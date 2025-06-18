What a horrendous start to the Trump administration. Within weeks of taking office, this newsletter ( Silver Academy ) became the first to call for Trump’s impeachment, citing his use of the presidency to monetize meme coins such as $TRUMP and $MELANIA. But this was only the tip of the iceberg. The administration’s early days were marked by one controversy after another, each more brazen than the last.

The meme coin scandal drew immediate outrage. Observers were stunned to see a sitting president so openly leveraging his office for personal financial gain.

The Silver Academy’s call for impeachment sent shockwaves through our readership but within days there was a 180 degree sea change and the subscription base exploded in support of Little’s insight (being on target) and bravery.



Our publisher Jon Forrest Little just stayed tough and calm and stated confidently to his critics, “Please stay patient and observe, you will reach the same conclusion soon”



It wouldn’t be that long after that the “No Kings” protest substantiated what Jon Little had front run with previously, his narrative hitting the nail on the proverbial head.

Soon after, Trump embarked on what critics described as a “self-dealing tour” of the Middle East. Traveling to Qatar, Syria, and Saudi Arabia, he reportedly secured a $400 million luxury jet for his personal use. At the same time, negotiations were underway for hotel deals in Damascus and Riyadh, raising serious questions about conflicts of interest and the blurring of lines between official duties and private business.

Meanwhile, Trump’s family further complicated the ethical landscape. His children launched an exclusive private club in Georgetown called “Executive Branch,” with an annual membership fee of $500,000. The club promised “pay for access” opportunities, including direct contact with administration insiders. This venture was widely criticized as an extension of the “merch table” mentality, where the trappings of public office were openly sold to the highest bidder.

The administration’s disregard for traditional boundaries reached a new low with a military parade in Washington, D.C., held to celebrate Trump’s birthday.

The event was sponsored by major corporations such as Palantir, Coinbase, and Lockheed Martin. The parade was so saturated with advertisements that it drew comparisons to a NASCAR race, underscoring the extent to which the administration was willing to commercialize even the most solemn national events.

In sum, the opening months of the Trump administration set a new standard for self-dealing and corruption. Never before in U.S. history had a president so blatantly blurred the lines between public office and private profit, leaving many Americans to wonder what further scandals might lie ahead. The administration’s actions have not only damaged public trust but also raised fundamental questions about the integrity of the presidency itself.



The Meat of the Matter: ICE Raids and Food Supply Chaos

On June 10, 2025, federal agents stormed Glenn Valley Foods in Omaha, Nebraska, in one of the largest workplace immigration raids in recent memory. The result: over half the workforce was detained or too afraid to return, slashing the plant’s output to just 20% of normal capacity overnight.

Glenn Valley Foods, a major supplier of steak, chicken, and corned beef to supermarkets and restaurants nationwide, was forced to halt most operations. The ripple effect is immediate and severe—grocery store beef prices, already at record highs due to drought and shrinking cattle herds, are set to skyrocket even further.

The devastation doesn’t stop at the plant gates. Nebraska cattle farmers, many of whom supported Trump’s hardline immigration stance, now face the consequences of a labor force decimated by ICE enforcement. “Almost 100% of my workers aren’t showing up for work because of ICE. I’m forced to liquidate my business,” a Texas farmer lamented, echoing a crisis spreading across the agricultural heartland. The irony is bitter: the very policies many rural voters supported are now threatening their livelihoods.

Tariffs: The Hidden Tax on Every Receipt

While the meatpacking sector reels from labor shortages, American consumers are being squeezed from another direction: tariffs. Despite a recent partial reduction in U.S.-China tariffs, Walmart and other major retailers have made it clear that the cost burden is too great to absorb. “Given the magnitude of the tariffs, even at the reduced levels announced this week, we aren’t able to absorb all the pressure given the reality of narrow retail margins,” said Walmart CEO Doug McMillon. Price hikes are already rolling out, with more to come in June, affecting everything from groceries to school supplies.

Trump’s response? He publicly demanded that Walmart “eat the tariffs” and not pass costs to consumers, even as he blocked efforts to show tariff costs as a line item on receipts.

The result is a stealth tax on every American family, hidden in the checkout total.

Supply Chain Stress: From Farm to Table

The convergence of aggressive immigration enforcement and unyielding tariffs is creating a perfect storm for America’s food supply chain:

Labor Shortages: ICE raids have left meatpacking plants and farms without enough workers to operate, forcing shutdowns and business liquidations.

Rising Prices: Reduced supply and higher input costs are driving up prices for beef, chicken, and other staples.

Supply Chain Disruption: With fewer workers and higher costs, food processors and retailers are struggling to keep shelves stocked, threatening food security for millions.

Global Tensions: Strait of Hormuz and the Price of Oil



Iran was reacting to Trump threats and now consumers pay the price for his unhinged social media rants





As if domestic policy weren’t enough, Trump’s escalating rhetoric and policy toward Iran have global consequences. The Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint for nearly a third of the world’s seaborne oil, is now at risk of closure amid rising U.S.-Iran tensions. Even the threat of disruption has sent oil prices soaring, with analysts warning that a full closure could push crude above $120 or even $150 a barrel, triggering a new wave of inflation and further raising the cost of food and goods worldwide.

Conclusion: The Cost of Policy

Trump’s policies on tariffs and immigration enforcement are not abstract political maneuvers—they are hammering American consumers at the checkout line, the dinner table, and the gas pump. The promise to “put America first” is ringing hollow for farmers, workers, and families now paying the price for policies that have left the nation’s supply chains and wallets under siege.

