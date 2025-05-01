The United States stands at a precarious economic crossroads, with its $36.56 trillion national debt consuming a record 16% of federal spending through interest payments alone. This fiscal burden coincides with mounting evidence of stagflation-a toxic mix of stagnant growth and persistent inflation-as tariff volatility, corporate layoffs, and consumer exhaustion destabilize the economy. Below, we examine the forces shaping this crisis and explore alarming parallels to historical fascist power structures.

The Stagflation Trap

Recent data reveals a 14% year-over-year surge in Social Security payouts, a $14 billion spike in debt interest costs, and Medicare spending up $12 billion, all while inflation remains stubbornly above 3.5%. JPMorgan analysts warn stagflation now poses a greater threat than recession, with 60% of economists predicting stalled GDP growth and inflation exceeding the Fed’s 2% target. UPS’s abrupt layoffs of 20,000 workers-framed as a response to automation and reduced Amazon reliance-mirror broader corporate retreats linked to Trump’s tariff whiplash. Critics argue these policies have "artificially inflated prices while strangling demand," creating conditions ripe for 1970s-style economic misery.

Manufactured Chaos

I see a darker design behind the turbulence. Trump’s tariff pauses and reversals-announced alongside cryptic Truth Social posts like "GREAT TIME TO BUY"-are indicators of market manipulation. Many are demanding investigations into whether administration insiders profited from pre-announcement trades, while UPS’s $3.5 billion cost-cutting spree aligns with tariff-driven supply chain disruptions that disproportionately harm small businesses.

This volatility is intentional. By wrecking things the Ruling Elites can do three things:



1. Time the top and bottoms of market swings and profit from these unending boom, busts

Create enough misery whereby the villagers are crying out "We’ve had enough” Rush in with a solution such as their Central Bank Digital Currency

Historical precedent offers clues. Mussolini defined fascism as the "merger of state and corporate power"-a dynamic increasingly visible in Trump’s reliance on defense contractors (Lockheed Martin, Northrop, Raytheon) and Big Tech allies.

The administration’s push to centralize financial control via FedNow, a real-time payment system critics call a "CBDC precursor," raises red flags. Though not a digital currency, FedNow grants the Federal Reserve unprecedented transaction surveillance powers, with privacy advocates warning it enables "lifeline credits" for compliance and instant fund freezes.

Fascism 2.0: Corporate-State Fusion

We will see an opaque blending of US Treasury, Federal Reserve who then tell Pentagon what to do (Remember the hand that gives is above the hand that takes) But Fascism relies on domestic manufacturers just like the liver, lungs, brain, kidneys (body) relies on blood cells and heart pumping them out. This apex of the triangle is defense industry, big pharma, big agri, big tech, UAW. Strong Executive who can unilaterally write the edicts via the executive orders.

Trump’s rhetoric-scapegoating immigrants while courting "America First" corporations-follows a classic fascist playbook: manufacture crises to justify authoritarian solutions.

The proposed merger of Treasury, Fed, and military-industrial interests echoes 1930s corporatism (where in Germany Volkswagen had to step up and also build tanks) with US version showing defense contractors ($766 billion in 2024 Pentagon contracts) and agro-giants like John Deere wielding outsized policy influence. Meanwhile, FedNow’s infrastructure could enable a social credit system, rewarding loyalty and penalizing dissent.

A Ticking Clock

As the U.S. dollar loses its petrodollar dominance and foreign nations dump Treasuries, the administration’s response-militarized nationalism paired with financial digitization-suggests a pivot toward coercive stability. With UPS layoffs hinting at deeper recessionary undercurrents and inflation expectations hitting 4%, the stage is set for a "reset" that prioritizes corporate-state control over democratic accountability.

The question remains: Is this chaos a bug of populist governance-or a feature of its design?

For those tracking the rise of FedNow, the erosion of antitrust enforcement, and the militarization of economic policy, the answer leans toward the latter.

As one Wall Street strategist grimly notes, "When the Fed becomes your banker, your employer, and your regulator, freedom is reduced to a technicality

This isn’t the market doing what markets do, This is a Controlled Demolition

The American worker is caught in a vise. UPS’s announcement of 20,000 layoffs-framed as a response to reduced Amazon shipments and operational “efficiency”-is not an isolated corporate decision but a symptom of systemic economic erosion. Behind the headlines lies a web of policy failures and financial pressures that have left households financially brittle, corporations scrambling to offload risks, and workers bearing the brunt.

The Squeeze on Everyday Spending

The collapse in Amazon-driven UPS shipments reflects a consumer base running on fumes. Nearly 73% of workers can’t afford expenses beyond basic needs, while 30% rely on debt to cover daily necessities. This isn’t merely a post-pandemic hangover; it’s the culmination of decades of stagnant wages, rising costs, and policy choices that prioritize corporate balance sheets over household stability. Health insurance premiums, for example, have surged 15% since 2022, with families now paying an average of $7,452 annually. Meanwhile, tariffs on Chinese goods-touted as pro-worker-have spiked prices for essentials like apparel by 64% short-term and 27% long-term, compounding inflation’s bite.

The Hidden Tax of Dollar Debasement

Currency devaluation acts as a stealth tax, eroding purchasing power while policymakers tout “strong” economic indicators. The Federal Reserve’s post-2008 quantitative easing injected $2.8 trillion in reserves into banks, but instead of fueling productive lending, it crowded out $140 billion annually in loans to businesses. Banks, constrained by leverage ratios, hoarded liquidity rather than financing Main Street. Today, tariffs exacerbating trade uncertainty risk repeating this cycle: while they may generate $3.9 trillion in federal revenue, they also suppress GDP growth by 1.1 percentage points, disproportionately harming workers through job losses and higher prices.

Housing and Debt: Traps with No Escape

The housing crisis epitomizes the generational betrayal of workers. A staggering shortage of 7.1 million affordable rental homes leaves 75% of low-income renters severely cost-burdened. For those clinging to homeownership, rising rates and prices have locked millions out. Concurrently, household debt has ballooned to $104,215 on average, with credit card balances hitting a record $1.14 trillion. Workers aren’t overspending-they’re surviving.

Corporate Profitability vs. Worker Dignity

UPS’s restructuring reveals a broader corporate playbook: automate, slash labor, and blame macroeconomic forces. The company plans to shutter 73 facilities and automate 400 more, citing Amazon’s “low-margin” shipments. Yet Amazon’s pullback is itself a response to tariffs disrupting global supply chains. The result? A race to the bottom where companies like UPS extract $3.5 billion in cost cuts from workers, while the Fed’s monetary policies-whether QE or rate hikes-prioritize financial market stability over wage growth.

The Path Forward

The American worker’s crisis isn’t inevitable-it’s engineered. Tariffs masquerading as protectionism, deregulation enabling corporate consolidation, and monetary policies favoring asset holders over wage earners have created a perfect storm. Solutions exist: expanding affordable housing subsidies, reining in healthcare monopolies, and replacing blunt tariffs with targeted industrial strategies. But without a political shift that places workers’ economic security above Wall Street’s demands, the vise will only tighten.

Workers aren’t “tapped out” because of personal failings. They’re collateral damage in an economy that conflates corporate survival with national prosperity. Until policymakers reckon with this disconnect, the UPS layoffs will be a harbinger of crises to come.

The Most Powerful Closing Argument you will Read today

What Does All This Have to Do With Silver?

Everything.

The crises we face today are not accidents-they are the direct result of a fiat system ruled by those who manipulate the very lifeblood of our economy: paper currency. Throughout history, whenever tyranny has run rampant (and surely, we can all see the world veering dangerously in that direction), the path to freedom has never been through the tools of the oppressors. You don’t resist by clinging to the currency they control. You break free by seizing real money-tangible wealth-while you still have the chance. Silver isn’t just an asset; it’s your shield against the unchecked power of the fiat regime. The time to act is now