I wrote this article on March 5, 2025 calling for IMPEACH DONALD TRUMP, Three months ago while Elon Musk and Donald Trump were in love with one another.

I received thousands of hate mail pieces but once again I was right

The Silver Academy: The First to Call Out Trump’s Mob-Style Self-Dealing

In a media landscape dominated by corporate interests and partisan echo chambers, it’s rare to find a newsletter with the guts to call out the emperor’s lack of clothes before the rest of the world catches on. Enter Silver Academy and its relentless editor, Jon Forrest Little—a name you may not know, but one you should.

On March 5th, 2025, while the mainstream press was still fawning over the Trump-Musk “bromance,” Silver Academy was the first outlet to demand President Trump’s impeachment, laying out a damning case of self-dealing, corruption, and mob-boss tactics that would make even Caligula blush.

A Five-Month Ledger of Corruption

For months, Silver Academy has been a lone voice chronicling Trump’s transformation of the presidency into a personal ATM. While legacy outlets hesitated, Little’s reporting exposed the president’s meme coin con—a $148 million gala at his own golf club, where investors paid for the privilege of being ignored and the coin’s value tanked 16% overnight.

This wasn’t just a grift; it was a brazen display of contempt for both law and decency.

But the grift didn’t stop at crypto. Silver Academy meticulously documented Trump’s whirlwind tours of Syria, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, where he inked deals for golf courses, luxury condos, and, most brazenly, a Trump Tower in Damascus.

The timing? Coinciding precisely with Trump’s decision to lift U.S. sanctions on Syria—an act that would directly benefit his own business interests. This is textbook pay-to-play, the kind of quid pro quo that would have sent any other president packing.

And then there’s the $400 million “gift” from Qatar’s royal family: a luxury Boeing 747-8, set to become Air Force One and, conveniently, Trump’s personal jet after his term ends.

The Trump family’s ambitions in the Middle East—spanning golf courses, hotels, and even a $2 billion crypto investment—read like a kleptocrat’s wish list.

The “Executive Branch” Club: Pay-to-Play on Steroids

As if that weren’t enough, Silver Academy was first to report on the $500,000-a-year “Executive Branch” club, co-founded by Donald Trump Jr., where the wealthy and well-connected buy access to the corridors of power.

This is not just influence-peddling—it’s the open auctioning of the American presidency.

A Mob Boss in the White House

None of this should be surprising. Trump’s history as a casino magnate—a business synonymous with vice, grift, and parasitism—was always a warning sign.

Casinos, after all, are the ultimate symbols of predatory capitalism, extracting wealth from the desperate and the gullible. Trump simply scaled up the model, turning the White House into the world’s most exclusive casino.

The results speak for themselves: Trump’s net worth has soared by 40% in less than five months, fueled by deals that would make the Roman emperors look modest by comparison.

Musk Turns, But Silver Academy Led

Now, as Elon Musk publicly calls Trump a liar, accuses him of Epstein ties, and demands impeachment, the mainstream media is finally catching up.

But let’s be clear: Silver Academy and Jon Forrest Little were there first, doggedly chronicling every scheme, every self-serving deal, every affront to the republic.

“It really just doesn’t get better than this!” Musk’s fans now cheer. But for those who value real investigative journalism, the real hero is the little-known newsletter that saw through the circus and called for accountability when it mattered most.

If you want the truth before it’s safe, before it’s popular, and before the billionaires turn on each other, you’d better start reading Silver Academy. The rest of the media is just playing catch-up.

Now I have some respect for my peers but there are dozens of other so called precious metals influencers including Money Metals, Sprott, Arcadia Economics, Andy Schectman, Peter Schiff, Simon Black, The Market Sniper, Kitco, Palisades Gold Radio, and dozens more but none of them called this.



