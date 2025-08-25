by Jon Forrest Little



The world’s biggest automaker, China’s BYD, has unveiled its move toward a revolutionary silver solid-state battery—a breakthrough poised to redefine the future of electric vehicles. This next-generation technology not only promises half the charging time, but also delivers twice the driving range, double the lifespan, and does it all at just 40% of the weight of today’s lithium-ion packs. The implications are enormous: lighter cars, longer journeys, faster recharges, and a total reshaping of costs and performance across the EV sector. With these advancements, BYD positions itself to leave competitors scrambling in its rearview mirror.

Paper trading in silver isn’t just a crime against markets—it’s a crime against anyone who believes in honest price discovery and actual ownership. Yet, perversely, the derivatives circus on COMEX handed physical stackers a chance to front-run one of the greatest wealth transfers in the history of commodities. The paper dam is cracking, and every ounce held outside the casino looks smarter by the day.

Rigged Markets, Real Consequences

For decades, the COMEX silver market operated more like a dark comedy than a free market. Mountains of derivative contracts—futures, options, and over-the-counter swaps—were traded back and forth, most with no hope of real delivery. The sheer volume of paper shorts (now exceeding 675 million ounces just on futures and call options) dwarfed the amount of silver available for actual settlement, effectively distorting prices and suppressing investor returns. The audacity? No one running these short books could ever hope to locate, let alone deliver, the billion-plus ounces they’ve contracted. That’s not trading. That’s institutional fraud.

Physical Shortage Ignites Opportunity

While paper pushers play musical chairs with phantom ounces, real demand is going thermal. Silver deposits are shrinking for the fifth year in a row, creating a structural deficit as global consumption goes vertical. Solar panels (the fastest-growing industrial use for silver), advanced military tech, and cutting-edge batteries—notably BYD’s all-new silver solid state design—are driving up physical needs beyond what miners can produce. As Samsung follows BYD into silver-based solid-state batteries, electrification trends and military adoption will outstrip stagnant mining output.

Stackers Saw It Coming

Silver stackers—those stubborn buyers of physical bars, coins, and ounces—have been accused of naivety for decades. The reality? They saw through the charade. Stackers understood what most institutional shorts ignored: manipulated prices always snap back to the reality of supply and demand. Those holding physical silver at artificially cheap prices are about to see a generational payoff as shortages become impossible to paper over.

Margin Call Apocalypse: The Inevitable Climax

The current derivatives exposure—spread across futures, options, SLV ETF shorts, and even the alleged billion-ounce short position at Bank of America—is a ticking financial time bomb. If silver prices snap higher (as mounting evidence says they must), the shorts will get slaughtered by relentless margin calls, forced buy-ins, and lockstep panic that will send prices vertical. In this scenario, owning paper silver is a death sentence—but owning physical is a coronation.

Silver’s Bullish Case Has Never Been Clearer

Mining output is stagnant, even as demand outpaces supply for five straight years.

Solar adoption, military tech, and electric vehicles (BYD, Samsung) will only accelerate the squeeze.

Structural deficit gives silver producers pricing power not seen in generations.

Physical stackers are positioned to benefit from the greatest short-covering rally in commodities history.

In hindsight, paper trading wasn’t just a crime—it was an opportunity for those awake enough to buy real silver at a discount. The table is set, the stackers are seated, and the paper shorts are staring into the abyss. The only question left: Who gets vaporized when reality finally calls in the margin? Silver stackers won’t be the ones begging for delivery.

China’s BYD , rising star

vs

TESLA , late laggard

Tesla’s $1.09T market cap against $98B revenue gives a price-to-sales ratio of 11.1x. BYD’s $174B cap on $107B revenue equals only 1.6x. That means investors pay 7x more per revenue dollar for Tesla. Put bluntly: Tesla’s priced like fantasy, BYD like reality.



Oh, and adding fuel to the fire Guess which of the two companies is adopting the Silver Solid State battery with these features: ??



- Charges in half the time of lithium-ion

- Goes twice as far as lithium-ion

- Lasts twice as long

- is 40% the weight

- and uses 1 kilogram of silver per EV

Editors Note: Silver Academy was first to report (over a year ago) on the explosive silver solid state battery and the impact it will have on demand.



