History of Energy by Carmine Lombardi

The history of energy is a fascinating journey that spans millennia, showcasing humanity's ingenuity in harnessing various power sources. Starting from the earliest times, humans relied on wood as their primary energy source. In ancient Athens and Rome, wood-fired furnaces were used to smelt metals, including silver and gold. The Greco-Roman civilization refined these techniques, using cupellation methods to separate silver from lead in smelting furnaces.

As civilizations advanced, the demand for energy grew. In medieval Europe, wood remained the dominant fuel source, powering furnaces for metalworking and heating. However, by the 17th century, widespread deforestation led to a shift towards coal. This transition marked the beginning of a new era in energy production.

The Industrial Revolution, which began in the mid-18th century, saw coal emerge as the superior fuel source. Coal-fired steam engines revolutionized manufacturing, transportation, and mining. The richest coal deposits in the United States were found in Castle Shannon, south of Pittsburgh, fueling the region's industrial growth

In 1859, the discovery of oil in Oil City Pennsylvania (adjacent to Pittsburgh) ushered in a new chapter in energy history. While oil quickly proved superior to coal in many applications, particularly as a transportation fuel, coal continued to dominate power generation. The versatility of coal allowed it to coexist with oil, each finding its niche in the energy landscape.

The late 19th century witnessed another revolutionary development: electricity. In Pittsburgh, George Westinghouse acquired Nikola Tesla's patents for alternating current (AC) technology. Tesla's AC system ultimately prevailed over Thomas Edison's direct current (DC) in the "War of Currents," laying the foundation for modern electrical power distribution.

As the 20th century progressed, the energy landscape diversified further. Natural gas emerged as an efficient fuel for heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC), and cooking appliances. The choice between gas and electric appliances often depended on local infrastructure and relative costs.

Throughout this evolution, silver has played an increasingly important role in energy technologies. Its unique properties - including superior conductivity, reflectivity, anti-corrosion characteristics, thermal properties, antimicrobial effects, ductility, and malleability - make it an indispensable component in modern and future energy systems.

Silver's importance in energy applications is evident across various sectors:

Power plants: Silver is used extensively in wiring, switches, and connections. AI data centers: Silver wiring is crucial for efficient data transmission. Offshore wind projects: While copper and lead are used in undersea cables, silver takes over for onshore connections. Solar energy: Silver is a key component in photovoltaic cells. Fuel cells and batteries: Silver is used in various types of advanced batteries, including silver-zinc and solid-state batteries. Electric vehicles: Silver is essential in EV battery technology.

The demand for silver in these applications is creating a structural deficit, with consumption outpacing new discoveries. - Jon Forrest Little

Mexico: The World’s #1 Producer of Silver

Mexico: The World’s #1 RED LIGHT WARNING SELL SELL SELL

Geopolitical factors, such as jurisdiction risks in Mexico, the world's leading silver producer, pose significant challenges for potential investors in the mining and energy sectors.

The MORENA party, founded by Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, and María Luisa Albores González, has been advancing a significant movement to nationalize Mexico's energy and mineral resources.

This initiative, known as the "Fourth Transformation," builds upon previous nationalizations, particularly the 1938 oil industry nationalization.

2022 Mexico nationalized its lithium reserves, followed by the electricity sector in 2023. Let's first emphasize that both lithium (an energy metal) and electricity are part of the political platform of the Morena party based on favoring the grassroots coalition of farm workers, factory workers, rural poor, activists, intellectuals, environmentalists, and social development favored over foreign investment (Canadian based publicly traded companies operating Mexican mines such as First Majestic, Pan American Silver, MAG silver, Endeavor Silver, etc.) SELL ALL THESE SILVER MINING STOCKS NOW

In a surprising turn of events in 2024, the government seized a Vulcan Materials rock quarry, a move that caught many by surprise. Vulcan Materials is a publicly traded company based in the US.

As part of the ongoing campaign, there's a noticeable increase in the rhetoric about nationalizing silver, another crucial energy metal. This suggests potential future actions in the same direction.

The MORENA party's campaign, with its powerful slogans like "Secure Mexico's Energy Future," "Defenders of the Territory," and "The resources of Mexico belong to the people of Mexico" (¡Los recursos de México pertenecen al pueblo de México!), has a significant influence on public perception.

These rallying cries resonate with the public, emphasizing national sovereignty over natural resources.

This nationalization trend, extended to silver in 2025, could have a profound impact on global markets, given Mexico's status as the world's leading Silver producer.

The movement reflects a broader shift towards resource nationalism, altering the landscape of Mexico's international mining and energy investments.

While Mexico is under a RED FLAG SELL Warning, other jurisdictions, such as the United States, Canada, Morocco, Bolivia, and Peru, are GREENLIGHT BUYS.

1938 - Nationalization of oil industry, (SECURING MEXICO’S ENERGY FUTURE)

2022 - Nationalization of lithium reserves, (LITHIUM AN ENERGY METAL)

2023 - Nationalization of electricity sector, (ELECTRICITY IS ENERGY)

2024 - Unannounced seizure of publicly traded US based Vulcan Materials rock quarry, (QUARRY IS ANOTHER WORD FOR A MINE)

2024 - Campaign rhetoric: "Secure Mexico's energy future" and "The resources of Mexico belong to the people of Mexico" (SEE ABOVE, ALL ENERGY)

2025 - Mexico nationalizes Silver (GRADUALLY, THEN SUDDENLY)

Future Energy is Silver

But We Do Not Want World Governments to Legislate it or Designate Silver as a Critical Mineral because the Government Can’t Manage Things as well as the Private Sector

As we look to the future, Silver emerges as the "future energy metal."

Its role in renewable energy technologies, particularly solar power and advanced battery systems, positions it at the forefront of the global transition to sustainable energy sources. The increasing demand for silver in aerospace, AI data centers, and military applications further underscores its importance.

Wrapping up our talks, the history of energy has been marked by transitions from wood to coal, then to oil and electricity, and now towards renewable sources.

Throughout this journey, silver has emerged as a crucial element, bridging the gap between traditional and future energy technologies. Its unique properties make it indispensable in the ongoing energy revolution, promising to play a pivotal role in shaping our sustainable energy future.

Future Energy

Silver & The Sea

Karadeniz Holding has pioneered innovative power generation solutions, most notably through its subsidiary Karpowership. The company has developed Powerships, which are floating power plants mounted on ships or barges. These versatile units can operate using LNG, natural gas, or heavy fuel oil, providing flexible energy solutions to various countries.

Karpowership has deployed 40 Powerships with over 7000 MW installed capacity, supplying significant portions of electricity to countries like Gambia, Ghana, and Lebanon. This unique approach allows for rapid deployment of power generation capabilities to areas in need.

In addition to Powerships, Karadeniz Holding has diversified into other energy sources. They've invested in geothermal power, with a 24 MW plant operating in Aydın, Turkey, and plans for expansion to 200 MW. The company has also ventured into solar energy, establishing a plant on a 200,000 m² area in Hatay, Turkey.

These innovative approaches demonstrate the company's commitment to providing flexible, efficient, and diverse energy solutions across different geographical and technological contexts.

end of segment