The American public, for all its self-proclaimed sophistication, is overwhelmingly ethnocentric—a society incuriously walled off from the rest of the world, suspicious of anything unfamiliar. This cultural navel-gazing allows the nation’s leader and his loyal MAGA following to peddle outrageously xenophobic lines—“immigrants are thugs and rapists”—with little challenge or thought. Glaring ignorance isn’t just tolerated; it’s applauded, weaponized for political theater and distraction.

Yet, the intellectually serious—historians, academics, the rare investor who reads beyond cable news—know that wisdom is found everywhere, in all corners and contradictions. The West may recoil from mentioning Marx or Lenin, painting any student of history with a crude brush. That thinking is precisely what dooms nations to repeat mistakes and miss the signals of seismic change.

Lenin said: “There are decades when nothing happens, and there are days when decades happen.” Look around—these are those days. The world buckles as years of stasis rupture into frantic, unpredictable motion.

Precious Metals in a Time of War

War is not some remote headline—it is the world’s fuel, and gold and silver are the premium currency of conflict:

America is already years deep into a proxy war with Russia via Ukraine, torching mountains of dollars as the battle rages on.

The US is entrenched in a never-ending struggle with much of the Arab world and Northern Africa, its presence anchored to a region by its largest overseas military outpost disguised as a “special ally”: Israel. Behind closed doors, it’s Israel, not Washington, holding the leverage, expertly manipulating the terms of engagement.

Against India, warfare takes the shape of economic hostilities—tariffs, quotas, and trade penalties.

With Mexico, the White House chases imaginary threats, shoving a reliable trading partner into the eager arms of China and Russia, stoking future fires for today’s headlines.

Meanwhile, gold and silver are the market’s canaries, whistling a clear tune of universal rot:

US debt is exploding—parabolic curves, not manageable lines.

The currency is being systematically debased, surrendering purchasing power in real time.

Mass layoffs and economic uncertainty stalk every industry.

The S&P 500 hides behind a handful of tech names, its famed breadth now a phantom statistic.

Commercial real estate and housing markets tremble on fault lines, risking deeper collapse.

Geopolitical risk is omnipresent, not hypothetical.

Silver: Scarcity That Cannot Be Ignored

Consider silver—the most misunderstood player on the precious metals stage:

No significant new silver discoveries in years—a genuine drought.

Silver faces its sixth straight year of structural deficit as demand explodes for use in AI, defense, clean energy, and now Samsung’s groundbreaking solid-state silver battery, set to relegate lithium-ion technology to history’s junk pile.

And yet, the average US investor is oblivious, lulled by streaming platforms, Netflix binge sessions, and vapid “self-investment” in social networks. Questions of real value are replaced with what’s trending, who’s gossiping, or what’s plated at dinner. Yesterday’s blue-chip titans—GM, Westinghouse, GE—produced, invented, built things; today’s stocks trade in vanity, distraction, and digital dopamine.

Silver and Gold: Explosive Resurgence

Faced with systemic decay and war, it’s no surprise gold and silver are in full ballistic ascent. The wise move isn’t to ask why—they know. The reckless majority, distracted and insulated, miss the fire of transformation happening before their eyes.

At Silver Academy, the fluff is discarded. Only four mining companies earn endorsement—judged strictly by ore grade, geopolitical safety, and robust mineral resources. Today, they stand above the chaos as exemplars for those who possess the courage and discipline to see what others cannot.

This is epochal change. To ignore it is foolish; to harness it is power. Those who cling to the narrow certainties of yesterday are spectators to a history they no longer shape. Those who recognize the global storm are already vaulting ahead.





Let’s see how our 4 endorsements did today:



RE Aya



Last night—twice—we didn’t just recommend buying the dip, we laid it all on the line with a public guarantee of double-digit returns. I went a step further: promising to retire if I was wrong. Show me another analyst with the guts, the conviction, and the willingness to fight for readers’ financial futures at that level.

The moment I caught the scent of the Blue Orca rat—a cabal notorious for recycling the same short-selling scam against quality miners time and again—I knew exactly what game was being played. This wasn’t new. This was textbook manipulation. That’s why our declaration was clear and absolute: BUY THE DIP. The market handed us an opportunity, and complacency was not an option. This is what it means to lead, to act without fear, and to win when others hesitate.

This business model is arguably one of the best on earth. With Bolivia’s mineral resources already nationalized, Andean Precious Metals stands apart—operating the largest silver oxide processing plant and partnering with over 20,000 artisanal miners. They face zero downside from price volatility; payouts adjust on a sliding scale, rising with spot prices and lowering as needed. This not only proves their honor and ethics, but also drives economic growth while genuinely supporting the community.

Summa Silver, after merging with Silver47, controls resources in Nevada, New Mexico, and Alaska totaling 236 Moz inferred and 10 indicated AgEq.—next-gen junior poised for major expansion. Eric Sprott said of companies like Silver47,stated in his last interview, that the path to a multi bagger begins with ounces under the ground even more important than management and ore grade.