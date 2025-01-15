China's economic prowess continues to astound, with its trade in goods reaching a record $6.2 trillion in 2024.

However, this figure pales in comparison to the staggering $14.2 trillion in cross-border payments and receipts, with over half transacted in Chinese Yuan. This shift towards Yuan-denominated transactions signals China's growing influence in global finance and its push for de-dollarization.

Equally noteworthy is China's gold strategy. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) reported increases in its official gold reserves in November and December 2024, adding nearly 10 tonnes in the latter month.

This comes after a six-month pause in public reporting, suggesting a calculated approach to gold accumulation.

However, the official figures likely understate China's true gold holdings. Investigative reports indicate that China's unreported gold purchases in London alone amounted to 110 tonnes in just September and October 2024

This covert accumulation strategy aligns with China's historical pattern of adding to reserves silently before making public announcements.

The motivation behind China's gold hoarding is clear: it sees a greater role for gold in the future international monetary system. Since early 2022, when Western nations froze Russian foreign exchange assets, the PBOC has reportedly stockpiled 1,000 tonnes of gold via London

This massive accumulation underscores China's commitment to diversifying its reserves and reducing dependence on the US dollar.

China's gold buying spree is part of a broader trend among central banks. Through November 2024, central banks globally purchased 807 tonnes of gold, following a record third quarter

This collective move towards gold reflects growing concerns about global economic stability and the desire for a hedge against geopolitical uncertainties.

The implications of China's economic and gold strategies are profound. As it continues to expand its influence in global trade and finance, while simultaneously building its gold reserves, China is positioning itself as a formidable economic powerhouse. The world must take note of these developments, as they signal a potential shift in the global economic order, with China at its center.

China is cultivating a closer relationship with Mexico to secure strategic resources and expand its economic influence. As the world's leading manufacturer of batteries, electric vehicles, and other high-tech products, China requires vast amounts of silver, which it does not export. Instead, China is investing heavily in silver-rich countries like Peru and Mexico to ensure a steady supply.

China recently invested $2 billion in Peru's Chancay port, creating a direct trade route for resources like silver.

This investment, along with increased Chinese presence in Mexican industrial parks suggests that China may be teaching Mexico its resource nationalization playbook. This strategy echoes historical patterns of ideological spread, similar to how the Soviet Union expanded its influence in Eastern Bloc countries after World War II.

China's focus on Mexico also provides access to the North American market through existing trade agreements.

As global competition for critical resources intensifies, China's strategic investments in oil, silver, gold, copper, and potentially uranium-rich countries position it favorably for future economic dominance

Where We going to Source the Silver?





We endorse these Silver miners that are pure silver mines or discoveries (not silver as by product mines)



based on the strength of:

Their balance sheets

Their Ore grades

Their Metallurgy

Their Management talent

Their Jurisdiction.

and most importantly their volume of ounces in the ground

SilverNation

Silver Academy’s top picks

Andean Precious Metals: TSXV: APM, OTCQX: ANPMF

The company operates the largest commercial silver oxide processing plant in Bolivia's Cerro Rico region - the San Bartolomé facility. This strategic asset has produced over 65 million ounces of silver equivalents since 2009, demonstrating Andean's significant production capabilities.

Their robust balance sheet provides the company with financial flexibility and stability in a volatile industry.

The company follows a two-pronged growth strategy, focusing on organic growth in Bolivia and expansion through mergers and acquisitions in the wider Americas. This approach positions Andean for sustainable long-term growth and diversification.

Andean has successfully extended the life of the San Bartolomé mine from eight months to potentially 10 years or more, showcasing the company's operational expertise and ability to maximize asset value.

The company is committed to sustainable mining practices and community engagement, contributing approximately $75 million annually to the local economy through wages, royalties, and taxes. This dedication to social responsibility strengthens Andean's social license to operate.

By acquiring Golden Queen Mining Company (USA), Andean Precious Metals has taken a significant step towards achieving its vision of becoming a multi-jurisdictional mid-tier producer in the Americas, while positioning itself for sustainable long-term growth

Aya Gold & Silver: TSX: AYA, OTCQX: AYASF

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a leading silver producer, uniquely positioned as the only pure silver mining company listed on the TSX, with a strong operational base in Morocco. The company has recently reported record revenues of $13.7 million in Q2 2024, reflecting a remarkable 42% increase from the previous year, showcasing its robust growth trajectory and commitment to maximizing shareholder value. With ongoing expansions at the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine, Aya is set to increase its processing capacity to 2,700 tonnes per day in 2024, further solidifying its market presence. Additionally, Aya's strategic exploration efforts have led to significant mineral resource estimates, including a recent discovery at the Boumadine project, which highlights the company's potential for future growth and profitability. Committed to sustainability, Aya Gold & Silver integrates responsible mining practices into its operations, ensuring long-term value creation for its stakeholders.

Kuya Silver: CSE: KUYA, OTCQB: KUYAF

