Disregard any previous invoices from Pixy, Pickaxe, Silver Academy or Jon Little



REF : News release that explains the move to a leaner more streamlined content and IR agency



Past invoices were too high because there may have been too many staff members working in some experimental and unmeasurable directions



Plus the previous fee structure(s) were somewhat "tone-deaf" knowing how tough it has been with Crypto and zombie sucking money that would have previously gone to mining industry

Exciting News for Miners!

A new pricing structure has been introduced, significantly reducing costs for miners:

Junior miners: $1,000/month (previously averaged $5,900/month)

Mid-tier miners: $1,750/month (previously maxed at $7,500/month)

This change reflects a substantial reduction in costs, driven by reduced administrative overhead and more targeted services.

This pricing overhaul offers miners significant savings, enhancing their profitability in a challenging market environment.

About Jon Little



Jon Forrest Little is a respected historian, journalist, and precious metals analyst with a diverse background in political science, archaeology, and international business. He studied at the University of New Mexico, focusing on history, Latin American foreign policy, and archaeology, and also attended Georgetown University's Institute for Comparative Political and Economic Systems.

Little's professional career spans over two decades in the clay mining industry, where he gained valuable experience in international business and labor relations. He worked with clay deposits shared by Mexican and US brick manufacturers near the US-Mexican border, which enhanced his understanding of cross-border commerce.

As a thought leader in precious metals and geopolitics, Little has developed several influential theories:

Precious Metals Warfare Theory: This theory explores how the first minted coins were introduced during the Peloponnesian War, linking the use of precious metals to military operations and empire-building. The Theory of Intricacy, Scarcity, and Utility: This concept examines the fundamental properties that give gold its value and importance in global economics.

Little has made numerous appearances on prominent financial media platforms:

Palisades Gold Radio: He has been a recurring guest, discussing topics such as the historical usage of precious metals, monetary cycles, and the potential for a new global financial order. Kitco News: Little has been interviewed by Michelle Makori, Kitco's Editor-in-Chief, where he shared insights on de-dollarization trends, the BRICS nations' plans for a new reserve currency, and the role of gold in the global monetary system.

His expertise extends to various fields:

Precious Metals Analysis: Little provides in-depth analysis of gold and silver markets, their historical significance, and their role in the modern financial system. Geopolitical Commentary: He offers insights on global economic trends, international relations, and the shifting balance of power between Western nations and emerging economies. Economic History: Little's work often draws parallels between historical economic events and current global financial situations, providing valuable context for understanding modern trends. Industrial Knowledge: His experience in the clay mining industry and work with polymer dispersed liquid crystal glass manufacturers demonstrates his versatility and practical understanding of industrial processes

Jon Forrest Little's unique combination of historical knowledge, economic insight, and practical industry experience makes him a valuable voice in discussions about precious metals, geopolitics, and the future of the global financial system.

His appearances on respected platforms like Kitco News and Palisades Gold Radio have further solidified his reputation as a thought-provoking analyst in the field of precious metals and international economics

Catch Jon Little on some upcoming appearances



Next month on Andy Schectman's podcast aptly titled "Little by Little"

and dozens more scheduled for Spring 2025 including the largest YouTube audiences in our silver and gold niche

Jon Little featured columnist on Jerusalem Post, Alex Jones Info Wars, Money Metals, GoldSeek, SilverSeek, SilverNATION and appears weekly on the most popular Gold and Silver Podcasts as indicated below.

