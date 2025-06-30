Foreword:



This newsletter stands for consistency—championing silver and other decentralized assets while warning of the dangers of centralized monetary power. We speak out against fiat money that funds endless wars, the Federal Reserve that sustains this system, and the risks of fractional reserve banking. That’s why we sound the alarm on the looming CBDC: because true freedom demands financial sovereignty

The reason we are critical of Trump, the US Treasury, The military industrial complex and the Federal Reserve are all tied together, they all promote fiat currencies that promote unending wars at the expense of workers who foot the bill. The ruling class steals from workers by grinding them in between the millstones of inflation and taxation.

The so-called “One Big Beautiful Bill” is a masterclass in legislative arrogance—a sweeping assault on state autonomy, consumer protection, and the very notion of democratic accountability. Proponents claim it’s about innovation and national competitiveness.

In reality, it’s a decade-long gift to Big Tech, a deregulatory fever dream that strips states of their most basic power: the ability to protect their own residents from the rapidly escalating risks of artificial intelligence.

Let’s be clear: this bill doesn’t just “pause” state action. It nullifies over 140 existing state laws—laws painstakingly crafted to address deepfakes, algorithmic discrimination, voter manipulation, and AI-driven child exploitation. It bulldozes bipartisan efforts to safeguard privacy, ensure fairness in education and employment, and defend children from predatory online content. All this, while Congress offers no comprehensive federal standards in return—just a regulatory vacuum where tech giants are free to experiment on the public with impunity.

The bill’s defenders peddle the tired myth that “patchwork” state laws stifle innovation. But what they’re really demanding is immunity from oversight—the right to profit without accountability, even as AI’s dangers multiply at breakneck speed. This isn’t about beating China; it’s about letting Silicon Valley write its own rules, while ordinary Americans are left defenseless against algorithmic abuse.

The backlash is bipartisan and furious: forty state attorneys general, hundreds of legislators, child protection advocates, and civil rights groups are all sounding the alarm. Even Republican stalwarts are breaking ranks, calling the moratorium “potentially dangerous” and a “violation of state rights”.

History will not be kind to lawmakers who choose corporate convenience over public safety. The “Big Beautiful Bill” is a Trojan horse—one that will be remembered not for its grandeur, but for its reckless betrayal of the people it was meant to serve. Strip the moratorium. Restore state power. Protect the public—before it’s too late.





Donald Trump’s administration has significantly deepened its relationship with Palantir, the data analytics firm co-founded by Peter Thiel, to build what officials and media describe as a “master database” or “one big beautiful dataset” on Americans.

This initiative, launched by a March 2025 executive order, directs federal agencies to eliminate data silos and share unclassified information across government, with Palantir’s Foundry platform serving as the technological backbone.

The scope of this database is unprecedented: it aims to merge voting records, tax filings, bank account information, citizenship and immigration status, Social Security data, student debt, medical claims, and even social media posts into a single, searchable system. Palantir’s contracts now span the Department of Homeland Security, IRS, Social Security Administration, and Department of Health and Human Services, among others. The company’s software enables authorities to cross-reference and analyze these disparate data streams, potentially offering near real-time insight into individuals’ lives.

This centralization has sparked alarm from privacy advocates, lawmakers from both parties, and even some of Trump’s own supporters, who liken it to surveillance programs in authoritarian states. Critics warn that such a system could be misused for political targeting, mass surveillance, or retaliation against dissenters.

Palantir, for its part, denies any unlawful surveillance, insisting it only provides secure analytics tools and does not collect data directly. Nonetheless, the rapid expansion of this database—and the lack of transparency around its use—has triggered lawsuits and calls for congressional oversight

Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill is another step closer to CBDC

There has never been a comprehensive audit of the Federal Reserve—now you know why.

There has never been an audit of Fort Knox—now you know why.

Trump is aggressively promoting the so-called “Big Beautiful Bill,” making it the centerpiece of his second-term agenda and pressuring Congress to pass it by July 4.

Trump’s support among GOP power brokers—including Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Rand Paul, and Thomas Massie—is collapsing. Why?

They likely saw what we did: Trump’s blatant self-dealing, including the launch of the $Trump coin, lucrative deals for Trump properties in Saudi Arabia and Syria (even after Syria’s leader executed a U.S. journalist), and the acceptance of a $500 million “gift”—a luxury jet.

He deployed the U.S. military against peaceful protesters in Los Angeles.

He suffered public embarrassment when his North Korea-style military parade drew a dismal turnout, with the military deliberately refusing to march in unison.

He ordered strikes on Iran without congressional approval—an act widely considered a war crime.

While the “No Kings” protest drew up to 11 million participants, his birthday parade attracted only a handful.

That parade was sponsored by Lockheed Martin, Coinbase, and—remarkably—Palantir.

And the most egregious of all my problems with #DeficitDon and #DozingDon is somehow his net worth has soared 40% since becoming President

Never in US history have we seen such self dealing and grift and I am a RIGHT LEANING LIBERTARIAN.



Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) could easily fit under the same umbrella of surveillance and data integration as systems managed by Palantir. A CBDC, by design, generates a detailed digital record of every transaction—capturing who you pay, when, where, and how much. If this data is centralized and shared with analytics firms like Palantir, it could be combined with other government and commercial datasets: voting records, tax filings, bank transactions, citizenship status, and even social media posts.

This would create an unprecedented level of insight into individual behavior, spending patterns, and associations—essentially enabling a “Big Brother” scenario where authorities can monitor, analyze, and potentially control every aspect of your financial life.

Unlike cash, silver, or gold, which offer genuine privacy and are immune to digital tracking or centralized control, CBDCs are inherently traceable and can be programmed to restrict or monitor certain transactions. This means access to your own money could be limited or conditioned—much like being forced to use Uber Cash within the Uber ecosystem, but on a national scale. The loss of privacy is not theoretical: with CBDCs and advanced analytics, financial autonomy could be replaced by a system where every purchase, donation, or movement is logged, analyzed, and potentially used to influence or restrict your choices

