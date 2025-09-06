Blood in the Water: How Elite Insiders Orchestrated the American Collapse

and Why Only Hard Money Survives

Is Your Wealth the Next Casualty? (Don’t Say You Weren’t Warned)

Welcome to 2025, where the American Dream is being carved up and sold for scrap—on clearance, no less, to global megafunds and their AI executioners. Still think recession is your worst-case scenario? That was yesterday’s nightmare. Today, the sharks are feeding, Main Street is bleeding out, and your portfolio is the chum. Feeling safe? Good luck.

The Quickening: When the Fed Follows Bad Data Off a Cliff

For months, the Fed acted as if cooked job numbers and Goldilocks inflation were gospel. President Trump begged for rate cuts. The media swore the labor market was “strong.” Then came the giant “oops”—over 300,000 vanished jobs revised out of existence. At what point do the numbers become so fake that even Wall Street can’t pretend any longer? If the Fed can be fooled, what makes you think your wealth is safe floating on a sea of illusions?

Consumer Armageddon: When Americans Tap Out, Retail Giants Bleed

The so-called “invincible consumer” is down for the count. Lululemon, Nike—once bulletproof status symbols—have seen shares cut in half, with profits leaking faster than a broken fire hydrant. Bed Bath & Beyond? Not just bankrupt—obliterated. (Pro tip: need a safe place for your teen to practice driving? Try one of their old parking lots, big enough to host Burning Man and still have room for a Tesla Cybertruck roundabout.) If even suburbs built for consumption now serve only as urban-driver’s ed camps, is there any “safe” bet left in retail?

Credit Card Disaster: Why Even the Plastic Safety Net Can’t Save You

America’s last gasp? The trusty credit card. Household balances just screamed past $1.21 trillion, with delinquencies rocketing toward records not seen since the Great Recession. When your fallback is now falling apart, what’s holding up the façade of prosperity? How much longer before the card is declined—not just for you, but for the whole country?

The Housing Trap: When Shelter Becomes a Cage

Home was supposed to be your hedge against chaos. Now? Mortgage rates suffocate, rents squeeze, and housing guzzles nearly half your monthly income. The American Dream has become the American Ball and Chain. If a roof itself is now a luxury, what will you sacrifice next—healthcare, food, hope?

Ghost Malls Are the New American Landmarks (And San Francisco Is Ground Zero)

Take a coast-to-coast drive—it’s one retail graveyard after another. Macy’s, Rite Aid, JoAnn Fabrics, Claire’s, Party City…not just shrinking, but evaporating. Need proof? Go west. Once-glittering San Francisco has become the poster child for business rot. H&M, The Container Store, Old Navy, The North Face, Banana Republic, ZARA, Athleta, Sheraton, Amazon Go, Whole Foods, Express, Gap—the list of brands fleeing Union Square reads like a bankruptcy countdown. Corporate flight isn’t a trend, it’s an epidemic. What happens to a city, a country, when every safety net job disappears faster than a Citi Bike during rush hour?

AI and the Great Employment Bloodbath: Your Job Was Here (Now It’s Just Data)

Don’t think you’re safe behind a laptop. In 2025, AI isn’t gunning for a few call centers—it’s vaporizing entire career ladders. Over 806,000 layoffs across just the first eight months, with tens of thousands directly blamed on AI’s “efficiency upgrades.” Huge employers—Salesforce (4,000 cut), Microsoft (up to 15,000 axed), Oracle (11,000+ gone), Meta, IBM, McKinsey, Shopify, Duolingo, Peloton, Nissan, Liberty Global—the list goes on. Entry-level job? Forget it—headcounts for new grads are down 8%, Gen Z youth joblessness clocks in above 6%. What was once a “career path” is now a price tag hanging from a cloud server. Ask yourself: when “AI fluency” beats experience and loyalty, what stops you from being replaced by code?

Government Jobs Were Supposed to Be Safe—Tell That to the Unemployed

The so-called “iron rice bowl” of government work? Shattered. DOGE’s ax has erased nearly 300,000 federal jobs this year, touching every department from Defense to Social Security to Education. The social safety net is tearing—unemployment offices overwhelmed and basic services stalling out. If even bureaucrats get blindsided, what hope is there for the workforce at large?

The Final Insult: BlackRock Buys America for Pennies on the Dollar

All this pain isn’t an accident—it’s an auction. Giants like BlackRock and Brookfield are circling, armed with billions, scooping up Main Street real estate and housing portfolios for a song. It’s the greatest transfer of property in a generation, all on the bones of your neighbors, co-workers, and the retiree next door. Are you willing to watch your community bought out from under you by the few who designed this collapse?

The Call to Action: Silver and Gold—The Only Lifeboats Left

Throughout history, “fake stability” lasts exactly as long as trust in paper. That trust has been shattered. In response, central banks are buying gold at a record-setting pace—over 1,000 tonnes per year, swelling total reserves above 36,000 tonnes, outstripping even the US Treasury’s vaults. Meanwhile, silver—the critical metal for the military, aerospace, solar, batteries, ev, medical and digital revolution—remains criminally undervalued.

Every warning light is flashing. Every bellwether is screaming crisis. Fed money printing and political “solutions” will only accelerate the theft of your purchasing power. Those who sleepwalk through this inflection point will see their wealth reduced to IOUs and empty promises. So, when the next avalanche of money printing hits, what will you be holding? Debased paper—or the silver and gold that the world’s old money hoards when the sirens blare?

Choose wisely. History is watching. And this time, no one gets a bailout for ignorance

end of segment

Be on the lookout for more Dirty Tricks

When all else fails, they take you to war - Gerald Celente





The modern American empire runs on the blood of perpetual war, a machine fueled by profiteers who thrive on chaos. Once backed by gold, then by oil, the dollar now floats on one commodity only—war itself. Defense contractors, bankers, and politicians form a cartel of destruction, selling fear to sustain their currency. The recent rebrand from “Department of Defense” back to “Department of War” reveals the mask slipping. Armies exist to defend a homeland, yet according to Congressional records and journalist Ben Norton, the U.S. has launched or supported 251 foreign interventions since the 1990s. Offense, not defense, is the business model. It’s the same script every time: manufacture a crisis, declare war on an abstract enemy, offer “solutions” that strip freedoms, and ink new laws granting the ruling class more power. Replace “terrorist” with “cartel” and you’ve got the last 20 years on repeat—fear as currency, war as collateral.



