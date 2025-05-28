Yesterday, we released The Five Noble Truths on Silver and Gold





and as promised, we are following up with clear points of action. Just as you wouldn’t leave a doctor’s office without a treatment plan, you shouldn’t face tomorrow without a purposeful strategy and a dose of inspiration.

To that end, we present the following guidance—crafted by Jon Forrest Little during his academic sabbatical—to empower you with both direction and motivation for the journey ahead.

The Silver Academy Newsletter is also a peer led movement.

At Silver Academy, we are a peer-led movement united by a profound belief: within each of us lies the potential to reclaim and restore the freedom that is our birthright.



This freedom—how we were truly meant to live—has been steadily eroded by the forces of the so-called ruling class, a parasitic elite whose interests are fundamentally misaligned with those of the people.

Our academy is a gathering place for silver and gold activists—individuals committed to intentional strategies that resist the corrosive practices of those who would rule us. We are not passive observers of history; we are active participants in the fight for renewal and liberation.

We are unified by these actionable truths:

Truth 1: Rejecting the Tools of Oppression

We unequivocally reject the instruments and language of our oppressors. This includes mainstream media sources designed to manipulate and mislead, as well as financial systems—most notably, fiat currencies—that perpetuate cycles of war and inequality. Fiat currency enables unchecked political power and aggressive foreign policy, fueling imperial ambitions and inflicting suffering on emerging nations. In contrast, silver and gold stand as bulwarks against this new era of neo-colonialism, offering the only true check on endless conflict.

Truth 2: Embracing Enduring Value

We recognize that true money has always been, and will always be, gold and silver. In a world awash with devalued paper promises, we are called to accumulate these enduring stores of value while we still can. This is not merely an act of self-preservation; it is a declaration of independence from systems designed to keep us subservient.

Truth 3: Spreading Hope and Renewal

For the greatest good of the greatest many, we must reach out—sharing our message of hope, optimism, and the promise of a brighter future for our children. Our mission is one of renewal and liberation, and it flourishes when we invite others to join us. By sharing this message with friends, colleagues, and family, we ignite a movement that cannot be silenced.

Truth 4: Supporting the Silver Supply Chain

We must champion and invest in the silver mining industry. Without urgent action to bring new silver resources online, we risk losing access to a metal that is not only foundational to honest money, but also critical to technological and industrial progress. Imagine a world where the Industrial Revolution had no coal, or there was no oil to fuel our cars, factories, trains and planes. Or if the modern era lacked electricity—such is the risk if silver becomes scarce.

Silver is the future of energy, the lifeblood of innovation, and a vital weapon against the tyranny of fiat currency.

Mainstream financial media may ignore this looming crisis, making it difficult for mining companies to secure the funding they need. It falls to us—the members of this movement—to recognize the importance of bringing silver to market. In doing so, we equip ourselves with the tools necessary to challenge the fiat system and restore true freedom.



Finally, silver mining stocks are currently trading as if silver were still valued at just $19 an ounce. This presents an extraordinary opportunity: by investing now, you’re not only supporting the future lifeblood of our planet, but also positioning yourself for potentially life-changing returns as silver inevitably moves toward true price discovery. With U.S. debt soaring past $37 trillion and persistent market uncertainty, the coming silver bull run is not a question of if, but when. Now is the time to seize this unique alignment of opportunity and purpose—before the world catches up.



Price Discovery

Price discovery in silver is fundamentally about taking the other side of prevailing economic and political trends. When you invest in silver today, you are not simply buying a metal—you are positioning yourself against the expansion of U.S. debt, which has reached unprecedented levels and continues to grow at a staggering pace.

You are taking the other side of the trade from those who profit from endless tariff disputes, which inject volatility into markets and disrupt global supply chains, especially for metals with industrial significance like silver.

You are also standing in opposition to a political class whose corruption and fiscal mismanagement have eroded trust amongst the workers.

Silver investors are betting against a stock market increasingly dominated by a handful of companies, lacking true breadth and resilience. They are taking the other side of a consumer economy where most households cannot weather even a minor financial emergency, exposing systemic fragility. Moreover, silver buyers anticipate that new crises—be they wars, pandemics, or economic shocks—will continue to be manufactured, shifting wealth from workers to the ruling elite.

Amid this backdrop, the silver market is experiencing its fifth consecutive year of structural deficit, driven by record industrial demand and persistent supply constraints.

The disconnect between the vast volume of paper trading—often exceeding a year’s worth of physical mining in mere days—and the realities of physical supply has created distortions that cannot last indefinitely. As these imbalances resolve, a significant price correction is expected, with credible forecasts projecting silver to approach or exceed $45 per ounce by mid-2025. In essence, silver price discovery is a contrarian bet on reality reasserting itself—an act of resistance and foresight in a world of manufactured illusions.

Our Call to Action

Silver Academy is more than a movement; it is a call to awaken, to act, and to build a future rooted in truth, value, and liberty. Together, we can reclaim what has been lost and ensure a legacy of freedom and prosperity for generations to come.

Join us. Share the message. Invest in the future. The time for renewal is now.

Silver academy endorses three miners for:



1. Being in production

2. Ore grade

3. Metallurgy

4. Volume of ounces underground

5. Management talent

6. Exposure to silver (vs base metals for instance)

All three of the companies endorsed by Silver Academy are incredibly under-valued



Our three endorsements are as follows (and how they have performed the past 5 days) This run hasn’t even begun (but it will be quite spectacular)



Andean Precious Metals

OTC: ANPMF | TSE: APM

Aya Gold and Silver

OTCQX: AYASF | TSE: AYA

Kuya Silver Corp

OTCQB: KUYAF | TSE: KUYA





