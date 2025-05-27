The Five Noble Truths on Silver and Gold

by Jon Forrest Little

Constant Hierarchy Thesis

This principle suggests that society has always been divided between those in power—the rulers—and those who are governed, indicating a persistent pattern of hierarchy throughout history. The rulers, whom we will call the ruling class, expand their influence by issuing debt, which is typically justified as necessary to fund wars. Even during periods of relative peace, rulers will manufacture crises to keep the populace in a constant state of "high alert." This strategy is designed to distract the villagers. When those in power deliberately create a sense of crisis, it induces chronic hypervigilance among the people, keeping their sympathetic nervous systems persistently activated and maintaining a collective state of heightened anxiety and stress. In essence, the villagers are perpetually trapped in "fight or flight" mode. The villagers are not allowed to transact or exchange freely among themselves using traditional forms of money. The rulers create bureaucratic channels to insert themselves into the middle of these exchanges, enabling them to extract a fee from every transaction. This approach keeps society fragmented rather than unified. The apparatus of the State issues a currency with no intrinsic value, which is systematically debased over time—an intentional act. This paper currency does not fairly represent the villagers’ time, talent, or energy, meaning that, over time, workers must labor harder for less. Wage stagnation leads to social misery, illness, lack of access to rewards such as housing, healthcare, basic needs intensifying crime and civil unrest. During this period of suffering, the general populace remains largely unaware of the underlying causes of their distress, as the detrimental effects manifest gradually over extended timeframes. Individuals experience persistent fatigue, anger, social isolation, and a pervasive sense of powerlessness, leading to a chronic perception that their lives are fundamentally unbalanced. For most, social connection is limited to superficial engagements—such as participation in popular culture or fleeting trends—while attempts to alleviate their discomfort often result in patterns of excessive or unnecessary consumption. As a result, the working class is eternally caught between an endless series of manufactured crises, inflation, and taxation. These three negative forces combine to siphon wealth from workers to the ruling class, functioning much like a perpetual parasite feeding off its host. This entire system is entrenched by the merging of banking, corporate, political, and military interests. The police maintain the status quo internally, while the military does so externally. The Treasury and Federal Reserve fund the military, which in turn supports the US dollar. This entire structure continues to expand. For example, just as small, family-owned retailers were overtaken by giants like Walmart and Target, or as Amazon is now displacing stores like Bed Bath & Beyond and Macy’s, the system grows through ongoing mergers and acquisitions. The apparatus of the state becomes ever larger and more insatiable.

The glorious news within this doctrine



According to my theory, the described hierarchical system eventually reaches a critical threshold—often referred to in scientific literature as a "systemic reset" or "equilibrium restoration."

At this inflection point, the prevailing imbalances are corrected, and a new state of balance is established within the socio-economic order.

Individuals who have strategically allocated their assets to tangible stores of value, such as silver and gold, are likely to experience significant benefits during this transition. Conversely, those who have not secured such assets may face considerable financial hardship as the system undergoes realignment.

Editors note from Carmine Lombardi.



Jon Little is currently on an academic sabbatical for approximately two more weeks.

Tomorrow, he will be submitting additional notes on this subject, detailing exactly how gold and silver will achieve price discovery, which occurs in stages.

Please look forward to the next upward movement, as it aligns perfectly with the historical trajectory and fits splendidly within Jon Forrest Little’s “Five Noble Truths on Silver & Gold.”

end of segment