, he managed to lose money running casinos, a feat almost unheard of in the gambling industry. Trump's casinos in Atlantic City lost more jobs and revenue than their competitors, shedding half their employees and dropping over 40% of their revenue from 1997 to 2010.

Perhaps most egregious is the public's collective amnesia regarding Trump University, a fraudulent enterprise that resulted in a $25 million settlement for defrauded students. The fact that these significant failures and ethical breaches have faded from public consciousness is truly pathetic and speaks volumes about our society's short attention span and selective memory.

Adding insult to injury, Trump's history of not paying subcontractors - including drywall installers, concrete suppliers, and tile setters - on his building projects is perhaps the most egregious offense. The audacity to stiff hardworking, blue-collar Americans while jetsetting around the globe on a private airplane is truly despicable. What a scumbag.

