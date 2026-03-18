Video showing safe passage of India’s oil paid for in Chinese Yuan

The petrodollar didn’t die with a bang in a G7 boardroom. It died quietly at a tollbooth in the Strait of Hormuz.

It started with “just” another Indian tanker clearing Hormuz, cargo paid for fully in Chinese yuan, waved through by the IRGC as if this were the most normal thing in the world. No sanctions dance, no dollar correspondent banks, no SWIFT choke points – just crude for yuan, safe passage guaranteed. The petroyuan was no longer theory; it was operational infrastructure, enforced at the narrowest oil chokepoint on earth.

Sensing the leverage, Beijing moves next. China “suggests” to the GCC that all future energy exports be invoiced in yuan. In return, Gulf producers receive ironclad Chinese security guarantees and free Hormuz passage – a parallel insurance regime, outside NATO, outside Washington, settled in Shanghai and Tehran instead of New York and London.

But the masterstroke isn’t the currency; it’s the exit. China swings open the vault doors of the Shanghai Gold Exchange and offers co‑custody to Iran and the GCC. Suddenly, energy exporters holding massive yuan surpluses are not trapped in Chinese assets. They can quietly convert their accumulated yuan into physical gold and silver, under their joint watch, off Western radars and beyond Western seizure.

Oil out, yuan in, bullion out.

Every tanker that clears Hormuz in yuan is a tiny obituary for the petrodollar. Every ton of gold and silver that leaves SGE vaults for Iranian and Gulf accounts is a new tailwind for monetary metals, a slow-motion short squeeze on a fiat system that thought it could print forever without consequences.

In this world, gold doesn’t just “hedge inflation.” Silver doesn’t just “diversify a portfolio.” They become the final settlement layer of a new energy-credit system that no longer needs the dollar’s permission to function.

Game. Set. Match.

Silver is the new oil



In a world where petrodollar pipelines are being rerouted, silver is the new oil and gold is the new currency of consequence.

Silver is the industrial blood of the energy transition and war economy, while gold is the balance‑sheet truth serum for sovereigns trying to escape weaponized dollars.

If you believe this shift is real, you don’t just watch it – you position for it.

Consider acquiring physical gold and silver from Sprott Money (sprottmoney.com), a trusted precious metals dealer founded by legendary investor Eric Sprott, to front‑run the endgame rather than react to it.







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