The United States’ latest military intervention in the Middle East—its bombing of three Iranian nuclear sites in the escalating Israel-Iran war—is not just another chapter in the endless cycle of violence. It is the latest, desperate gambit to prop up a flailing global financial order that is unraveling before our eyes. The real target of these bombs is not Iranian centrifuges, but the slow-motion collapse of the U.S. dollar, the linchpin of American power and privilege.

Ray Dalio, the billionaire investor and founder of Bridgewater Associates, has long warned that the United States is approaching the end of its “big cycle” of economic dominance. Dalio’s thesis is simple: when a country’s debt becomes unsustainable and its currency is no longer trusted, it faces a reckoning. The U.S. is now accelerating its own collapse with the same team of Neocons that concocted an illegal and immoral invasion of Iraq.

National debt has surpassed $37 trillion, interest payments are the largest item on the federal budget, and investors are increasingly nervous about the long-term viability of U.S. Treasuries. The Fed’s aggressive rate hikes, combined with the chaos of war, are classic tools to drive capital into “safe” dollar assets. But the world is waking up to the game.

National debt has surpassed $37 trillion, interest payments are the largest item on the federal budget, and investors are increasingly nervous about the long-term viability of U.S. Treasuries. Alarmingly, $11 trillion of this debt must be refinanced this year at much higher rates—a looming fiscal catastrophe. This is precisely why Trump has been screaming for lower rates: he knows the U.S. can’t refinance this mountain of debt without risking default or a sovereign debt crisis12. The Fed’s aggressive rate hikes, combined with the chaos of war, are classic tools to drive capital into “safe” dollar assets. But the world is waking up to the game.

This is not about Israel, or even Iran. It is about Wall Street and the Federal Reserve, whose interests are inextricably linked to the dollar’s status as the world’s reserve currency. Israel, for all its military prowess, is little more than a militarized outpost for the U.S.-led financial empire. Its wars are America’s wars, not because of shared values or genuine security threats, but because the survival of the dollar demands a world in perpetual crisis—where the U.S. is the only safe haven, and every other region is one trigger away from chaos.

But the old tricks are wearing thin. Iran is only the latest in a long line of Muslim-majority countries that the U.S. has bombed in the past 15 years—Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Pakistan, Yemen, and now Iran. Each intervention is justified with lofty rhetoric about democracy, terrorism, or nuclear nonproliferation. But the real motive is always the same: to remind the world who is in charge, and to keep the dollar at the center of global finance. When countries like Iran threaten to trade outside the dollar, the response is swift and brutal—not because Iran is a genuine threat, but because the dollar’s dominance is non-negotiable.

The irony is that the U.S. is now more dependent on its military might than ever before. The dollar’s value is no longer guaranteed by the strength of the American economy, but by the threat of force. This is not sustainable. As economist Michael Hudson has argued, the “weaponization” of the dollar is backfiring. Countries like Russia, China, and Iran are building alternative financial systems, and even America’s allies are growing wary of its capricious use of sanctions and military power. The more the U.S. lashes out, the more it accelerates the decline of its own currency.

The domestic costs are just as stark. The American people are being dragged into endless wars, not for their own security, but to protect the interests of Wall Street and the military-industrial complex. The influence of groups like AIPAC—which has tried to remove Rep. Thomas Massie from Congress for daring to question U.S. financing of Israel—is a symptom of this rot. The fact that Trump has now launched a PAC to oust Massie, just as AIPAC did last year, is a sign of how deeply entrenched this corrupt system has become.

Trump’s motivations are murky at best. Recent allegations about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, and rumors that Israel may be using this information to blackmail him, have only added to the sense that U.S. foreign policy is driven by personal and political interests, not the national good. The MAGA base is divided, with figures like Steve Bannon, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Tucker Carlson, and Charlie Kirk all expressing opposition to another Middle Eastern war. Even among Republicans, there is a growing sense that Trump’s actions are reckless and self-serving.

Meanwhile, the rest of the world is moving on. Huawei is building Iran’s surveillance infrastructure under a $400 billion deal, investing in Iran’s oil and tech sectors, and defying U.S. sanctions with $15 billion in annual trade. China is now Iran’s number one trade partner, accounting for 30% of its total trade. The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing evangelical Christians that the modern Israeli government, created by the Rothschild banking cabal, is the same as the biblical nation of the twelve tribes of Israel. The reality is that Israel, like America, is a tool of a global financial elite that is desperate to maintain its grip on power.

Recent statements by Chinese President Xi Jinping underscore a seismic shift in global alignments, as China has now signaled its support for Iran at the same time as Russia, China, North Korea, and even Pakistan have made vows—directly or through statements by officials—to supply or “loan” Iran nuclear weapons. This development follows Xi’s public calls for deescalation in the Middle East, but also his firm condemnation of Israel’s actions and his open support for Putin’s mediation efforts, which the U.S. has rejected.

The Kremlin has echoed this, with former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev explicitly stating that several nations are prepared to provide Iran with nuclear warheads—a warning that is now being matched by public solidarity from China and even nuclear saber-rattling by Pakistan.

With the United States now engaged in direct military confrontation with Iran, facing off against a coalition that includes Russia, China, North Korea, and Pakistan—all of whom are either arming Iran, threatening nuclear retaliation, or deepening military and technological cooperation—the question is unavoidable: does this sound like the makings of a world war? The lines are drawn, alliances are hardening, and the risk of a multifront, global conflict has never been more acute

The Iran-Israel war is not just about Iran. It is about saving the dollar. But the dollar is circling the drain, and no amount of bombs or sanctions will change that. The sooner America wakes up to this reality, the sooner it can begin to rebuild its economy and its reputation on a foundation of peace and cooperation, rather than coercion and violence. Until then, we will continue to be dragged into endless wars—not for our own sake, but for the sake of a dying financial empire.

Consequences of US strike on Iran (hitting US pocketbooks)



It’s so pathetic that USA is now calling on China to try and negotiate with Iran regarding their decision to close the strait of Hormuz







We were first to bring you the truth



:: two years ago we called US would attack IRAN





:: then we predicted it would happen three hours before US attacked Iran yesterday



there are no other daily Silver News on Planet Earth.

Mainstream media spews the lies of the State and we’re here to say they are wrong.

What does all this have to do with Silver you ask?

It’s very simple. Fiat notes (printed by Federal Reserve) finance wars whereas traditional money (gold and silver) can not be printed and keep war profiteers in check

As long as people continue to rely on Fiat Debt / Death notes expect more inflation, unending wars and doom.

Jon Little being attacked for publishing against the War Profiteers.

MAGA cultists and Trump loyalists are losing their mind. I am proud to state that I receive hate mail everyday (means I am over the target ) but they are from cultists that are not thinking clearly.

They are blindly loyal to a President that is not “America First” but “Israel First”







Please chip in to our annual fundraiser, we are about half way to our goal so we can keep bringing you the truth rooted in peace, justice and a voice for the workers over the Ruling Class / Federal Reserve



Please chip in so we can keep the lights on and keep getting the truth out





Support Silver Academy







our opinions are not our sponsors opinions

editorial department is separate from promotions department

not financial advice

STACK SILVER TO BRING ABOUT WORLD PEACE



