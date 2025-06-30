transcript included so you can play in your office without anyone hearing it.



VIDEO FEATURE - State Senator Mallory McMorrow of Michigan does great job of breaking down the problem with Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill. #DeficitDon

This week, the U.S. Senate unveiled its latest revision of the so-called “Big Beautiful Bill.” Don’t let the name fool you. Behind the shiny veneer lies a legislative Trojan horse—a vehicle for the single largest redistribution of wealth from working-class and poor Americans to the ultra-rich in our nation’s history.

Let’s cut through the spin and follow the money.

A Windfall for the Wealthy, Paid for by the Rest of Us

If you’re already wealthy, this bill is a dream come true. For Americans earning more than $715,800 a year, congratulations: you’ll pocket a tax cut of over $50,000. That’s more than the $39,500 the average U.S. worker earns in an entire year. Foreign investors? You’ll collectively rake in $23 billion in tax cuts next year alone. And if you’re lucky enough to leave more than $7 million to your heirs, the estate tax cuts will make sure your fortune stays in the family.

But nothing in Washington is ever free.

So how does Congress pay for these lavish giveaways?

By gutting the services that ordinary Americans rely on.

Slashing the Social Safety Net

This “Big Beautiful Bill” slashes more than $200 billion from food assistance programs—programs that keep 4 million children and 7 million adults nationwide from going hungry. Over 40 million Americans—more than 10% of our population—depend on SNAP to put food on the table. Those dollars don’t just feed families; they fuel billions in economic activity, supporting local farms and grocery stores, especially in rural communities.

Proponents claim these cuts target “waste, fraud, and abuse.” That’s a flat-out lie. The University of Michigan’s own economist, Justin Wolfers, analyzed the impact of these policies—cuts to Medicare, Medicaid, and SNAP, paired with tax breaks for the rich and tariffs that drive up the cost of goods. The results are devastating.

The Real Cost: A Decade of Loss for Working Families

Here’s what the next decade looks like if this bill passes:

If you’re in the lowest 10% of earners (making under $19,000/year), you’ll lose $2,600.

If you’re in the lowest 25% (making $40,000/year), you’ll lose $1,600.

Median income earners ($80,000/year) will lose $1,200.

Even those in the top 75% ($147,700/year) will lose $600.

Are you seeing the pattern? Ninety percent of Americans will lose money over the next 10 years. All so the wealthiest 10% can walk away with an average gain of $7,200 each.

Trickle-Down Economics: The Failed Experiment

We’ve been here before. Fifty years of trickle-down economics have made the rich richer than ever, while everyone else struggles to keep up. The evidence is overwhelming: tax cuts for the wealthy do not “lift all boats.” They sink the safety net for everyone else.

America Must Lead the Resistance

Today, we have a choice. Our legislators can send a clear message to Washington: We do not stand for a government that serves only the top 10%. We must fight to safeguard Medicaid, Medicare, and the Affordable Care Act. We must protect cost savings for American families and reject a bill that sacrifices the many for the benefit of the few.

The “Big Beautiful Bill” is nothing but a big, ugly wealth grab. America’s working families deserve better. Let’s stand up and say so—loudly, and now.

Silver Fixes this



When you become your own central bank by holding silver and gold, you step outside the rigged financial system and reclaim true financial sovereignty.

Precious metals are immune to reckless legislation, banking collapses, and the next “black swan” crisis that can wipe out paper wealth overnight.

Unlike fiat currency, silver and gold cannot be printed into oblivion or frozen by failing institutions. They are real, tangible assets—accepted globally and proven over centuries as stores of value. In a world of uncertainty and manipulation, owning silver and gold is your shield—protecting your wealth, your future, and your freedom

end of segment