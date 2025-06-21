The Real Engine of War: Profits, Lies, and the Coming Digital Enslavement

The latest Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear sites are not about security or morality—they are the violent crescendo of a system designed to enrich elites while crushing workers. This pattern, stretching from Bush’s Iraq war to Trump’s crypto schemes, reveals a brutal truth: war and economic manipulation are tools for consolidating power and wealth.

The Dollar’s Bloody Grip: Iraq to Iran

When Bush invaded Iraq in 2003, the official narrative warned of WMDs. The unspoken truth? Saddam Hussein had dared to price Iraqi oil in euros, threatening the Federal Reserve’s dollar hegemony. The invasion was a "petrodollar warfare" operation to enforce oil trading in dollars—a move that enriched Wall Street and military contractors while devastating Iraq. Today, Iran faces identical aggression for the same sin: trading oil in yuan and gold with China and Russia, bypassing the dollar-dominated system. This shift—exchanging "a gram of gold for a barrel of oil"—challenges U.S. financial imperialism, prompting Israel’s U.S.-backed attacks on Iran.

Israel’s Manufactured Legacy

Modern Israel has no biblical legitimacy—it is a 20th-century colonial project engineered by the Rothschild dynasty. The 1917 Balfour Declaration, addressed to Lord Rothschild, pledged British support for a "Jewish homeland" in Palestine, motivated by Christian Zionist delusions and wartime financial needs. Declassified evidence reveals Zionist collaboration with Nazis: the Haavara Agreement funneled Jewish assets to Palestine in exchange for suppressing anti-Nazi boycotts, effectively sacrificing European Jews to build Israel. This history explodes the myth of Israel as a moral beacon.

Aggressor vs. Target: Iran’s Silent Record

While Israel launches illegal strikes on Iranian soil, Iran hasn’t started a war in over 200 years. The "axis of evil" narrative is a lie: Iran’s only "crime" is resisting dollar supremacy.

Trump: Mob Boss in Chief

Concurrently, Trump embodies the corruption fueling this system:

$2.9 billion in crypto gains since January, with $TRUMP coins granting donors White House access—a brazen pay-to-play scheme.

Qatari and Saudi deals for Trump resorts, leveraging U.S. policy for personal profit.

Tariff chaos that roiled markets, then abruptly reversed—exposing policy as a casino for elites.

Felonies, fraud, and mob ties: From Trump University scams to stiffing contractors, his career mirrors organized crime.

His lies are pathological: claims to "end Ukraine in 24 hours" or broker India-Pakistan peace collapsed instantly. Tulsi Gabbard and Elon Musk now retreat from his orbit, recognizing the toxicity.

Debt Crisis: The CBDC Trap

With $37 trillion in U.S. debt—$11 trillion refinanced at soaring rates—the bond market teeters. The solution elites will push? A Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). Promoted as "stability," it would:

Track every transaction , enabling state surveillance.

Freeze dissident funds or impose "behavioral controls."

Eliminate cash , the last vestige of financial privacy.

This isn’t theory—it’s the planned next phase of worker subjugation.

The Great taking, Meanwhile, behind closed doors, Congress and the Federal Reserve have conspired to roll out what insiders call “The Great Taking.” Amendments to the Uniform Commercial Code quietly redefined ownership, replacing it with “security entitlement.” Now, your retirement accounts, savings, and what you thought was your money are legally swept into the DTCC’s collateral pool, used as backstop for the banks’ reckless derivative bets—now measured in the quadrillions. When the next crisis hits, your assets are the first to be sacrificed to bail out the bankers, while you are left with nothing more than a contractual claim on a pooled shadow of your former wealth.

This is the ultimate betrayal: the silent, legalized theft of every American’s financial future, orchestrated by those sworn to protect it. - Jon Forrest Little

AIPAC: Congress’s Puppet Master

AIPAC, a "de facto agent for a foreign government," holds a "stranglehold on Congress." It spent $14 million lobbying to ensure U.S. aid funds Israel’s war machine while silencing debate. When Tucker Carlson grilled Ted Cruz on AIPAC’s influence, Cruz imploded—unable to defend taking lobbyist money while sending Americans to die for Israel.

Conclusion: The Machine Must Be Broken

From Iraq’s oil to Trump’s $TRUMP coins, the playbook is identical: create crises (wars, debt), then "solve" them with more control (CBDCs). Workers pay with blood, sweat, and stolen privacy. The only exit is exposing the lies: this isn’t about security, freedom, or faith—it’s about theft. And the thieves are running out of corners to hide in.

Why Silver?

Throughout history, ruling elites have systematically undermined traditional forms of money—such as silver and gold—by imposing paper substitutes, thereby expropriating wealth from ordinary people.

To reclaim economic sovereignty and resist oppression, individuals must reject fiat currency, state-controlled media, and the war agendas of the powerful.

As silver stackers, our commitment to traditional money is not only an act of self-preservation but also a powerful form of resistance against systemic exploitation.

