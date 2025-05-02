First, I want to thank all the subscribers to this newsletter. We have learned that the ruling class (Apparatus of the State) is unrelenting in its operations to get bigger and bigger. For this to happen, they must extract their wealth from the workers so the working class will be squeezed into a vice. The Trump regime is actively involved in creating a crisis to "grind down" the economy, and this is all by design.

We have seen the evidence, and it is no different from what we saw when the Babylonian empire fell to Athens, then Athens fell to Rome, and then throughout the various reigns of Spain, Portugal, French, Dutch, and British.

It is now the USA’s turn to punish the villagers, and the #1 tool for this punishment is infecting the villagers with paper currency, creating inflation.

All in an environment of wage stagnation.

The #1 tool all regimes have used since the Babylonian (and before ) era is war. War is the best way to inject more debt into the system while the ruling class steals as much money as they can. (it’s much easier to do when the money is parked overseas.)

Just recently, we saw that President Biden's son "earned over 33 million brokering Energy deals in Ukraine." All Hunter Biden had to do is broker access to his dad.

Moreover, Nancy Pelosi's kid suddenly became a semiconductor broker in Taiwan. Both sides of the aisle are stealing, and it is on full display for the whole world to witness.

We get to see disturbing images of Hunter Biden smoking crack and sexually abusing underage girls. We ask ourselves, "This doesn't look like a businessman in the Energy sector that profited 33 million in one year.

Look at the simple table with simple math below

The total cost of U.S. military engagements since 9/11, including both the post-9/11 wars ($8 trillion) and the war in Ukraine ($200 billion), amounts to $8.2 trillion.

When divided by the 153.8 million taxpayers in USA, this equates to an average contribution of approximately $53,316 per taxpayer toward these unending wars.

The U.S. war in Afghanistan lasted nearly 20 years (2001–2021), becoming America’s longest conflict. Despite initial success in ousting the Taliban, the war ultimately resulted in the group’s return to power in 2021, effectively replacing the Taliban with the Taliban after a costly two-decade intervention. With a price tag of $2.3 trillion (adjusted for inflation), the conflict was five times more expensive than the Vietnam War ($0.5 trillion in today’s dollars) and accounted for roughly 25% of all U.S. war expenditures since 9/11, which total approximately $8 trillion across Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, and related operations.

The Costs of War Project at Brown University emphasizes that this figure excludes long-term veteran care and interest on war debt, which could double the financial burden over time.



Well Let’s see what US also accomplished.

Since you have paid $53,316 for these adventures let’s see what you got in return?



Here is a list of major U.S. military equipment abandoned in Afghanistan during the 2021 withdrawal, much of which was subsequently seized by the Taliban:

Aircraft: 78 aircraft, including helicopters (such as Black Hawks) and fixed-wing planes.

Military Vehicles: Over 40,000 vehicles, including Humvees, armored trucks, and mine-resistant ambush protected vehicles (MRAPs).

Firearms and Small Arms: More than 300,000 to 500,000 weapons, including M4 and M16 rifles, machine guns, pistols, and older firearms.

Ammunition: Large quantities of various calibers of ammunition.

Night Vision Devices and Surveillance Equipment: Advanced night vision goggles, scopes, and surveillance systems.

Other Equipment: Communication gear, biometric devices, medical supplies, and accessories.

Unspecified Military Hardware: Equipment such as armored SUVs, and possibly some anti-rocket systems (like C-RAMs), though some of these were reportedly destroyed or rendered inoperable before withdrawal.

The Department of Defense valued the abandoned equipment at approximately $7 billion. Most analysts think it’s quadruple that number.

While the Pentagon stated that much of it was rendered inoperable or destroyed prior to the withdrawal, the Taliban have managed to utilize a significant portion, especially vehicles and small arms, in their operations and for propaganda purposes. Some of this weaponry has also reportedly been sold or transferred to militant groups outside Afghanistan

Proof that the Ruling Class (Parasitic Class) uses unending wars to steal and meanwhile the Villagers get stuck with the Bloodshed and the Bill.



Yet just two days ago ….



Two days ago, on April 30, 2025, the United States and Ukraine reached an important agreement focused on Ukraine’s critical minerals and natural resources. After months of difficult negotiations, both countries decided to establish a joint Reconstruction Investment Fund. This fund will be financed by future revenues from the extraction of Ukraine’s valuable minerals, oil, and gas, and is designed to support Ukraine’s post-war rebuilding and economic recovery.

The deal gives the U.S. preferential access to licenses for extracting key minerals in Ukraine, including rare earth elements, titanium, lithium, and graphite. However, Ukraine will retain full ownership and control over its natural resources and infrastructure, including decisions about how and when extraction takes place. Under the terms of the agreement, half of the revenue from new mineral, oil, and gas licenses will go into the joint fund, which will be used primarily for reconstruction and possibly for further military support.

Importantly, the agreement does not require Ukraine to repay the U.S. for previous military or financial aid-a point that Kyiv had pushed for during the talks. However, the deal also stops short of providing Ukraine with new security guarantees, something Ukrainian officials had hoped to secure.

This agreement comes at a time when Western countries are looking for alternatives to China’s dominance in the critical minerals market. Ukraine’s reserves are therefore highly attractive to the U.S., which needs these minerals for advanced manufacturing, clean energy, and defense.

For Ukraine, the agreement is seen as a positive step that protects its sovereignty over natural resources while ensuring continued U.S. support for rebuilding and defense. For the U.S., it offers a new and potentially significant source of critical minerals. While the financial benefits from mineral extraction may take time to materialize, the deal signals a long-term commitment to Ukraine’s recovery and strengthens the economic and strategic partnership between the two countries.



Q: Wait, What is missing from this Story?

A: Clue, It’s a Country that Begins with R and ends with A

The recent critical minerals deal between Zelensky and the U.S. is absolutely absurd when viewed through the lens of the ongoing war and the broader quest for peace.

Russia, which occupies a significant portion of Ukraine’s mineral-rich territory, was not part of the negotiations, raising the question of how any agreement on Ukraine’s resources can be meaningful or enforceable without their input. This move could easily be interpreted as yet another sign that neither side is truly prioritizing a comprehensive peace settlement-instead, it cements divisions and signals continued Western alignment with Kyiv, rather than a genuine effort to bring all parties to the table.

Adding to the irony, Donald Trump repeatedly promised before taking office that he would end the war in Ukraine swiftly, even boasting he could settle it “within 24 hours” thanks to his relationships with both Zelensky and Putin. Yet, the minerals deal not only fails to include Russia but also does nothing to bring the war closer to an end. Instead, it entrenches the status quo and leaves the core conflict unresolved, making the prospect of peace seem even more distant

Yesterday, I wrote an Op-Ed stating that the way we end all this theft, inflation and wage stagnation is by avoiding the tools the oppressors use (fiat notes which I call war bonds)

Silver and Gold are the opposite of fiat notes (they can not be printed), which is why the oppressors hate them. If they hate it, we should love it.

end of segment

