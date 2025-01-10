From: Jon Little

Telephone: 412-863-3736

E: xlradar@gmail.com

This news release addresses false and defamatory statements made by a former employee who goes by Joshua Bingham or Conrad Kirakosian aka SilverWars, both were terminated due to the delivery of unreliable content.

Since their dismissal, SilverWars (aka Joshua Bingham and Conrad Kirakosian) have engaged in retaliatory behavior, including disseminating baseless allegations and using AI-generated voice clips to misrepresent my company's leadership.

We want to assure our valued clients that these allegations are without merit. During their employment, SilverWars (aka Joshua Bingham and Conrad Kirakosian) never raised any complaints or concerns.

Silverwars (aka Joshua Bingham and Conrad Kirakosian) only chose to engage in their defamatory campaign only after their termination.

Jon Little stated, "We are deeply disappointed by the actions of our former employees. We stand by our decision to terminate their employment based on the unreliability of their work. We urge our clients and partners to disregard these baseless attacks on our character and company."

The Pickaxe and Silver Academy are committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and professionalism. We are exploring all legal options to address this situation and protect our reputation.

Joshua Bingham (aka Illuminated Ape / Klock) involved caught in up to 7 home invasions