When money is created out of thin air, it has devastating consequences for the average worker. Workers enter into an agreement, exchanging their time, skills, and effort for monetary compensation. However, when the money supply is artificially inflated, it erodes purchasing power, effectively reducing wages.

This forces workers to toil longer hours, as if their original contract had been violated. A time and motion study would reveal this injustice, showing how workers' output remains constant while their real wages diminish.

Meanwhile, a significant wealth transfer occurs from workers to the elite, who benefit from the Cantillon effect.

Those closest to the source of new money gain disproportionately, while the majority face rising prices and diminished purchasing power.

The ruling class uses this newly created money to fund wars, further exacerbating economic inequality as they possess insider knowledge on future technology, war, and energy stocks.

Now, let us turn to Luke 14:28-29:"For which of you, intending to build a tower, does not first sit down and estimate the cost, to see whether he has enough to complete it? Otherwise, when he has laid a foundation and is not able to finish, all who see it will begin to ridicule him."

This passage emphasizes the importance of careful planning and resource assessment before undertaking any significant project.

In modern terms, we can liken this to an architect designing a school or hospital. Before construction begins, the architect sends drawings to various general contractors for bids. These contractors, in turn, reach out to subcontractors - plumbers, electricians, framers, masons, roofers, flooring specialists, and window installers - for their estimates.

However, none of these busy professionals would invest time in calculating material and labor costs without first knowing that the project has secured funding from a bank.

This process mirrors the wisdom in Luke's passage, emphasizing the need for a solid financial foundation before commencing any major endeavor.

Continuing with Luke 14:30-31:"...saying, 'This fellow began to build and was not able to finish.'

Or what King, going out to wage war against another king, will not sit down first and consider whether he is able with ten thousand to oppose the one who comes against him with twenty thousand?"

This metaphor of a king preparing for war finds a striking parallel in ancient Greece.

The silver mines of Laurion provided Athens with a valuable resource, stored in temples that functioned as banks. Political leaders could then project how many soldiers they could pay with the newly minted owl coins and how many triremes they could construct.

Talents of silver were used to pay soldiers and build triremes. Athens discovered that minting silver coins was the most efficient way to pay soldiers, reducing the strain on civilian labor. As soldiers were paid with these coins, markets sprang up wherever they were stationed. Bureaucrats then stepped in to regulate these pop-up markets, and finally, the state began taxing retail purchases to perpetuate the system.

“However, what was intended as a short-term solution became unsustainable as the war dragged on for 28 years.” - Jon Forrest Little

The once-pure silver owl coins, initially 98% silver, were eventually reduced to mere silver-plated tokens. This debasement of currency mirrors our modern struggles with inflation and monetary manipulation, showing that the consequences of unsound monetary policies have echoed throughout history.

Economic Responsibility Beyond the State: The Church’s Role in Ensuring Justice



The Church affirms that economic justice is an essential part of its mission. When government structures fail in their responsibility to ensure a stable currency or equitable economic conditions for their citizens, it teaches that private groups and associations must step in to fulfill gaps in justice and care for society's welfare.

This principle is rooted in natural law and the Christian commandment of charity. In this context, religious orders—acting with autonomy within the Church—have a moral responsibility to promote social and economic justice.

One way they can do so is by adopting practical solutions that align with both their spiritual mission and serve the common good. By organizing almsgiving, minting purity medals, and supporting those in need, these orders can create financial independence and use their resources to meet both spiritual and material needs.

The Path of Ruin is Printed Paper Money

The ancient Athenian trireme was a marvel of naval engineering, requiring significant resources and skilled labor to construct and operate. While exact figures for the cost in silver talents are not available from the search results, we can explore the components and features of these warships to understand their complexity and expense.

Trireme Construction and Features

A trireme was approximately 120 feet (37 meters) long and 18 feet (5.5 meters) wide, displacing about 40 tons.

The hull was constructed using softwoods like pine, fir, and cypress, with oak used for the outer hull.

This lightweight construction allowed for speed and maneuverability.



Key features of the trireme included:

Three tiers of oars, with 170 oarsmen in total.

A bronze-sheathed ram at the prow, the ship's primary weapon



The weight of the bronze battering ram located at the trireme's prow varied significantly based on different sources and archaeological findings:

Earlier estimates suggested a weight of approximately 77 kg (170 lbs). The Athlit ram, discovered off the coast of Israel in 1980, weighed 465 kg, much heavier than previously thought. A reassessment of ancient records suggests that a single trireme ram might have weighed about 44.5 kg (98 lbs). The Belgammel Ram, found off the coast of Libya, weighs just under 20 kg and is 64 cm long. A ram dated to the 4th century BCE, weighing approximately 80 kg, was made of bronze with a high tin percentage of 11%

The bronze ram was a complex sheathing, cladding a wooden core. Crafting it required immense effort: smelting copper and tin to create bronze (88% copper, 12% tin), then meticulously forging this alloy into its specialized, hydrodynamic shape. - Jon Forrest Little

Two sails: a large square sail in the center and a smaller one near the bow.

A stern featuring the positions for the trierarch (commander) and helmsman.

Decorated with eyes, nameplates, painted figureheads, and ornaments.

Hypozomata (undergirdles) - heavy ropes stretched from stem to stern to strengthen the hull.

The construction of a trireme was labor-intensive, requiring around 6,000 man-days to complete.

Comparison to Modern Military Expenditure

We can draw parallels to modern military spending on advanced weaponry like stealth bombers and nuclear arsenals.

The enormous cost and complexity of building a fleet of triremes in ancient times is comparable to the vast resources required for today's military technology. Both represent significant investments in terms of materials, labor, and expertise.

Modern stealth bombers and nuclear weapons, like the ancient triremes, involve intricate components and cutting-edge technology of their time. The cost to workers in both eras is substantial, as these projects divert resources from other potential uses in society.

In ancient Athens, the construction and maintenance of triremes placed a heavy burden on the tax payers and workers who funded them.

Similarly, today's military expenditures represent a significant portion of national budgets, affecting taxpayers reducing investments in other areas such as education or healthcare.



The U.S. spends $15,633 per pupil on public education. In math, U.S. 15-year-olds rank 22nd among 37 OECD countries. The U.S. spends nearly 18% of GDP on healthcare, the highest among OECD countries, yet Americans have lower life expectancy and higher rates of avoidable deaths compared to other high-income nations - Jon Forrest Little

The comparison highlights how societies throughout history have allocated substantial resources to military power, often at great expense to their populations. Whether it's silver talents for triremes or billions of dollars for modern weapons, the pattern of prioritizing military might remains consistent across millennia.

Silver calculations





Thucydides reports that 6,000 talents of coined silver were stored in the Acropolis, likely within the Parthenon, before the Peloponnesian War. This vast sum represented Athens' accumulated wealth from the Delian League



One talent of silver was equal to 6,000 drachmas

The daily wage of 1 drachma per sailor is explicitly mentioned by Thucydides.

The monthly cost of one talent per trireme is corroborated by multiple sources.

This pay structure applied during the Peloponnesian War period.

The wage covered both pay and provisions for the crew.

It's important to note that this calculation assumes equal pay for all crew members, which may not have been the case in practice. Officers and specialized crew members might have received higher compensation



According to Thucydides, the standard pay for a foot soldier (hoplite) during the Peloponnesian War was one drachma per day.

This wage covered both pay and provisions for the soldier.

Some key points about soldier pay during this period:

The daily wage of 1 drachma is explicitly mentioned by Thucydides. This rate could double to about 2 drachmas a day during battles and other military campaigns. For context, one talent of silver was equal to 6,000 drachmas, and could pay a trireme crew of 200 men for a month. The high cost of maintaining armies was a significant factor in the war. Thucydides notes that the expense of paying soldiers was a major drain on Athens' resources, especially during prolonged campaigns like the siege of Potidaea. The financial strain of the war became increasingly apparent over time. By the later stages of the conflict, even this standard rate of pay was difficult to maintain. Thucydides mentions that "the war [was] appearing too expensive, as the pay of each man was a drachma a day"

This pay structure provides insight into the economic aspects of warfare in ancient Greece and the financial challenges faced by city-states in maintaining large armies for extended periods.

end of segment

About Jon Forrest Little

Media Sample: Jon Forrest Little with Michelle Makori has over 337,000 views (half of their 680,000 subscribers)



Jon Forrest Little is a respected historian, journalist, and precious metals analyst who has gained prominence for his insightful analysis of gold and silver markets, geopolitical risks, and global finance. His academic background includes studies at the University of New Mexico, focusing on history, Latin American foreign policy, and archaeology, as well as attending Georgetown University's Institute for Comparative Political and Economic Systems[5].



Little's expertise in precious metals is rooted in his development of influential theories such as the Precious Metals Warfare Theory, which explores the historical connection between minted coins and military operations[5]. His Theory of Intricacy, Scarcity, and Utility examines the fundamental properties that give gold its value in global economics[5].



With over two decades of experience in the clay mining industry, Little has gained valuable insights into international business and labor relations[5]. This practical knowledge, combined with his academic background, allows him to provide unique perspectives on the intersection of precious metals, geopolitics, and economics.



Little's analysis is highly regarded in the precious metals space, as evidenced by his frequent appearances on prominent financial media platforms. He has been a recurring guest on Palisades Gold Radio, discussing topics such as historical usage of precious metals and potential shifts in the global financial order[3][8]. His interviews on Kitco News with Editor-in-Chief Michelle Makori have covered critical issues like de-dollarization trends and the role of gold in the global monetary system[5].



As a columnist for respected publications like Money Metals, GoldSeek, SilverSeek, and FX Street, Little consistently provides in-depth analysis of gold and silver markets, their historical significance, and their role in the modern financial system[5]. His ability to draw parallels between historical economic events and current global financial situations offers valuable context for understanding modern trends[5].



Little's bold predictions and analysis, such as his warnings about potential shifts in the global reserve currency system and the implications of central banks' gold accumulation, have earned him a reputation as a thought-provoking and trustworthy voice in the precious metals industry[1][2].







